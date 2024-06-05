The #RoadToOmaha Continues: ESPN to Present Every Pitch of the 2024 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals June 7-10

ESPN announces commentator teams for all 8 sites

All games streaming on ESPN+

Squeeze Play Presented by Capital One returns Saturday & Sunday

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division 1 Baseball Tournament continues Friday, June 7, with coverage of every pitch of the NCAA Baseball Super Regionals Presented by Capital One as eight teams look to punch their ticket to Omaha. All eight best-of-three series will air across ESPN platforms June 7-10, including on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. All games will be available to stream live on the ESPN App and will be simulcast on ESPN+.

Comprehensive surrounding coverage of the college baseball postseason continues with Squeeze Play Presented by Capital One on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET and Sunday at noon (ESPN+). Kris Budden and Matt Schick host with analyst Mike Rooney as the trio bring viewers multi-game coverage, scores, highlights and more. Sunday’s Squeeze Play from the Regional Round, which aired on ABC from 3-5 p.m., averaged 597K viewers, the second-best Squeeze Play on record.

How we got here

The regional round was the most-watched regional round on record, averaging 308K viewers across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU – up 16% YoY and up 59% from two years ago. This was the most-consumed College Baseball Regional round ever across linear and ESPN+ in total minutes watched. The two games between UNC and LSU delivered the two most watched regional games on record, with Monday’s Game 7 averaging 964K viewers, 212K more than the prior high for a regional game.

The SEC and ACC each have five teams in the Super Regionals. The five ACC teams that hosted in the regional round – North Carolina, Clemson, Florida State, Virginia and NC State – all advanced to the Super Regionals and went a combined 15-1. The SEC has sent 11 teams to the Super Regionals in the past two years.

The regional round saw a record six walk-offs on Friday, with tightly contested ballgames continuing throughout the weekend – seven of which were decided in extra innings.

Evansville became just the ninth No. 4 seed in the 64-team era to win a regional. In addition, five No. 3 seeds – West Virginia, UConn, Kansas State, Oregon and Florida – all advanced to the Super Regionals.

Super Storylines

Per ESPN Baseball Insider Kiley McDaniel, the Super Regional round will feature 11 of the top-40 MLB Draft prospects, including four of the top-five prospects.

Seven of the top-eight overall seeds remain alive on the Road to Omaha – No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Kentucky, No. 3 Texas A&M, No. 4 North Carolina, No. 6 Clemson, No. 7 Georgia and No. 8 Florida State.

The past four national champions – LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt – have all been eliminated from the tournament. Oregon State (2018), Florida (2017) and Virginia (2015) are the most recent national champions who remain in the field.

Additional Men’s College World Series coverage details will be announced in the coming weeks. All scheduling updates throughout the NCAA Baseball Tournament can be found here.

ESPN will utilize its deep roster of versatile and talented play-by-play voices and baseball analysts, deploying commentator teams to each of the 8 Super Regional sites.

All 8 commentator teams:

Knoxville: Clay Matvick, Gregg Olson

Lexington: Roxy Bernstein, Xavier Scruggs

Bryan-College Station: Victor Rojas, Lance Cormier

Chapel Hill: Mike Monaco, Kyle Peterson

Clemson: Dave Neal, Chris Burke

Athens: Tom Hart, Ben McDonald

Tallahassee: Mike Ferrin, Gaby Sanchez

Charlottesville: Roy Philpott, Devon Travis

The following sites will begin play on Friday, June 7:

Site: No. 1 Tennessee (Knoxville, Tenn.)

Commentator Team: Clay Matvick, Gregg Olson

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, June 7 3 p.m. Evansville vs. No. 1 Tennessee ESPN2 Sat, June 8 11 a.m. No. 1 Tennessee vs. Evansville ESPN2 Sun, June 9 6 p.m. Evansville vs. No. 1 Tennessee* ESPNU

*If necessary

Site: No. 4 North Carolina (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

Commentator Team: Mike Monaco, Kyle Peterson

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, June 7 6 p.m. West Virginia vs. No. 4 North Carolina ESPN2 Sat, June 8 8 p.m. No. 4 North Carolina vs. West Virginia ESPN2 Sun, June 9 3 p.m. West Virginia vs. No. 4 North Carolina* ESPN2

*If necessary

Site: No. 8 Florida State (Tallahassee, Fla.)

Commentator Team: Mike Ferrin, Gaby Sanchez

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, June 7 Noon UConn vs. No. 8 Florida State ESPN Sat, June 8 11 a.m. No. 8 Florida State vs. UConn ESPN Sun, June 9 Noon UConn vs. No. 8 Florida State* ESPN2

*If necessary

Site: No. 12 Virginia (Charlottesville, Va.)

Commentator Team: Roy Philpott, Devon Travis

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, June 7 7 p.m. Kansas State vs. No. 12 Virginia ESPNU Sat, June 8 3 p.m. No. 12 Virginia vs. Kansas State ESPNU Sun, June 9 3 p.m. Kansas State vs. No. 12 Virginia* ESPNU

*If necessary

The following sites will begin play on Saturday, June 8:

Site: No. 2 Kentucky (Lexington, Ky.)

Commentator Team: Roxy Bernstein, Xavier Scruggs

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Sat, June 8 6 p.m. No. 15 Oregon State vs No. 2 Kentucky ESPNU Sun, June 9 9 p.m. No. 2 Kentucky vs. ESPNU Mon, June 10 TBD No. 15 Oregon State vs. No. 2 Kentucky* TBD

*If necessary

Site: No. 3 Texas A&M (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

Commentator Team: Victor Rojas, Lance Cormier

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Sat, June 8 2 p.m. Oregon vs. No. 3 Texas A&M ESPN2 Sun, June 9 7:30 p.m. No. 3 Texas A&M vs. Oregon ESPN2 Mon, June 10 TBD Oregon vs. No. 3 Texas A&M* TBD

*If necessary

Site: No. 6 Clemson (Clemson, S.C.)

Commentator Team: Dave Neal, Chris Burke

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Sat, June 8 2 p.m. Florida vs. No 6 Clemson ESPN Sun, June 9 2:30 p.m. No. 6 Clemson vs. Florida ESPN Mon, June 10 TBD Florida vs. No. 6 Clemson* TBD

*If necessary

Site: No. 7 Georgia (Athens, Ga.)

Commentator Team: Tom Hart, Ben McDonald

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Sat, June 8 Noon No. 10 NC State vs. No. 7 Georgia ESPNU Sun, June 9 Noon No. 7 Georgia vs. NC State ESPNU Mon, June 10 TBD No. 10 NC State vs. No. 7 Georgia* TBD

*If necessary