ACC Network Adds Tom Luginbill and Dana Boyle to ACC Primetime Football Announce Team; ACC Huddle & ACC PM to Travel to Campus Sites All Season

Analyst Luginbill & sideline reporter Boyle join play-by-play voice Wes Durham on ACC Primetime Football

ACC Huddle & ACC PM to travel to game sites each week this fall; ACC Huddle travels overseas to Dublin in Week 0

ACC Football Road Trip returns with 17 campus visits July 29-Aug. 20

All Access with Syracuse Football premieres Aug. 12; new season of 3-Day Weekend Highlights Cal, SMU and Stanford

ACC Network unveiled a series of programming announcements, initiatives and talent updates in anticipation of the 2024 college football season as ACC Football Kickoff officially started Monday in Charlotte, N.C. ESPN college football analyst Tom Luginbill will serve as the analyst for ACC Primetime Football games alongside longtime ACC football voice Wes Durham and new sideline reporter Dana Boyle. It was also announced that for the second straight season, ACC Huddle and ACC PM will travel to game sites each week this fall.

The 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports also announced: ACC Football Road Trip is returning for a fourth straight year with visits to all 17 campuses July 29-August 20; the three-part All Access with Syracuse Football premieres Aug. 12; and a new season of 3-Day Weekend highlights first-year ACC members Cal, SMU and Stanford. Details:

Tom Luginbill and Dana Boyle to Join Wes Durham on ACC Primetime Football

Veteran ESPN college football analyst and national recruiting director Tom Luginbill will be the new analyst for ACC Primetime Football games this fall, joining play-by-play voice Wes Durham in the booth. University of Virginia alumna Dana Boyle will round out the primetime announce team as the new sideline reporter.

Luginbill, the former ACC Newcomer of the Year as Georgia Tech’s quarterback in 1994, joined ESPN in 2005 and provides recruiting analysis for top collegiate football prospects as the director of scouting in addition to his college football analyst role. Luginbill, who has spent the last 10 years as a college football field analyst for ABC and ESPN, also contributes to ESPN’s UFL coverage and serves as an analyst on College Football Live.

Boyle is a former All-ACC lacrosse player for the Cavaliers and has served as a lacrosse analyst and sideline reporter since joining ESPN and ACC Network in 2020. Boyle interned with the College Football Playoff after finishing her collegiate lacrosse career and has also reported on college football and college hockey coverage across ESPN platforms.

The new-look team’s first Saturday night game will be Aug. 31 when Georgia Tech hosts Georgia State at 8 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.

ACC Huddle and ACC PM Hit the Road for Onsite Programming All Season

Beginning in Week 1, two of ACC Network’s signature programs, ACC Huddle and ACC PM, will travel to college football game sites every week of the regular season for the second consecutive year.

Taylor Tannebaum, the new host of ACC Huddle, will be joined by analysts Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Mark Richt and Eddie Royal. The show will be live every Saturday from the site of the ACC Primetime Football game from 11 a.m. – noon ET and continuing with wall-to-wall coverage throughout the day featuring halftime reports, a primetime show from 6:30-8 p.m., and a one-hour show at the end of the day recapping all of the ACC football action and featuring live on set interviews with winning players and coaches.

Tannebaum and Manuel will be live on ACC Huddle from Dublin, Ireland in Week 0 with pre- and post-game coverage of the season-opening game between Florida State and Georgia Tech in the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium on Sat, Aug. 24 (noon ET, ESPN). Walters, Royal, Mac Lain and Richt will provide coverage live from the Bristol studio. In addition, ACCN will simulcast a multi-angle Command Center presentation of the Noles-Yellow Jackets game with up to four different vantage points and real-time player and team statistics supplementing the game action.

Entering its third season, ACC PM will feature host Mark Packer with a rotating cast of co-hosts including Tom Luginbill, Taylor Tannebaum and Justin Walters. The football-focused weekday show will continue to deliver news and commentary from around the ACC, weekdays from 4-7 p.m. on ACCN. Friday editions will see Packer join ACC Huddle on the road at ACC campus sites this fall, while Monday through Thursday editions will originate from Packer’s basement studio in Charlotte and ACCN’s studio in Bristol, Conn.

In Week 1, ACC Huddle and ACC PM will both be live from Raleigh on Thursday, Aug. 29 ahead of Western Carolina at NC State (7 p.m., ACCN) and from Atlanta before ACC Primetime Football’s Georgia State at Georgia Tech matchup on Aug. 31 (8 p.m., ACCN). ACC Huddle’s 11 a.m. show on Aug. 31 will be live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of Clemson vs. Georgia (Noon, ABC), followed by trips to Clemson on Sept. 7 (Appalachian State at Clemson) and Charlottesville on Sept. 14 (Maryland at Virginia).

Fourth Annual ACC Football Road Trip to Visit All 17 Campuses, July 29-Aug. 20

ACCN will embark on an expanded three-week, 17-school road trip in anticipation of the upcoming season. ACC Football Road Trip begins at Florida State in Tallahassee on Mon, July 29 and concludes Tue, Aug. 20 with a visit to the Louisville Cardinals. Road trips to the three newest members of the ACC take place on July 31 (Stanford), Aug. 2 (Cal) and Aug. 6 (SMU). The Road Trip will preview each team’s upcoming season and include exclusive interviews with head coaches and student-athletes, while showcasing unique aspects of each football program.

ACCN anchors and analysts scheduled to participate in the ACC Football Road Trip include Andrea Adelson, David Hale, Mark Herzlich, Roddy Jones, Tom Luginbill, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel, Mark Packer, Mark Richt, Eddie Royal, Taylor Tannebaum and Justin Walters. The complete schedule is listed below.

2024 ACC Football Road Trip Schedule:

Date Program On-Site Commentators Mon, July 29 Florida State Taylor Tannebaum, EJ Manuel Tues, July 30 Georgia Tech Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Tom Luginbill Wed, July 31 Stanford Taylor Tannebaum, EJ Manuel, Eddie Royal Thurs, Aug. 1 NC State Mark Packer, Eric Mac Lain, Mark Herzlich Fri, Aug. 2 Cal Taylor Tannebaum, EJ Manuel, Eddie Royal Mon, Aug. 5 Wake Forest Justin Walters, Roddy Jones, David Hale Tues, Aug. 6 SMU Taylor Tannebaum, EJ Manuel, Eric Mac Lain Wed, Aug. 7 North Carolina Mark Packer, Eddie Royal, Mark Richt Thurs, Aug. 8 Miami Taylor Tannebaum, EJ Manuel, Eric Mac Lain, Andrea Adelson Fri, Aug. 9 Duke Justin Walters, Eddie Royal, Tom Luginbill Mon, Aug. 12 Syracuse Justin Walters, EJ Manuel, Mark Richt Tues, Aug. 13 Virginia Tech Taylor Tannebaum, Eddie Royal, Eric Mac Lain Wed, Aug. 14 Pitt Wes Durham, EJ Manuel, Roddy Jones Thurs, Aug. 15 Virginia Taylor Tannebaum, Eddie Royal, Eric Mac Lain Fri, Aug. 16 Boston College Justin Walters, EJ Manuel, Tom Luginbill Mon, Aug. 19 Clemson Wes Durham, Eddie Royal, Eric Mac Lain, David Hale Tues, Aug. 20 Louisville Justin Walters, Mark Herzlich, Tom Luginbill

All Access with Syracuse Football Debuts Aug. 12

The latest installment of ACC Network’s signature All Access series, All Access with Syracuse Football, premieres Monday, Aug. 12 immediately following the Syracuse stop on ACCN’s Football Road Trip. The three-part series will give fans an inside look at the Orange’s preparation under first-year coach Fran Brown with Episode Two debuting Aug. 19 and Episode Three premiering on Aug. 26.

ACC Network’s signature All Access series has provided a unique, up-close look at a number of ACC programs, including North Carolina, Louisville, Miami and NC State football, North Carolina men’s basketball, and the Miami and Notre Dame women’s basketball teams.

Coming Soon: A New Season of 3-Day Weekend

The ACC Network travel series 3-Day Weekend will begin filming for a new season highlighting the ACC’s three newest members, with visits to Palo Alto, Calif., Berkeley, Calif. and Dallas, Texas all on tap for Season Four. Jess Roy is the host of 3-Day Weekend, which is produced by Charlotte-based Susie Films in partnership with ESPN. The series introduces fans to each ACC town, exploring historic spots, popular restaurants and establishments, while giving viewers a taste of what the area has to offer.