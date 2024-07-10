SportsCenter’s New SC Featured Highlights Legacy of Stuart Scott and the 10-Year Anniversary of His Inspirational ESPYS Speech

SportsCenter anchor and legendary broadcaster Stuart Scott was a cultural icon. When he started at ESPN in 1993, he showed the world his personality and authenticity, and after being diagnosed with cancer, he showed what it meant to fight.

Ten years ago, Scott was honored with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the 2014 ESPYS. Much like Jim Valvano’s “Don’t Give Up!” message at the inaugural ESPYS in 1993, Scott’s speech left an indelible impression, providing a message that still echoes today: “Fight like hell. And when you get too tired to fight… let someone else fight for you.”

The SC Featured, which highlights Scott’s enduring impact in a new feature, “Fight Like Hell,” will run on ESPN Thursday, July 11, on multiple editions of SportsCenter, and Thursday at 4 p.m. ET on NFL Live. Featuring interviews with his daughters Taelor and Sydni Scott and colleagues who knew him well, the feature reflects upon Scott’s legacy, authenticity and the profound impact of his speech and what it helped to create.

The 2024 ESPYS Presented by Capital One will be broadcast live on ABC on Thursday, July 11, at 8 p.m. ET / PT.

