Bang! ESPN & ABC’s 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Broadcast Schedule
Blockbuster Opening Week Action Features Two Primetime Doubleheaders, Star Power, and Multiple Firsts
- 13 Consecutive Hours of Exclusive Christmas Day Coverage Tips Off at Madison Square Garden
- Ninth Season of Marquee National NBA Game of the Week: NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Returns with January 25 Tripleheader during NBA Rivals Week
- Emirates NBA Cup Tournament Action
ESPN and ABC today, in conjunction with the NBA, unveiled their 2024-25 regular season broadcast schedule. The 2024-25 campaign marks ESPN’s 23rd consecutive season broadcasting NBA games. The two entities – ESPN and the NBA – recently announced a landmark 11-year rights extension that will keep ESPN as the primary partner of the NBA and the exclusive home of the NBA Finals through 2036.
Season-Opening Action
The 2024-25 season opens on Wednesday, October 23, when the Philadelphia 76ers and Paul George host the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN in George’s first game with the 76ers. At 10 p.m., ESPN will televise the first regular season game from the Intuit Dome – the new home of the LA Clippers. The Clippers will host the Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant.
ESPN’s season-opening action continues Friday, October 25, when the New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson host the Indiana Pacers and Tyrese Haliburton at 7:30 p.m. At 10 p.m., four members of the U.S. Men’s Olympic gold-medal team will be featured as LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers host Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.
Christmas Day Star Power
The NBA’s biggest superstars will be on display as ESPN platforms exclusively broadcast all five NBA Christmas games, starting at noon ET, on Wednesday, December 25, from historic Madison Square Garden. The New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson will host the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama on ESPN in what will be the French sensation’s first Christmas game. ESPN will bookend Christmas coverage at 10:30 p.m. as the Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant host the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokić.
ABC will broadcast a Christmas tripleheader starting at 2:30 p.m. when the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić host the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards. At 5 p.m., the reigning NBA Champion Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum host the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid. Icons clash at 8 p.m. as the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry host the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James. All three ABC games will also be available to watch on ESPN.
Additional ABC schedule highlights:
- Six appearances each by the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James and the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum;
- Five appearances each by the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić and the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry;
- Ninth season of NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC – the marquee national NBA game of the week – returns during NBA Rivals Week with January 25 tripleheader: Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks in an NBA Finals rematch, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors – LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry;
- Coast to Coast: LeBron James at Madison Square Garden as the Los Angeles Lakers visit the New York Knicks on February 1;
- Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo square off as the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Super Bowl Sunday;
- The Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics game will precede ABC’s coverage of the 2025 Academy Awards for the first time on March 2.
Additional ESPN schedule highlights:
- League-leading 11 appearances by Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets;
- 10 appearances each by the reigning NBA Champion Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks;
- Nine appearances each by the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks, San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder;
- ESPN’s first regular season NBA game from Paris, France on January 25, as the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama take on the Indiana Pacers and Tyrese Haliburton;
- NBA Rivals Week – January 22 through 25 – featuring five matchups across platforms;
- 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on February 14;
- Ascendant teams and rising stars collide when the Oklahoma City Thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander visit the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards on February 23.
NBA on ESPN Opening Week Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Oct. 23
|7:30 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Oct. 23
|10 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers
|Oct. 25
|7:30 p.m.
|Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks
|Oct. 25
|10 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Christmas Schedule
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platform(s)
|12 p.m.
|San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks
|ABC, ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics
|ABC, ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
|ABC, ESPN
|10:30 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns
|ESPN
NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Jan. 25
|3 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
|Jan. 25
|5:30 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks
|Jan. 25
|8:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
|Feb. 1
|8:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks
|Feb. 8
|8:30 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks
|Feb. 22
|8:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets
|Mar. 1
|8:30 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|Mar. 8
|8:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics
|Mar. 15
|8:30 p.m.
|New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors
NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Feb. 9
|2 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|Feb. 23
|1 p.m.
|New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics
|Feb. 23
|3:30 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors
|Mar. 2
|1 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics
|Mar. 9
|1 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
|Mar. 9
|3:30 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks
|Mar. 16
|1 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks
|Mar. 16
|3:30 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Emirates NBA Cup on ESPN and ABC Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Nov. 15
|7:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs
|Nov. 15
|10 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors
|Nov. 22
|7:30 p.m.
|Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|Nov. 22
|10 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets
|Nov. 29
|7:30 p.m.
|LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
|Nov. 29
|10 p.m.
|Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Full ESPN and ABC Broadcast Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Platforms
|Oct. 23
|7:30 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|ESPN
|Oct. 23
|10 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers
|ESPN
|Oct. 25
|7:30 p.m.
|Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks
|ESPN
|Oct. 25
|10 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|ESPN
|Oct. 30
|7 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers
|ESPN
|Oct. 30
|9:30 p.m.
|San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
|ESPN
|Nov. 1
|7 p.m.
|Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
|ESPN
|Nov. 1
|9:30 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
|ESPN
|Nov. 6
|7:30 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics
|ESPN
|Nov. 6
|10 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Clippers
|ESPN
|Nov. 8
|7:30 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks
|ESPN
|Nov. 8
|10 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|ESPN
|Nov. 13
|7:30 p.m.
|New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
|ESPN
|Nov. 13
|10 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|ESPN
|Nov. 15
|7:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs
|ESPN
|Nov. 15
|10 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors
|ESPN
|Nov. 20
|7:30 p.m.
|Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|ESPN
|Nov. 20
|10 p.m.
|New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns
|ESPN
|Nov. 22
|7:30 p.m.
|Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|ESPN
|Nov. 22
|10 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets
|ESPN
|Nov. 27
|7:30 p.m.
|New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks
|ESPN
|Nov. 27
|10 p.m.
|Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors
|ESPN
|Nov. 29
|7:30 p.m.
|LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
|ESPN
|Nov. 29
|10 p.m.
|Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|ESPN
|Dec. 6
|7:30 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics
|ESPN
|Dec. 6
|10 p.m.
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors
|ESPN
|Dec. 25
|12 p.m.
|San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks
|ESPN
|Dec. 25
|2:30 p.m.
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks
|ABC
|Dec. 25
|5 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics
|ABC
|Dec. 25
|8 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
|ABC
|Dec. 25
|10:30 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns
|ESPN
|Jan. 8
|7 p.m.
|Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks
|ESPN
|Jan. 8
|9:30 p.m.
|San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|ESPN
|Jan. 15
|7:30 p.m.
|New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|ESPN
|Jan. 15
|10 p.m.
|Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|ESPN
|Jan. 17
|7 p.m.
|Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics
|ESPN
|Jan. 17
|9:30 p.m.
|Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls
|ESPN
|Jan. 22
|7:30 p.m.
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks
|ESPN
|Jan. 22
|10 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings
|ESPN
|Jan. 25
|12 p.m.
|Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs
|ESPN
|Jan. 25
|3 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
|ABC
|Jan. 25
|5:30 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks
|ABC
|Jan. 25
|8:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
|ABC
|Jan. 29
|7:30 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks
|ESPN
|Jan. 29
|10 p.m.
|Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors
|ESPN
|Jan. 31
|7:30 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|ESPN
|Jan. 31
|10 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors
|ESPN
|Feb. 1
|8:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks
|ABC
|Feb. 2
|6 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|ESPN
|Feb. 2
|8:30 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|ESPN
|Feb. 5
|7:30 p.m.
|San Antonio Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks
|ESPN
|Feb. 5
|10 p.m.
|New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets
|ESPN
|Feb. 7
|7:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons
|ESPN
|Feb. 7
|10 p.m.
|Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns
|ESPN
|Feb. 8
|8:30 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks
|ABC
|Feb. 9
|2 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|ABC
|Feb. 12
|7 p.m.
|San Antonio Spurs vs. Boston Celtics
|ESPN
|Feb. 12
|9:30 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks
|ESPN
|Feb. 21
|7 p.m.
|New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
|ESPN
|Feb. 21
|9:30 p.m.
|New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks
|ESPN
|Feb. 22
|8:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets
|ABC
|Feb. 23
|1 p.m.
|New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics
|ABC
|Feb. 23
|3:30 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors
|ABC
|Feb. 23
|7 p.m.
|Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|ESPN
|Feb. 23
|9:30 p.m.
|Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
|ESPN
|Feb. 26
|7 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks
|ESPN
|Feb. 26
|9:30 p.m.
|San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets
|ESPN
|Feb. 28
|7:30 p.m.
|Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics
|ESPN
|Feb. 28
|10 p.m.
|LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|ESPN
|Mar. 1
|8:30 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers
|ABC
|Mar. 2
|1 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics
|ABC
|Mar. 2
|7 p.m.
|Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs
|ESPN
|Mar. 2
|9:30 p.m.
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns
|ESPN
|Mar. 5
|7 p.m.
|Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
|ESPN
|Mar. 5
|9:30 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|ESPN
|Mar. 7
|7:30 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks
|ESPN
|Mar. 7
|10 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets
|ESPN
|Mar. 8
|8:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics
|ABC
|Mar. 9
|1 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
|ABC
|Mar. 9
|3:30 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks
|ABC
|Mar. 9
|7 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans
|ESPN
|Mar. 9
|9:30 p.m.
|Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers
|ESPN
|Mar. 12
|7:30 p.m.
|Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics
|ESPN
|Mar. 12
|10 p.m.
|Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets
|ESPN
|Mar. 15
|8:30 p.m.
|New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors
|ABC
|Mar. 16
|1 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks
|ABC
|Mar. 16
|3:30 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|ABC
|Mar. 16
|9 p.m.
|Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks
|ESPN
|Mar. 17
|7:30 p.m.
|Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks
|ESPN
|Mar. 17
|10 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors
|ESPN
|Mar. 19
|7:30 p.m.
|New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
|ESPN
|Mar. 19
|10 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|ESPN
|Mar. 26
|7:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers
|ESPN
|Mar. 26
|10 p.m.
|Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns
|ESPN
|Apr. 2
|7:30 p.m.
|Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics
|ESPN
|Apr. 2
|10 p.m.
|New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers
|ESPN
|Apr. 9
|7:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks
|ESPN
|Apr. 9
|10 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings
|ESPN
|Apr. 13
|1 p.m.
|TBD
|ESPN
|Apr. 13
|3:30 p.m.
|TBD
|ESPN
ESPN’s regular season NBA coverage generally includes primetime doubleheaders on Wednesday and Friday nights, Emirates NBA Cup action on Fridays in November, NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC – the marquee, national NBA game of the week – as well as the longstanding NBA Sunday Showcase franchise on ABC. ESPN platforms are also home to all five Christmas games, the NBA Finals on ABC, the 2025 Western Conference Finals, and first and second round playoff games.
All ESPN NBA programming is available on the ESPN App. ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes also offer robust NBA packages and those schedules will be revealed in the coming weeks. ESPN’s NBA pregame show is NBA Countdown, which generally airs 30 minutes prior to ESPN and ABC games. NBA Today, ESPN’s weekday NBA studio show, airs Monday through Friday from 3-4 p.m.
