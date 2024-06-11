ESPN Signs Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe to Multi-year Contract

ESPN has agreed to a multi-year contract with Pro Football Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe. Under this new deal, Sharpe will expand his role on First Take, ESPN’s signature morning debate show featuring Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim.

“Shannon Sharpe has been an incredible addition to the First Take team, enhancing the show’s dynamic with his engaging presence and insightful commentary,” said David Roberts, ESPN’s Head of Event & Studio Production​. “Shannon’s chemistry with Stephen A. Smith has elevated our debates and been another key reason First Take is the premier destination for morning sports discussion.”

First Take recently earned its 22nd consecutive month of year-over-year growth and most-viewed May ever, thanks in part to Sharpe’s contributions.

Sharpe – who originally joined First Take in August 2023 – will also see his role expand across various other ESPN programs to be announced later.

Said Sharpe, “Being a part of this family has been a blessing. Everything about this relationship with ESPN, Stephen A., and First Take, has been tremendous. I look forward to expanding my role and showing more of the world what I have to offer. The show goes on!”

ESPN’s First Take airs weekdays from 10 a.m. – Noon ET on ESPN. Sharpe also hosts his weekly podcast, Club Shay Shay, where he sits down with athletes, celebrities and influencers to break down, analyze and discuss the latest headlines in sports, pop culture and everything in-between.

