ESPN Launches Baseball Tonight Special: MLB Squeeze Play Whip-Around Show to Capture 2024 MLB Pennant Chase Starting September 11

Expanded Cut-In and Highlight Rights to Capture Potential Historic Achievements for Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge

ESPN today announced it is launching Baseball Tonight Special: MLB Squeeze Play – a new Major League Baseball whip-around show that will air three times in September to document the 2024 MLB pennant chase. Baseball Tonight Special: MLB Squeeze Play will make its debut on Wednesday, September 11, from 7-10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN also air September 18 and September 25. ESPN will also televise Baseball Tonight on Sunday, September 29, from 6-8 p.m. as the regular season comes to a close.

Baseball Tonight Special: MLB Squeeze Play will include live look-ins at significant moments in games taking place around the league as the pennant chase heats up. ESPN Sunday Night Baseball analysts David Cone and Eduardo Pérez will provide insights alongside host Kevin Connors on the debut episode. Karl Ravech, the voice of Sunday Night Baseball, and reporters Buster Olney and Jeff Passan will also contribute to coverage. In addition, ESPN sports betting analyst Tyler Fulghum will appear in studio provide betting insights.

Sunday Night Baseball Season Finale

ESPN also announced its game selection for the 2024 Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One season finale: the Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper visit the New York Mets and Francisco Lindor on September 22 at 7 p.m. as both Clubs jockey for postseason positions.

ESPN has also added cut-in and highlight rights to capture potential historic achievements by superstars Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge across both linear and digital platforms, including on social media.

Baseball Tonight Special: MLB Squeeze Play Schedule

Date Time (ET) Commentators Platforms Wed, Sept. 11 7-10:30 p.m. Kevin Connors, David Cone, Eduardo Pérez, Tyler Fulghum, Buster Olney, Jeff Passan ESPN, ESPN App Wed, Sept. 18 7-10:30 p.m. Kevin Connors, Eduardo Pérez, Tyler Fulghum, Buster Olney, Jeff Passan ESPN2, ESPN App Wed, Sept. 25 7-10 p.m. Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, Tyler Fulghum, Buster Olney, Jeff Passan ESPN2, ESPN App Sun, Sept. 29* 6-8 p.m. Kevin Connors, Buster Olney, Jeff Passan ESPN (6-7 p.m.), ESPN2 (7-8 p.m.), ESPN App

*Traditional Baseball Tonight episodes. Time subject to change.

ESPN platforms will exclusively broadcast the 2024 MLB Wild Card Series, beginning Tuesday, October 1.

On deck: the Houston Astros host the Arizona Diamondbacks on the September 8 edition of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One at 7 p.m. For the updated Sunday Night Baseball schedule, visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

