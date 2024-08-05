ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One Schedule Update: First Place Los Angeles Dodgers to Visit Atlanta Braves on September 15

ESPN today announced an update to its 2024 Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One schedule. The National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani will visit the Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna on September 15, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Karl Ravech, the voice of Sunday Night Baseball, is joined by analyst and five-time World Series Champion David Cone and fellow analyst Eduardo Pérez. Buster Olney serves as the reporter.

Sunday Night Baseball is also available on ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown precedes Sunday Night Baseball with a one-hour pregame show at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

On deck: the Seattle Mariners host Sunday Night Baseball for the first time in 20 years – since 2004 – when they take on the New York Mets, August 11, at 7 p.m.

For the updated Sunday Night Baseball schedule , visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

-30-