Ready for Football?! NFL on ESPN Brings Fans Exciting New Programming and Commentators While Iconic NFL Shows and Captivating Personalities Return for 2024-25 Season

Monday Night Football: Jets-49ers Showdown Begins Joe Buck and Troy Aikman’s 23rd Season Together; Lisa Salters Extends Her Record Tenure; Laura Rutledge Joins on the Sidelines for Week 1



Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli: Returns for Fourth Season, Adds Bill Belichick as Featured Guest

Monday Night Countdown : Jason Kelce Debuts with Ryan Clark, Marcus Spears, Scott Van Pelt and More

NFL Live : Extends to Two Hours on Mondays All Season; Onsite for MNF in Weeks 1 and 2

Sunday NFL Countdown : Begins 40th Season on ESPN

The Breakdown with Peyton and Belichick: New Show Premieres Prior to Week 1

Ready for Football? ESPN begins its 19th Monday Night Football season on Monday, Sept. 9, with a multi-platform presentation of the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers (8 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes), Monday Night Countdown’s season debut (6 p.m. on ESPN) and an NFL Live two-hour episode (3-5 p.m., ESPN), all from inside Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Monday Night Football will punctuate a weekend full of ESPN’s NFL programming and coverage, which includes Sunday NFL Countdown (September 8, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.), NFL PrimeTime (Sunday, Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m.) and NFL Matchup returning. On Friday, Sept. 6, The Breakdown with Peyton and Belichick will debut on ESPN+ (with re-airs on ESPN2).

Overall, the complete NFL on ESPN portfolio ramps up in Week 1 and will continue straight through Super Bowl Sunday in New Orleans.

Monday Night Football – Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge

Monday Night Football voices Joe Buck and Troy Aikman embark on their 23rd season together, the longest broadcast partners in NFL history. Emmy award-winner Lisa Salters returns for her 13th season – her third with Buck and Aikman – extending her run as MNF’s longest tenured sideline reporter. Laura Rutledge will join the broadcast in Week 1, reporting on the 49ers while Salters reports on the Jets.

ManningCast Season Debut Features First Appearance by Bill Belichick

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli – the industry’s signature alternate telecast presented in conjunction with Omaha Productions – is set for its fourth season, with Jets-49ers marking the first of 11 editions for the 2024-25 season. Peyton Manning and Eli Manning will welcome future Hall of Famer Bill Belichick as a featured guest in the first half with additional guests in the second half. More here.

ESPN Deportes Provides MNF Spanish-Language Coverage

ESPN Deportes has Spanish-language coverage led by Rebeca Landa returning to the booth as play-by-play commentator alongside Sebastian Martinez-Christensen, who debuts as game analyst. In addition, MJ Acosta-Ruiz will serve as the new sideline reporter. John Sutcliffe will continue to be part of the team, providing reports from the site, and Katia Castorena will report from site for select MNF games..

Extended, Two-Hour NFL Live Precedes Season Premiere of Monday Night Countdown Live from Santa Clara

Monday Night Countdown : Ryan Clark, Jason Kelce , and Marcus Spears join Scott Van Pelt as the foursome makes their regular season debut. Clark, Spears, and Van Pelt all return for a second season, while Kelce starts his rookie commentating year following his outstanding playing career with the Philadelphia Eagles. Features reporter Michelle Beisner-Buck and senior NFL insider Adam Schefter will contribute regularly to the program.

: , and join as the foursome makes their regular season debut. Clark, Spears, and Van Pelt all return for a second season, while Kelce starts his rookie commentating year following his outstanding playing career with the Philadelphia Eagles. Features reporter and senior NFL insider will contribute regularly to the program. NFL Live: ESPN’s daily NFL show will start at 3 p.m. as the show expands to two hours on Mondays this fall (3-5 p.m.). Mina Kimes and Dan Orlovsky, along with Clark and Spears, will join Rutledge, who will host prior to her sideline responsibilities. The NFL Live commentators will be onsite multiple times this season, including in Philadelphia for Falcons-Eagles in Week 2. NFL Live will air from 4-5p.m. the remaining days of the week.

Prior to the programming from Levi’s Stadum, SportsCenter (7 a.m. & 2 p.m.), Get Up (8 a.m.), First Take (10 a.m.) and The Pat McAfee Show (Noon) will have all the reaction from Week 1 while setting the table for Jets-49ers.

Sunday NFL Countdown Set for 40th Season

ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown will embark on its 40th season, as host Mike Greenberg will join Super Bowl Champions Tedy Bruschi and Rex Ryan, Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss and three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Alex Smith. Schefter will provide all the latest news and information, while Sports Betting analyst Erin Dolan also returns. Reporters on-location in Week 1:

Courtney Cronin (Titans at Bears)

(Titans at Bears) Jeff Darlington (Jaguars at Dolphins)

(Jaguars at Dolphins) Dan Graziano (Steelers at Falcons)

(Steelers at Falcons) Kimberley A. Martin (Cowboys at Browns)

(Cowboys at Browns) Sal Paolantonio (Vikings at Giants)

(Vikings at Giants) Lindsey Thiry (Rams at Lions)

ESPN will announce more details on the show in the coming days

NFL on ESPN Radio

ESPN Radio will have live game coverage throughout the season, beginning with Steelers at Falcons and Broncos at Seahawks in Week 1.

The Breakdown with Peyton and Belichick, NFL PrimeTime, NFL Matchup, and Turning Point Highlight Additional Programming

The Breakdown with Peyton and Belichick : Former foes turned ESPN teammates, Peyton Manning and Bill Belichick provide a film room, schematic breakdown of the Jets and 49ers, days before the Week 1 Monday Night Football marquee matchup. The show will debut on Friday, Sept. 6 on ESPN+, with airings on ESPN2 throughout the weekend. Throughout the season, the 30-minute show will release a new episode on Fridays that precede a Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli alternate telecast, with each edition of The Breakdown with Peyton and Belichick singularly focusing on the two teams playing on Monday Night Football in the upcoming week.

NFL PrimeTime : The highlight show returns with the legendary Chris Berman and Super Bowl Champion Booger McFarland . The show is available on ESPN+, beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Sundays.

The highlight show returns with the legendary and Super Bowl Champion . The show is available on ESPN+, beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Sundays. NFL Matchup : Sal Paolantonio, Darius Butler and Greg Cosell return for their second season together, as the deep-dive breakdown show premieres every Saturday on ESPN2 is then on demand on ESPN+ shortly after. On Sundays, NFL Matchupwill air on ESPN (typically at 4 a.m. & 6:30 a.m.) leading off the network’s Sunday programming during the NFL season.

: and return for their second season together, as the deep-dive breakdown show premieres every Saturday on ESPN2 is then on demand on ESPN+ shortly after. On Sundays, NFL Matchupwill air on ESPN (typically at 4 a.m. & 6:30 a.m.) leading off the network’s Sunday programming during the NFL season. Turning Point: Hosted by Louis Riddick and in conjunction with NFL Films, the recap and highlight show provides a dramatic summary of the key moments within the biggest games each week. Turning Point will be available each Wednesday during the season.

