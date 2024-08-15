ESPN Unveils Women’s Collegiate Soccer Schedule for 2024-25 Season

ESPN+ to stream more than 1,800 games from 20 conferences live, highlighted by 100 conference championship matches

ESPN platforms, including ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN), and ACC Network (ACCN) will showcase 50 regular-season women’s college soccer matches this fall beginning Thursday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m. ET with the interconference match between defending national champion and preseason No.1 Florida State hosting Rice on ACC Network.

ESPN+, the No. 1 sports streaming platform, will stream over 1,800 women’s soccer matches live from more than 20 conferences this season, highlighted by marquee regular season matches and more than 100 conference championship games including Big 12, now a 16-team conference, with Arizona, Arizona State and Utah joining and the return of Colorado.

In all, ESPN+, SEC Network+, and ACC Network Extra will exclusively stream more than 2,000 live matches during the season. Digital games will feature inter- and intra-conference matchups between teams from a myriad of conferences: American, Big Ten, Big East, Big 12, Ivy, SEC, ACC and the West Coast Conference.

The 2024 women’s college soccer fall schedule extends ESPN’s long-term commitment as the definitive home for women’s college sports coverage. It aligns with the strategy behind the expansive growth in popularity and programming of women’s sports across ESPN platforms.

Commentators:

Critically acclaimed play-by-play commentator Jenn Hildreth and former U.S. Women’s National Team midfielder Lori Lindsey are teaming up again on ACC Network to call the Thursday Night Primetime on ACC Network. Lindsey was a two-time ACC Player of the Year (2000, 2001) at the University of Virginia.

Mike Watts, the primary play-by-play voice for women’s soccer on SEC Network, will team with analyst Jill Loyden, a former U.S. Women’s National Team goalkeeper, to call most matches, including the weekly Thursday Night Primetime matchup on the network. Also returning is play-by-play commentator Alex Perlman, who will pair up in the booth with former Georgia standout Marion Crowder.

Highlights:

Strong matchups: Defending national champion and preseason No. 1 Florida State will be featured six times this season as they look to win their fourth national title in a span of seven seasons and first back-to-back champion since North Carolina (2008, 2009). 33 of 50 regular-season games on ESPN platforms feature at least one preseason ranked team. 17 conference tournament matches on ESPN platforms this season. 10 matches will pit a pair of preseason ranked teams against each other.

ACC Network will present 28 matches this season, including four ACC Tournament matches. 16 of 24 regular season matches will feature at least one ranked team. Full ACCN schedule.

will present 28 matches this season, including four ACC Tournament matches. 16 of 24 regular season matches will feature at least one ranked team. Full ACCN schedule. ACC Newcomers: preseason No. 2 and three-time national champion Stanford are one of three teams joining the ACC this season, in addition to SMU and Cal. In October, Stanford will be featured on ACC Network twice this season as they visit Louisville (Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.) and then No. 15 Notre Dame (Oct. 20 at 2 p.m.).

preseason No. 2 and three-time national champion Stanford are one of three teams joining the ACC this season, in addition to SMU and Cal. In October, Stanford will be featured on ACC Network twice this season as they visit Louisville (Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.) and then No. 15 Notre Dame (Oct. 20 at 2 p.m.). SEC Network will offer 26 matches this season, including the entire SEC Soccer Tournament. Nine of the 15 regular season SEC matches will feature at least one preseason ranked team. Full SECN schedule.

will offer 26 matches this season, including the entire SEC Soccer Tournament. Nine of the 15 regular season SEC matches will feature at least one preseason ranked team. Full SECN schedule. SEC Newcomers: No. 17 Texas will make their SEC Network debut as a member of the conference when they play Iowa on August 25 th and will be featured three times on SEC Network including a match against fellow SEC newcomer Oklahoma on October 10 th .

No. 17 Texas will make their SEC Network debut as a member of the conference when they play Iowa on August 25 and will be featured three times on SEC Network including a match against fellow SEC newcomer Oklahoma on October 10 . ESPNU will present 11 regular season matches as well as both the ACC and American Tournament Championship games in November.

will present 11 regular season matches as well as both the ACC and American Tournament Championship games in November. Big 12 matchups will include No. 3 BYU hosting Utah on September 23 on ESPNU. In the 2024 Big 12 soccer poll, BYU is placed first in the preseason ranking with 206 points, 2023 regular season champions Texas Tech is ranked second with only one point less and TCU ranked third.

matchups will include No. 3 BYU hosting Utah on September 23 on ESPNU. In the 2024 Big 12 soccer poll, BYU is placed first in the preseason ranking with 206 points, 2023 regular season champions Texas Tech is ranked second with only one point less and TCU ranked third. The last 18 national champions (some repeated teams) will be featured at least once.

(some repeated teams) will be featured at least once. Rivalry Matchups: Multiple rivalry matchups will be presented on ESPN platforms, kicking off with No. 5 Clemson visiting No. 21 South Carolina on September 5th on ESPNU. That same night at 7 p.m. on ACC Network, No. 8 North Carolina will visit No. 24 Duke. A few days later on September 8, No. 1 Florida State will head to Gainesville to take on in-state rival Florida at 2 p.m. ET on SEC Network. On October 10th, the No. 20 Alabama Crimson Tide visits Auburn at 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

2024 WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER TELEVISED ON ESPN PLATFORMS

(*subject to change)

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Thu, Aug 22 7 p.m. Rice at No. 1 Florida State ACC Network Sun, Aug 25 Noon Arizona at No. 8 North Carolina ACC Network 2 p.m. Iowa at No. 17 Texas SEC Network 2 p.m. No. 18 Mississippi State at Wake Forest ACC Network Sun, Sep 1 5 p.m. Tennessee at No. 24 Duke ACC Network 7 p.m. Colorado at NC State ACC Network Thu, Sep 5 6 p.m. No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 South Carolina ESPNU 7 p.m. North Carolina at No. 24 Duke ACC Network Sun, Sep 8 Noon Ohio State at Auburn SEC Network Noon No. 11 UCLA at Kentucky ESPNU 1:30 p.m. Marquette at No. 15 Notre Dame ACC Network 2 p.m. No. 1 Florida State at Florida SEC Network Thu, Sep 12 7 p.m. Notre Dame at Boston College ACC Network Sun, Sep 15 Noon Wake Forest at Virginia ACC Network 2 p.m. Boston College at SMU ACC Network Thu, Sep 19 6 p.m. No. 21 South Carolina at Georgia ESPNU 7 p.m. No. 24 Duke at No. 5 Clemson ACC Network 7 p.m. No. 25 Texas A&M at Missouri SEC Network Sun, Sep 22 Noon California at Wake Forest ACC Network 2 p.m. No. 1 Florida State at SMU ACC Network 7 p.m. Tennessee at No. 20 Alabama ESPNU Mon, Sep 23 9 p.m. Utah at No. 3 BYU ESPNU Thu, Sep 26 7 p.m. No. 5 Clemson at No. 1 Florida State ACC Network 7 p.m. No. 17 Texas at Ole Miss SEC Network Sun, Sep 29 2 p.m. No. 21 South Carolina at Arkansas ESPNU Thu, Oct 3 6 p.m. No. 5 Clemson at No. 7 Pittsburgh ACC Network 8 p.m. Virginia Tech at Miami ACC Network Fri, Oct 4 7 p.m. Arkansas at No. 18 Mississippi State SEC Network Wed, Oct 9 6 p.m. Yale at Brown ESPNU Thu, Oct 10 7 p.m. NC State at Virginia ACC Network 7 p.m. No. 20 Alabama at Auburn SEC Network 9 p.m. Oklahoma at No. 17 Texas SEC Network Sun, Oct 13 1:30 p.m. Syracuse at No. 7 Pittsburgh ACC Network 2 p.m. Auburn at Tennessee ESPNU 5 p.m. Georgia at Florida SEC Network 7 p.m. Kentucky at Vanderbilt SEC Network Thu, Oct 17 7 p.m. No. 2 Stanford at Louisville ACC Network 7 p.m. Virginia at No. 1 Florida State ESPNU Sun, Oct 20 Noon California at Louisville ACC Network 2 p.m. No. 2 Stanford at No. 15 Notre Dame ACC Network Thu, Oct 24 7 p.m. Virginia Tech at NC State ACC Network 7 p.m. Vanderbilt at LSU SEC Network 9 p.m. Ole Miss at Oklahoma SEC Network Fri, Oct 25 10 p.m. Arizona at Arizona State ESPNU Sun, Oct 27 2 p.m. Tennessee at Kentucky SEC Network 4 p.m. LSU at Missouri SEC Network 6 p.m. No. 18 Mississippi State at No. 25 Texas A&M SEC Network Thu, Oct 31 6 p.m. No. 1 Florida State at Miami ACC Network 8 p.m. Virginia at Virginia Tech ACC Network Sun, Nov 3 12:30 p.m. 2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (First Round) SEC Network 3 p.m. 2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (First Round) SEC Network 5:30 p.m. 2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (First Round) SEC Network 6 p.m. ACC Women’s Soccer Championship (Quarterfinals) ACC Network 8 p.m. ACC Women’s Soccer Championship (Quarterfinals) ACC Network 8 p.m. 2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (First Round) SEC Network Tue, Nov 5 12:30 p.m. 2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals) SEC Network 3 p.m. 2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals) SEC Network 5:30 p.m. 2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals) SEC Network 8 p.m. 2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals) SEC Network Thu, Nov 7 4:30 p.m. 2024 SEC Women’s Soccer Championship (Semifinals) SEC Network 5:30 p.m. 2024 ACC Women’s Soccer Championship (Semifinals) ACC Network 7 p.m. 2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (Semifinals) SEC Network 8 p.m. 2024 ACC Women’s Soccer Championship (Semifinals) ACC Network Sun, Nov 10 Noon 2024 ACC Women’s Soccer Championship (Championship) ESPNU 2 p.m. 2024 America Soccer Tournament (Championship) ESPNU 2:30 p.m. 2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (Championship) SEC Network

