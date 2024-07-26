ESPN Goes Back-to-Back on Exclusive MLB Game Broadcasts August 11-12 

Seattle Mariners to Host New York Mets on Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One August 11

Defending World Series Champion Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox August 12

ESPN today announced Major League Baseball game selections for back-to-back exclusive broadcasts in August. First, on Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One on August 11, the Seattle Mariners will host the New York Mets at T-Mobile Park at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN2. It marks the first time the Mariners have hosted Sunday Night Baseball in eight years, since 2016.

Approximately 24 hours later, the Boston Red Sox will host the reigning World Series Champion Texas Rangers at Fenway Park on Monday, August 12, at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platforms Sun, Aug. 11 7 p.m. Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One: New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners Karl Ravech, David Cone, Eduardo Perez, Buster Olney ESPN, ESPN App Sunday Night Baseball Statcast Edition Powered by Google Cloud Kevin Brown, Trevor May, Mike Petriello ESPN2, ESPN App Mon, Aug. 12 7 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox Mike Monaco, Ben McDonald, Jeff Passan ESPN, ESPN App

Sunday Night Baseball is also available on ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes. All MLB programming on ESPN is also available on the ESPN App.

On deck: the New York Yankees visit the Boston Red Sox on the July 28 edition of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball at 7 p.m. The full upcoming schedule is available at ESPNPressRoom.com.

-30-

ESPN media contacts: [email protected]; [email protected].