The #RoadToOmaha Continues: ESPN to Present Every Pitch of the 2024 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals June 7-10
- ESPN announces commentator teams for all 8 sites
- All games streaming on ESPN+
- Squeeze Play Presented by Capital One returns Saturday & Sunday
ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division 1 Baseball Tournament continues Friday, June 7, with coverage of every pitch of the NCAA Baseball Super Regionals Presented by Capital One as eight teams look to punch their ticket to Omaha. All eight best-of-three series will air across ESPN platforms June 7-10, including on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. All games will be available to stream live on the ESPN App and will be simulcast on ESPN+.
Comprehensive surrounding coverage of the college baseball postseason continues with Squeeze Play Presented by Capital One on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET and Sunday at noon (ESPN+). Kris Budden and Matt Schick host with analyst Mike Rooney as the trio bring viewers multi-game coverage, scores, highlights and more. Sunday’s Squeeze Play from the Regional Round, which aired on ABC from 3-5 p.m., averaged 597K viewers, the second-best Squeeze Play on record.
How we got here
- The regional round was the most-watched regional round on record, averaging 308K viewers across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU – up 16% YoY and up 59% from two years ago. This was the most-consumed College Baseball Regional round ever across linear and ESPN+ in total minutes watched. The two games between UNC and LSU delivered the two most watched regional games on record, with Monday’s Game 7 averaging 964K viewers, 212K more than the prior high for a regional game.
- The SEC and ACC each have five teams in the Super Regionals. The five ACC teams that hosted in the regional round – North Carolina, Clemson, Florida State, Virginia and NC State – all advanced to the Super Regionals and went a combined 15-1. The SEC has sent 11 teams to the Super Regionals in the past two years.
- The regional round saw a record six walk-offs on Friday, with tightly contested ballgames continuing throughout the weekend – seven of which were decided in extra innings.
- Evansville became just the ninth No. 4 seed in the 64-team era to win a regional. In addition, five No. 3 seeds – West Virginia, UConn, Kansas State, Oregon and Florida – all advanced to the Super Regionals.
Super Storylines
- Per ESPN Baseball Insider Kiley McDaniel, the Super Regional round will feature 11 of the top-40 MLB Draft prospects, including four of the top-five prospects.
- Seven of the top-eight overall seeds remain alive on the Road to Omaha – No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Kentucky, No. 3 Texas A&M, No. 4 North Carolina, No. 6 Clemson, No. 7 Georgia and No. 8 Florida State.
- The past four national champions – LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt – have all been eliminated from the tournament. Oregon State (2018), Florida (2017) and Virginia (2015) are the most recent national champions who remain in the field.
Additional Men’s College World Series coverage details will be announced in the coming weeks. All scheduling updates throughout the NCAA Baseball Tournament can be found here.
ESPN will utilize its deep roster of versatile and talented play-by-play voices and baseball analysts, deploying commentator teams to each of the 8 Super Regional sites.
All 8 commentator teams:
- Knoxville: Clay Matvick, Gregg Olson
- Lexington: Roxy Bernstein, Xavier Scruggs
- Bryan-College Station: Victor Rojas, Lance Cormier
- Chapel Hill: Mike Monaco, Kyle Peterson
- Clemson: Dave Neal, Chris Burke
- Athens: Tom Hart, Ben McDonald
- Tallahassee: Mike Ferrin, Gaby Sanchez
- Charlottesville: Roy Philpott, Devon Travis
The following sites will begin play on Friday, June 7:
Site: No. 1 Tennessee (Knoxville, Tenn.)
Commentator Team: Clay Matvick, Gregg Olson
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, June 7
|3 p.m.
|Evansville vs. No. 1 Tennessee
|ESPN2
|Sat, June 8
|11 a.m.
|No. 1 Tennessee vs. Evansville
|ESPN2
|Sun, June 9
|6 p.m.
|Evansville vs. No. 1 Tennessee*
|ESPNU
*If necessary
Site: No. 4 North Carolina (Chapel Hill, N.C.)
Commentator Team: Mike Monaco, Kyle Peterson
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, June 7
|6 p.m.
|West Virginia vs. No. 4 North Carolina
|ESPN2
|Sat, June 8
|8 p.m.
|No. 4 North Carolina vs. West Virginia
|ESPN2
|Sun, June 9
|3 p.m.
|West Virginia vs. No. 4 North Carolina*
|ESPN2
*If necessary
Site: No. 8 Florida State (Tallahassee, Fla.)
Commentator Team: Mike Ferrin, Gaby Sanchez
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, June 7
|Noon
|UConn vs. No. 8 Florida State
|ESPN
|Sat, June 8
|11 a.m.
|No. 8 Florida State vs. UConn
|ESPN
|Sun, June 9
|Noon
|UConn vs. No. 8 Florida State*
|ESPN2
*If necessary
Site: No. 12 Virginia (Charlottesville, Va.)
Commentator Team: Roy Philpott, Devon Travis
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Fri, June 7
|7 p.m.
|Kansas State vs. No. 12 Virginia
|ESPNU
|Sat, June 8
|3 p.m.
|No. 12 Virginia vs. Kansas State
|ESPNU
|Sun, June 9
|3 p.m.
|Kansas State vs. No. 12 Virginia*
|ESPNU
*If necessary
The following sites will begin play on Saturday, June 8:
Site: No. 2 Kentucky (Lexington, Ky.)
Commentator Team: Roxy Bernstein, Xavier Scruggs
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Sat, June 8
|6 p.m.
|No. 15 Oregon State vs No. 2 Kentucky
|ESPNU
|Sun, June 9
|9 p.m.
|No. 2 Kentucky vs.
|ESPNU
|Mon, June 10
|TBD
|No. 15 Oregon State vs. No. 2 Kentucky*
|TBD
*If necessary
Site: No. 3 Texas A&M (Bryan-College Station, Texas)
Commentator Team: Victor Rojas, Lance Cormier
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Sat, June 8
|2 p.m.
|Oregon vs. No. 3 Texas A&M
|ESPN2
|Sun, June 9
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 3 Texas A&M vs. Oregon
|ESPN2
|Mon, June 10
|TBD
|Oregon vs. No. 3 Texas A&M*
|TBD
*If necessary
Site: No. 6 Clemson (Clemson, S.C.)
Commentator Team: Dave Neal, Chris Burke
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Sat, June 8
|2 p.m.
|Florida vs. No 6 Clemson
|ESPN
|Sun, June 9
|2:30 p.m.
|No. 6 Clemson vs. Florida
|ESPN
|Mon, June 10
|TBD
|Florida vs. No. 6 Clemson*
|TBD
*If necessary
Site: No. 7 Georgia (Athens, Ga.)
Commentator Team: Tom Hart, Ben McDonald
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform
|Sat, June 8
|Noon
|No. 10 NC State vs. No. 7 Georgia
|ESPNU
|Sun, June 9
|Noon
|No. 7 Georgia vs. NC State
|ESPNU
|Mon, June 10
|TBD
|No. 10 NC State vs. No. 7 Georgia*
|TBD
*If necessary