The Southeastern Conference Will Bring iPad Technology to SEC Football Sidelines in 2024

During his opening remarks at SEC Kickoff Presented by Regions, Southeastern Conference (SEC) Commissioner Greg Sankey announced that the Conference and Apple have collaborated to bring premium sideline technology in football to the 16 SEC football programs. Starting with the 2024 season and following approval of the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel in April, SEC football teams will have sideline access to conference-provided iPad Air and iPad Pro models.

“The SEC is committed to using technology to support the competitive experience, and today we are excited to announce new ways we are integrating technology to advance the sport of football,” shared Sankey. “The SEC is proud to introduce iPad to the sidelines during college football games to elevate the performance of student-athletes into the future.”

The large multi-touch display of the iPad, combined with amazing performance and incredible portability, make it the ideal solution for coaches and student-athletes to watch film in-game in an efficient and timely manner. The video provided to each team’s sideline will include the broadcast feed and camera angles from the coach’s sideline and coach’s end zone.

“We’re thrilled the SEC is utilizing iPad, as its unique capabilities and versatility make it the ideal solution to support coaches and student-athletes,” said Scott Brodrick, Apple’s Worldwide iPad Product Marketing. “With an unrivaled combination of advanced displays, powerful performance, portability, fast connectivity, all day battery life and versatile accessories, iPad will let coaches and players make in-game adjustments and empower athletes to compete at the highest level.”

The SEC college football campaign kicks off in Week 1 with four consecutive days of action from Thursday, Aug. 29 – Sunday, Sept. 1 – with coverage of the full season available across Disney platforms. For more details on SEC Network’s coverage of SEC football, please click here.

