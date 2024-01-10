2024 ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Early Season Schedule to Feature MLB’s Top Superstars and American League Championship Series Rematch 

Karl Ravech, Analysts David Cone and Eduardo Pérez and Reporter Buster Olney Return for Third Season Together

ESPN today announced its first round of game selections for the 2024 season of Sunday Night Baseball the exclusive, marquee game franchise in Major League Baseball. The 2024 campaign will mark the 35th consecutive season of Sunday Night Baseball and will feature many of MLB’s top superstars. The slate opens on March 31st as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani host the St. Louis Cardinals. Sunday Night Baseball airs at 7 p.m. ET throughout the season.

As previously announced, ESPN will also exclusively televise MLB Opening Night on Thursday, March 28th, at 7 p.m. as the World Series Champion Texas Rangers host the Chicago Cubs. ESPN’s coverage will include the banner raising ceremony and pregame World Series celebration festivities. In addition, ESPN will televise four international games across three continents in 2024, including Shohei Ohtani’s Los Angeles Dodgers debut on March 20 and 21 at 6 a.m. ET.

2024 Sunday Night Baseball Early Season Highlights:

Appearances by the game’s top superstars, including Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, World Series M.V.P. Corey Seager, Juan Soto, Mookie Betts, Manny Machado, Ronald Acuña Jr., Yordan Álvarez, and more;

American League Championship rematch on April 7: Houston Astros visit World Series Champion Texas Rangers;

Aaron Judge vs. Shohei Ohtani: Iconic teams collide at Yankee Stadium for the first time since 2016 on June 9 as the New York Yankees host Los Angeles Dodgers;

Legendary rivalry renewed on June 16: Boston Red Sox host New York Yankees at Historic Fenway Park;

The Route 66 rivalry takes Sunday nights by storm on May 26: Chicago Cubs visit St. Louis Cardinals;

The Chicago Cubs make rare Fenway Park appearance as they visit Red Sox for fourth time since 1918 World Series on April 28;

Three appearances each by the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees;

Two appearances each by the reigning World Series Champions Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals;

MLB Little League Classic: Yankees and Tigers Make First Trip to Williamsport, Pa.

10 MLB Clubs selected to appear in first round of game selections.

Current Sunday Night Baseball Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Platforms March 31 7 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App April 7 7 p.m. Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App April 14 7 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App April 21 7 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. Atlanta Braves ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App April 28 7 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. Boston Red Sox ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App May 26 7 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App June 9 7 p.m. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App June 16 7 p.m. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App August 18 7 p.m. MLB Little League Classic: New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App

ESPN will exclusively televise Sunday Night Baseball games in 2023, plus five additional exclusive games, including Opening Night. Remaining selections will be announced at a later date.

ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball Booth

Karl Ravech, five-time World Series Champion David Cone and veteran player and coach Eduardo Pérez will return for their third season as the ESPN Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team. The trio will once again be joined by Senior MLB Insider Buster Olney, who enters his 14th season as Sunday Night Baseball reporter.

ESPN Radio: Jon Sciambi and Doug Glanville

Jon “Boog” Sciambi and analyst Doug Glanville will return for their third season together as ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball radio team. ESPN Radio will carry every Sunday Night Baseball game, plus additional games on Saturdays during the season.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will precede Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN with one-hour pregame shows at 6 p.m. In addition to the Sunday Night Baseball team of Ravech, Cone, Perez and Olney, regular contributors to Baseball Tonight include Olympic Gold Medalist Jessica Mendoza, 2022 BBWAA Career Excellence Award Winner Tim Kurkjian, hosts Nicole Briscoe and Kevin Connors, Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan, and analyst Xavier Scruggs.

Sunday Night Baseball is also available in Spanish on ESPN Deportes. The team of Ernesto Jerez and Luis Alfredo Álvarez will provide commentary with reporters Guillermo Celis and Enrique Rojas.

All Sunday Night Baseball games and shows are available to stream via the ESPN App.

