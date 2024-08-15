Bang! ESPN & ABC’s 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Broadcast Schedule

13 Consecutive Hours of Exclusive Christmas Day Coverage Tips Off at Madison Square Garden

Ninth Season of Marquee National NBA Game of the Week: NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Returns with January 25 Tripleheader during NBA Rivals Week

Emirates NBA Cup Tournament Action

ESPN and ABC today, in conjunction with the NBA, unveiled their 2024-25 regular season broadcast schedule. The 2024-25 campaign marks ESPN’s 23rd consecutive season broadcasting NBA games. The two entities – ESPN and the NBA – recently announced a landmark 11-year rights extension that will keep ESPN as the primary partner of the NBA and the exclusive home of the NBA Finals through 2036.

Season-Opening Action

The 2024-25 season opens on Wednesday, October 23, when the Philadelphia 76ers and Paul George host the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN in George’s first game with the 76ers. At 10 p.m., ESPN will televise the first regular season game from the Intuit Dome – the new home of the LA Clippers. The Clippers will host the Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant.

ESPN’s season-opening action continues Friday, October 25, when the New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson host the Indiana Pacers and Tyrese Haliburton at 7:30 p.m. At 10 p.m., four members of the U.S. Men’s Olympic gold-medal team will be featured as LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers host Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.

Christmas Day Star Power

The NBA’s biggest superstars will be on display as ESPN platforms exclusively broadcast all five NBA Christmas games, starting at noon ET, on Wednesday, December 25, from historic Madison Square Garden. The New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson will host the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama on ESPN in what will be the French sensation’s first Christmas game. ESPN will bookend Christmas coverage at 10:30 p.m. as the Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant host the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokić.

ABC will broadcast a Christmas tripleheader starting at 2:30 p.m. when the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić host the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards. At 5 p.m., the reigning NBA Champion Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum host the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid. Icons clash at 8 p.m. as the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry host the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James. All three ABC games will also be available to watch on ESPN.

Additional ABC schedule highlights:

Six appearances each by the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James and the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum;

Five appearances each by the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić and the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry;

Ninth season of NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC – the marquee national NBA game of the week – returns during NBA Rivals Week with January 25 tripleheader: Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks in an NBA Finals rematch, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors – LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry;

– the marquee national NBA game of the week – returns during NBA Rivals Week with January 25 tripleheader: Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks in an NBA Finals rematch, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors – LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry; Coast to Coast: LeBron James at Madison Square Garden as the Los Angeles Lakers visit the New York Knicks on February 1;

Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo square off as the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Super Bowl Sunday;

The Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics game will precede ABC’s coverage of the 2025 Academy Awards for the first time on March 2.

Additional ESPN schedule highlights:

League-leading 11 appearances by Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets;

10 appearances each by the reigning NBA Champion Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks;

Nine appearances each by the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks, San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder;

ESPN’s first regular season NBA game from Paris, France on January 25, as the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama take on the Indiana Pacers and Tyrese Haliburton;

NBA Rivals Week – January 22 through 25 – featuring five matchups across platforms;

2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on February 14;

Ascendant teams and rising stars collide when the Oklahoma City Thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander visit the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards on February 23.

NBA on ESPN Opening Week Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Oct. 23 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Oct. 23 10 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers Oct. 25 7:30 p.m. Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Oct. 25 10 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Christmas Schedule

Time (ET) Game Platform(s) 12 p.m. San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks ESPN 2:30 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks ABC, ESPN 5 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics ABC, ESPN 8 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors ABC, ESPN 10:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns ESPN

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Jan. 25 3 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Jan. 25 5:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks Jan. 25 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Feb. 1 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks Feb. 8 8:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks Feb. 22 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Mar. 1 8:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Mar. 8 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics Mar. 15 8:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors

NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC

Date Time (ET) Game Feb. 9 2 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Feb. 23 1 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Feb. 23 3:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors Mar. 2 1 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics Mar. 9 1 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Mar. 9 3:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks Mar. 16 1 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks Mar. 16 3:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Emirates NBA Cup on ESPN and ABC Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Nov. 15 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs Nov. 15 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Nov. 22 7:30 p.m. Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Nov. 22 10 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets Nov. 29 7:30 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Nov. 29 10 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Full ESPN and ABC Broadcast Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Platforms Oct. 23 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers ESPN Oct. 23 10 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers ESPN Oct. 25 7:30 p.m. Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks ESPN Oct. 25 10 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers ESPN Oct. 30 7 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers ESPN Oct. 30 9:30 p.m. San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ESPN Nov. 1 7 p.m. Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers ESPN Nov. 1 9:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ESPN Nov. 6 7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics ESPN Nov. 6 10 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Clippers ESPN Nov. 8 7:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks ESPN Nov. 8 10 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers ESPN Nov. 13 7:30 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ESPN Nov. 13 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers ESPN Nov. 15 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs ESPN Nov. 15 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors ESPN Nov. 20 7:30 p.m. Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks ESPN Nov. 20 10 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns ESPN Nov. 22 7:30 p.m. Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks ESPN Nov. 22 10 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets ESPN Nov. 27 7:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks ESPN Nov. 27 10 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors ESPN Nov. 29 7:30 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ESPN Nov. 29 10 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers ESPN Dec. 6 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics ESPN Dec. 6 10 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors ESPN Dec. 25 12 p.m. San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks ESPN Dec. 25 2:30 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks ABC Dec. 25 5 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics ABC Dec. 25 8 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors ABC Dec. 25 10:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns ESPN Jan. 8 7 p.m. Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks ESPN Jan. 8 9:30 p.m. San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks ESPN Jan. 15 7:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers ESPN Jan. 15 10 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers ESPN Jan. 17 7 p.m. Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics ESPN Jan. 17 9:30 p.m. Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls ESPN Jan. 22 7:30 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks ESPN Jan. 22 10 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings ESPN Jan. 25 12 p.m. Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs ESPN Jan. 25 3 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ABC Jan. 25 5:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks ABC Jan. 25 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors ABC Jan. 29 7:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks ESPN Jan. 29 10 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors ESPN Jan. 31 7:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers ESPN Jan. 31 10 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors ESPN Feb. 1 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks ABC Feb. 2 6 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers ESPN Feb. 2 8:30 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks ESPN Feb. 5 7:30 p.m. San Antonio Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks ESPN Feb. 5 10 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets ESPN Feb. 7 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons ESPN Feb. 7 10 p.m. Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns ESPN Feb. 8 8:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks ABC Feb. 9 2 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks ABC Feb. 12 7 p.m. San Antonio Spurs vs. Boston Celtics ESPN Feb. 12 9:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks ESPN Feb. 21 7 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers ESPN Feb. 21 9:30 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks ESPN Feb. 22 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets ABC Feb. 23 1 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics ABC Feb. 23 3:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors ABC Feb. 23 7 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks ESPN Feb. 23 9:30 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ESPN Feb. 26 7 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks ESPN Feb. 26 9:30 p.m. San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets ESPN Feb. 28 7:30 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics ESPN Feb. 28 10 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers ESPN Mar. 1 8:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers ABC Mar. 2 1 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics ABC Mar. 2 7 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs ESPN Mar. 2 9:30 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns ESPN Mar. 5 7 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers ESPN Mar. 5 9:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks ESPN Mar. 7 7:30 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks ESPN Mar. 7 10 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets ESPN Mar. 8 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics ABC Mar. 9 1 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ABC Mar. 9 3:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks ABC Mar. 9 7 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans ESPN Mar. 9 9:30 p.m. Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers ESPN Mar. 12 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics ESPN Mar. 12 10 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets ESPN Mar. 15 8:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors ABC Mar. 16 1 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks ABC Mar. 16 3:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers ABC Mar. 16 9 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks ESPN Mar. 17 7:30 p.m. Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks ESPN Mar. 17 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors ESPN Mar. 19 7:30 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ESPN Mar. 19 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers ESPN Mar. 26 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers ESPN Mar. 26 10 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns ESPN Apr. 2 7:30 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics ESPN Apr. 2 10 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers ESPN Apr. 9 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks ESPN Apr. 9 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings ESPN Apr. 13 1 p.m. TBD ESPN Apr. 13 3:30 p.m. TBD ESPN

ESPN’s regular season NBA coverage generally includes primetime doubleheaders on Wednesday and Friday nights, Emirates NBA Cup action on Fridays in November, NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC – the marquee, national NBA game of the week – as well as the longstanding NBA Sunday Showcase franchise on ABC. ESPN platforms are also home to all five Christmas games, the NBA Finals on ABC, the 2025 Western Conference Finals, and first and second round playoff games.

All ESPN NBA programming is available on the ESPN App. ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes also offer robust NBA packages and those schedules will be revealed in the coming weeks. ESPN’s NBA pregame show is NBA Countdown, which generally airs 30 minutes prior to ESPN and ABC games. NBA Today, ESPN’s weekday NBA studio show, airs Monday through Friday from 3-4 p.m.

