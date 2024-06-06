The Countdown to Bowl Season Begins: ESPN’s Postseason Presentation Kicks Off Saturday, Dec. 14

Photo of Amanda Brooks Amanda Brooks Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago

ESPN’s unparalleled commitment to the college football postseason is on full display this winter with a wide-ranging slate in December and January, including 17 ESPN Events owned and operated bowls as part of 33 Bowl Season games which combine with ESPN’s coverage of the new, expanded era of the College Football Playoff to make ESPN the home for college football’s postseason.

In its entirety, the 2024-25 Bowl Season runs from Saturday, Dec. 14, through Saturday, Jan 4. ESPN platforms are the home of Bowl Season, with 33 college football bowl games live on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.

Bowl Season on ESPN platforms kicks off with ESPN Events’ Cricket Celebration Bowl (noon ET, ABC) as the champions of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) face off in the National Championship for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, also where the postseason concludes.

ABC also features four additional bowl games this winter. Saturday, Dec. 28 is highlighted by the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at noon, followed by the Pop-Tarts Bowl at 3:30 p.m. and the Valero Alamo Bowl at 7:30 p.m. On Tuesday, Dec. 31, ABC airs its final bowl game of the season with the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

ESPN presents Bowl Season with 26 bowl games, kicking off with the Camellia Bowl at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, the first day of Bowl Season. Leading into the Camellia Bowl is the Heisman Trophy Ceremony presented by Nissan at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 26-28 highlights 11 games in three days, a holiday helping of Bowl Season play on the platform. ESPN’s extensive Bowl Season slate concludes in the Queen City with the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday, Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 hosts a pair of Bowl Season battles, including the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m., and ESPN Events’ Bahamas Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m., returning to the newly renovated Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau after a one-year absence.

Schedules are subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and the ESPN College Football media kit and schedule page on ESPN Press Room for more information.

Date Time (ET) Bowl Game Platform
Sat, Dec 14 Noon Cricket Celebration Bowl – Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.) ABC
9 p.m. Camellia Bowl – Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.) ESPN
Tue, Dec 17 5:30 p.m. Boca Raton Bowl – FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Fla.) ESPN
9 p.m. Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl – Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas) ESPN
Wed, Dec 18 9 p.m. LA Bowl – SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.) ESPN
Thu, Dec 19 7 p.m. R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl – Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.) ESPN2
Fri, Dec 20 Noon StaffDNA Cure Bowl – Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.) ESPN
3:30 p.m. Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl – Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.) ESPN
Mon, Dec 23 11 a.m. Myrtle Beach Bowl – Brooks Stadium (Conway, S.C.) ESPN
2:30 p.m. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl – Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho) ESPN
Tue, Dec 24 8 p.m. Hawai’i Bowl – Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu, Hawaii) ESPN
Thu, Dec 26 2 p.m. Detroit Bowl – Ford Field (Detroit, Mich.) ESPN
5:30 p.m. Guaranteed Rate Bowl – Chase Field (Phoenix, Ariz.) ESPN
9 p.m. 68 Ventures Bowl – Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Ala.) ESPN
Fri, Dec 27 Noon or 3:30 p.m. Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl – Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas) ESPN
Noon or 3:30 p.m. Birmingham Bowl – Protective Stadium (Birmingham, Ala.) ESPN
7 p.m. AutoZone Liberty Bowl – Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Memphis, Tenn.) ESPN
10:30 p.m. SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl – Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nev.) ESPN
Sat, Dec 28 11 a.m. Wasabi Fenway Bowl – Fenway Park (Boston, Mass.) ESPN
Noon Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl – Yankee Stadium (The Bronx, N.Y.) ABC
2:15 p.m. Isleta New Mexico Bowl – Branch Field at University Stadium (Albuquerque, N.M.) ESPN
3:30 p.m. Pop-Tarts Bowl – Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.) ABC
5:45 p.m. Go Bowling Military Bowl – Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Md.) ESPN
7:30 p.m. Valero Alamo Bowl – Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas) ABC
9:15 p.m. Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl – Independence Stadium (Shreveport, La.) ESPN
Mon, Dec 30 2:30 p.m. TransPerfect Music City Bowl – Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tenn.) ESPN
Tue, Dec 31 Noon ReliaQuest Bowl – Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.) ESPN
3 p.m. Cheez-It Citrus Bowl – Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.) ABC
3:30 p.m. Texas Bowl – NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas) ESPN
Thu, Jan 2 7:30 p.m. TaxSlayer Gator Bowl – EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Fla.) ESPN
Fri, Jan 3 4 p.m. SERVPRO First Responder Bowl – Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas, Texas) ESPN
7:30 p.m. Duke’s Mayo Bowl – Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.) ESPN
Sat, Jan 4 11 a.m. Bahamas Bowl – Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium (Nassau, Bahamas) ESPN2

 

