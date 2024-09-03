ESPN and Omaha Productions’ Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Set for Fourth Season

Return of the Alternate Telecast Kicks Off with Jets-49ers

11-Game Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Slate to Include Josh Allen vs. Aaron Rodgers, The Harbaugh-Bowl, Bengals-Cowboys, and More of the NFL’s Most Exciting Teams

Eight-Time Super Bowl Champion Bill Belichick to be Featured Guest on all Editions

Each Telecast Available on ESPN2; Multiple Simulcasts on ESPN+

ESPN and Omaha Productions’ Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli – the industry’s signature alternate telecast – is set for its fourth season as the 2024 Sports Emmy ‘Most Outstanding Live’ series begins in Week 1 with Aaron Rodgers making his highly anticipated return to the field as the New York Jets take on the defending NFC Champions, Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers (Sept. 9, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2, ESPN+).

Throughout the 11-episode 2024-25 campaign, two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning and his younger brother, two-time Super Bowl MVP, Eli Manning, will bring their sibling rivalries, superb quips and exceptional commentary to the airways. Fans will find the Mannings covering games that include the league’s top quarterbacks on the field, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and more and the Monday night Super Wild Card game. All telecasts will air on ESPN2, with select shows on ESPN+. All presentations will also be available on mobile with NFL+.

New this season, future Hall of Fame head coach Bill Belichick will join the Manning brothers as a featured guest beginning in Week 1 and continuing for all 11 editions. The eight-time Super Bowl winner will regularly appear with Peyton and Eli shortly after the game is underway and join the brothers during the first half. In the second half, Peyton and Eli will bring on additional guests from both inside and outside the sports world, including pop culture icons.

Peyton and Eli’s announcement of the Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli schedule, with a musical twist, can be found here.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli continues to complement ESPN’s primary Monday Night Football telecast with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters (Week 1 – Sept. 9, 8 p.m., ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+). More information on ESPN’s overall 2024-25 Monday Night Football schedule can be found here.

In April 2024, ESPN reached a long-term, multi-platform media rights extension with Omaha Productions. More information on the agreement can be found here.

At the Top of the Record Books

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli has become the viewership standard in the world of alternate telecasts. Their successful 2023-24 season included the show’s second most-watched edition ever, with 1.9 million viewers, in Week 11 for the Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch game. The Mannings ended their third season averaging 1.24 million viewers.

More of Belichick and Peyton

To accompany Belichick’s new seat on Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, it was recently announced that Belichick will join Peyton in a new ESPN+ Original Series, The Breakdown with Peyton and Belichick. The series will premiere on Friday, Sept. 6, with the widely acclaimed QB and head coach providing a film room, schematic breakdown of the Jets and 49ers, days before the Week 1 marquee matchup.

Throughout the season, the 30-minute show will release a new episode on Fridays which precede a Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli alternate telecast, with each edition of The Breakdown with Peyton and Belichick singularly focusing on the two teams playing on Monday Night Football in that given week.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli – 2024 Schedule