UFC 303: Pereira vs. Prochazka 2 | Saturday, June 29

A high-octane championship rematch headlines this weekend’s UFC PPV action with UFC 303: Pereira vs. Prochazka 2. Capping off International Fight Week, the event will be live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 29, at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish). The Prelims and Early Prelims will both be available on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156, beginning at 8 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.

Main Event

The main event features two fighters at the top of their game as Alex Pereira defends his light heavyweight title against former champion Jiri Prochazka in a rematch of their championship clash from UFC 295 last November. Pereira (10-2), the only fighter in history to win both the UFC Middleweight and UFC Light Heavyweight Championships, puts his belt on the line in a short-notice rematch, aiming to solidify his status as the best in the world at 205 pounds. After stopping Prochazka in their first meeting, the Brazilian champ returned to headline UFC 300, swiftly defeating former champion Jamahal Hill by finishing the match in just over three minutes. Prochazka (30-4-1), the #1-ranked contender, has won 14 of his last 15 fights, with the Pereira fight his only defeat since 2015. He too returned to action at UFC 300, squaring off against Aleksandar Rakic in a key divisional contest and leaving the event with a second-round stoppage win and a Performance of the Night bonus. Both fighters have combined for 37 finishes in 40 career victories.

Co-Main Event

The co-main event features featherweight standouts Brian Ortega (16-3) and Diego Lopes (24-6). After a shoulder injury sidelined him in a 2022 summer bout against Yair Rodríguez, Ortega returned earlier this year in Mexico City’s co-main event in a rematch against the former interim champ. He proved his ongoing competitiveness in the division, quickly submitting Rodríguez early in the third round. Lopes made a notable UFC debut on short notice last May against the undefeated Movsar Evloev. Since then, the Brazilian has climbed the rankings with three consecutive wins, all by 1st-round finishes. The exciting 2023 UFC.com “Newcomer of the Year” has won five of his last six bouts and finished 22 of 24 career victories.

Additional PPV Card Highlights

10 ranked light heavyweight contenderAnthony Smith (38-19) faces off against No. 10 ranked middleweight contender Roman Dolidze (12-3) in a thrilling match where both fighters aim to make a significant impact in their respective divisions. Smith, a former title challenger for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship, has 35 finishes in 38 career victories while Dolidze has finished 10 of 12 career victories.

3 ranked Mayra Bueno Silva (10-3-1) and No. 7 Macy Chiasson (10-3) face off in a critical bantamweight pairing. Bueno Silva looks to bounce back from her first UFC title challenge in January while Chiasson, the Season 28 winner of the UFC reality series The Ultimate Fighter, seeks to collect a second straight win and stamp herself as a new name in the top of the division.

The main card kicks off with a matchup in the welterweight division, as undefeated Dublin, Ireland native Ian Machado Garry (14-0) takes on standout Michael “venom” Page (22-2) who recently won his UFC debut at UFC 299 last March.

ESPN Brings Fans Inside UFC 303

ESPN Studio Shows in Las Vegas ESPN will have a full slate of content coming live from Las Vegas leading up to and throughout fight night, including: Good Guy/Bad Guy with Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen UFC Live UFC Pre-Show & UFC Post-Show Best Bets Press conference and weigh-in coverage Live hits across ESPN’s signature studio show lineup, including SportsCenter and First Take ESPN’s Friday coverage will originate from inside all the action at UFC X, the fully immersive experience that provides fans with unparalleled access to UFC champions, Hall of Famers, top-ranked contenders and other UFC personalities.



UFC Star Dustin Poirier joins ESPN’s studio show lineup as guest analyst Former interim UFC Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier, joins ESPN’s expansive, on-site UFC 303 studio coverage from Las Vegas as a guest analyst, bringing fans even more inside perspective leading up to the signature event.



On The Call

Jon Anik will call the action alongside former two-division champion Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Thu, June 27 6 p.m. UFC 303 Press Conference: Pereira vs. Prochazka 2 ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube 8 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Pereira vs. Prochazka 2 ESPN Fri, June 28 2 p.m. UFC 303 Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Pereira vs. Prochazka 2 ESPN+ 4 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Pereira vs. Prochazka 2 ESPN 8 p.m. UFC 303 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Pereira vs. Prochazka 2 ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube Sat, June 29 5 p.m. UFC 303 Countdown Show ESPN 6 p.m. UFC 303: Pereira vs. Prochazka 2 Presented by Bud Light (Early Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 8 p.m. UFC 303: Pereira vs. Prochazka 2 Presented by Bud Light (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 10 p.m. UFC 303: Pereira vs. Prochazka 2 (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV (English & Spanish) 1 a.m.* UFC 303 Post Show Presented by Cuervo: Pereira vs. Prochazka 2 ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 p.m. Main Alex Pereira (C) vs. Jiri Prochazka UFC Light Heavyweight Championship Co-Main Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes Undercard Anthony Smith vs. Roman Dolidze Undercard Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson Undercard Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Venom Page 8 p.m. Feature Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault Undercard Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili Undercard Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva Undercard Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri 6 p.m. Feature Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson Undercard Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday Undercard Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez Undercard Ricky Simon vs. Vinicius Oliveira

