ESPN Announces Network Schedule for Second Annual SEC/ACC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge, Dec. 3-5

Men’s Challenge features 11 teams in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25, including No. 2 Alabama at No. 10 North Carolina and No. 11 Auburn at No. 8 Duke

Women’s Challenge features 13 teams in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25, including preseason No. 1 and reigning National Champion South Carolina hosting No. 11 Duke

ESPN announced the network schedule for the second annual SEC/ACC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge, a multi-night event that matches men’s and women’s college basketball teams from two of the nation’s top conferences.

This season, the Challenge welcomes five new teams to the fold as Cal, Stanford and SMU joined the ACC, while Oklahoma and Texas now call the SEC home.

The SEC/ACC Men’s Challenge will take place over consecutive days, Tuesday, Dec. 3 and Wednesday, Dec. 4, while the Women’s Challenge is slated for Wednesday, Dec. 4 and Thursday, Dec. 5. Both challenges will feature games across ESPN platforms, including: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network and ACC Network.

Last year’s inaugural Challenge finished with 7-7 ties between the conferences on both the men’s and women’s sides.

The Men’s Challenge features 11 teams in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Men’s Basketball Top-25 – No. 2 Alabama, No. 8 Duke, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 11 Auburn, No. 12 Texas A&M, No. 13 Tennessee, No. 14 Arkansas, No. 20 Ole Miss, No. 21 Florida, No. 22 Texas and No. 23 Kentucky.

The marquee ESPN matchup on Tuesday, Dec. 3 includes No. 23 Kentucky at Clemson at 9:30 p.m. On Wednesday, 2024 Final Four participant No. 2 Alabama travels to Chapel Hill to face the No. 10 Tar Heels on ESPN (7:15 p.m.), followed by No. 11 Auburn at No. 8 Duke at 9:15 p.m.

2024 SEC/ACC Men’s Basketball Challenge

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Tue, Dec 3 7 p.m. Notre Dame at Georgia ESPNU 7 p.m. South Carolina at Boston College ACC Network 7 p.m. Cal at Missouri SEC Network 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. No. 14 Arkansas at Miami ESPN or ESPN2 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Syracuse at No. 13 Tennessee ESPN or ESPN2 9 p.m. Wake Forest at No. 12 Texas A&M ESPN2 9 p.m. Georgia Tech at Oklahoma ESPNU 9 p.m. No. 20 Ole Miss at Louisville ACC Network 9 p.m. Florida State at LSU SEC Network 9:30 p.m. No. 23 Kentucky at Clemson ESPN Wed, Dec 4 7:15 p.m. No. 2 Alabama at No. 10 North Carolina ESPN 7:15 p.m. Virginia at No. 21 Florida ESPN2 9:15 p.m. No. 11 Auburn at No. 8 Duke ESPN 9:15 p.m. No. 22 Texas at NC State ESPN2 9:15 p.m. Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech ACC Network 9:15 p.m. Pitt at Mississippi State SEC Network

*Rankings based on ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25

The Women’s Challenge features two NCAA Women’s Final Four teams from last season, including defending National Champion South Carolina and semifinalist NC State. In all, a combined 13 teams from ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Women’s Basketball Top 25 will participate, including No. 1 South Carolina, No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 6 Texas, No. 7 LSU, No. 8 NC State, No. 11 Duke, No. 12 Louisville, No. 13 Oklahoma, No. 17 North Carolina, No. 18 Florida State, No. 21 Alabama, No. 23 Ole Miss and No. 25 Kentucky.

The Women’s Challenge will see five Top-25 matchups, including No. 13 Oklahoma at No. 12 Louisville tipping off at 5 p.m. on ESPN2. Thursday plays host to a premier ESPN doubleheader, with No. 6 Texas heading to No. 2 Notre Dame (7 p.m.), followed by No. 11 Duke crossing state lines to take on the top-ranked Gamecocks at 9 p.m.

2024 SEC/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Wed, Dec 4 5 p.m. No. 13 Oklahoma at No. 12 Louisville ESPN2 5 p.m. Vanderbilt at Miami ACC Network 5 p.m. Virginia Tech at Georgia SEC Network 7:15 p.m. Syracuse at Texas A&M ESPNU 7:15 p.m. Mississippi State at Georgia Tech ACC Network 7:15 p.m. No. 18 Florida State at Tennessee SEC Network Thu, Dec 5 5 p.m. No. 25 Kentucky at No. 17 North Carolina ESPN2 6 p.m. Auburn at Virginia ACC Network 7 p.m. No. 6 Texas at No. 2 Notre Dame ESPN 7 p.m. No. 23 Ole Miss at No. 8 NC State ESPN2 7 p.m. Boston College at Arkansas SEC Network 8 p.m. Florida at Clemson ACC Network 9 p.m. No. 11 Duke at No. 1 South Carolina ESPN 9 p.m. Stanford at No. 7 LSU ESPN2 9 p.m. SMU at Missouri SEC Network 9 p.m. No. 21 Alabama at Cal ESPNU

*Rankings based on ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25

Commentator pairings for the SEC/ACC Men’s and Women’s Challenges will be announced closer to the event.