Another All-Time Record: 13 Million Fans Playing ESPN Fantasy Football in 2024

ESPN Fantasy Football, the No. 1 most popular fantasy football game, has once again set a new all-time mark this season with more than 13 million people playing the game.

Throughout August leading up to Week 1, the ESPN Fantasy App was No. 1 among fantasy sports apps with 9.3 million unique visitors, 3.7 million more than No. 2 Yahoo! Fantasy, according to recently released Comscore data.

among fantasy sports apps with 9.3 million unique visitors, 3.7 million more than No. 2 Yahoo! Fantasy, according to recently released Comscore data. In the first two weeks of the season, Fantasy Football content across ESPN Social accounts reached 5.4 million engagements , up 74% YoY.

, up 74% YoY. During the Fantasy Football season in 2023, the ESPN Fantasy App had 76% more unique users per month than its nearest competitor , Yahoo! Fantasy.

, Yahoo! Fantasy. Also during the 2023 season, fans spent more time on the ESPN Fantasy App than the next five fantasy app competitors combined .

. ESPN Fantasy Football remains open for fans to sign up, join leagues and play throughout the season.

About ESPN Fantasy

ESPN Fantasy is the No. 1 provider in fantasy sports with a comprehensive portfolio of award-winning games and content serving more than 20 million fantasy players across the web, mobile, audio, linear TV, and streaming video. Drawing on multiple resources and platforms, ESPN Fantasy continues to innovate, expand and reach new and younger audiences through all of its products.

