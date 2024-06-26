SEC Network Takeover Hands Over the Reins to SEC Squads, June 29-July 14

For the 10th consecutive summer, the SEC Network Takeover returns to the airways of SEC Network to present all 16 Southeastern Conference schools a dedicated day of network programming.

Beginning Saturday, June 29, each school takes center stage as they team up with SECN to feature an entire day filled with the greatest moments from the past year, including SEC Championships, SEC Storied films, regular season showdowns, spring football, SEC Network original programming and more.

This year, the SEC welcomes Texas (June 30) and Oklahoma (July 1) to the conference, with their dedicated takeover day showcasing the on-site programming and activations at each school’s respective welcome events.

Each school’s appointed date and select #SECNTakeover programming highlights can be found below:

2024 SEC NETWORK TAKEOVER SCHEDULE

Date School Select Programming Highlights Time (ET) Sat, Jun 29 Vanderbilt Spring Football All-Access Show 5 p.m. Women’s Swimming win over Tulane 7:30 p.m. Sun, Jun 30 Texas Football win over Alabama 3 p.m. NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship 10 p.m. Mon, Jul 1 Oklahoma Big 12 Gymnastics Championship 11 a.m. Football win over Texas 9 p.m. Tue, Jul 2 Kentucky Baseball win over Vanderbilt 4:30 p.m. Gymnastics win over Georgia 7:30 p.m. Wed, Jul 3 LSU NCAA Women’s Gymnastic Championship 7:30 p.m. Football win over Florida 9:30 p.m. Thu, Jul 4 South Carolina NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship 8 p.m. Men’s Basketball win over Kentucky 10 p.m. Fri, Jul 5 Tennessee Volleyball win over Kentucky 3 p.m. NCAA Baseball Championship Game 3 9 p.m. Sat, Jul 6 Missouri Gymnastics win over LSU 7:30 p.m. Cotton Bowl win over Ohio State 9 p.m. Sun, Jul 7 Mississippi State Baseball win over Texas A&M Noon SEC Women’s Golf Championship 5 p.m. Mon, Jul 8 Ole Miss Men’s Basketball win over Mississippi State 5 p.m. Women’s Basketball win over Tennessee 7 p.m. Tue, Jul 9 Alabama Gymnastics win over Florida 7 p.m. SEC Football Championship 8:30 p.m. Wed, Jul 10 Auburn Women’s Basketball win over LSU 8 p.m. SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament win over Florida 10 p.m. Thu, Jul 11 Georgia SEC Soccer Championship 6:30 p.m. Football win over Ole Miss 9 p.m. Fri, Jul 12 Arkansas Soccer win over Alabama 7 p.m. Football win over Florida 9 p.m. Sat, Jul 13 Texas A&M Softball win over South Carolina 6:30 p.m. Texas A&M Spring Football All-Access Show 8:30 p.m. Sun, Jul 14 Florida SEC Softball Championship Noon Men’s Basketball win over Alabama 5:30 p.m.

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Marty & McGee, Out of Pocket, Read & React and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as Emmy Award winning TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network +, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. Follow SEC Network on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter/X.