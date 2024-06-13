ESPN Major League Baseball Schedule Update: Baltimore Orioles Host Defending World Series Champion Texas Rangers June 30 on Sunday Night Baseball

ESPN today announced two significant Major League Baseball schedule updates. The Baltimore Orioles and Gunnar Henderson will host the defending World Series Champion Texas Rangers and Corey Seager on the June 30 edition of Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Capital One at 7 p.m. ET.

In addition, ESPN will exclusively televise the Wednesday, July 10 matchup between two National League heavyweights as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani visit the Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper at 7 p.m.

Karl Ravech, the voice of Sunday Night Baseball, will be joined by analyst Eduardo Pérez, fellow analyst and five-time World Series Champion David Cone, and reporter Buster Olney, on commentary for the June 30 broadcast. Tim Kurkjian will serve as the broadcast reporter for the July 10 game.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown generally precedes Sunday Night Baseball with a one-hour pregame show on ESPN at 6 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball is also available on ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes.

On deck: the first place New York Yankees and Aaron Judge visit the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers on Father’s Day, June 16, at 7 p.m. The updated Sunday Night Baseball schedule is available on ESPN Press Room.

