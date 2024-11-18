ESPN and TNT Sports Reach Agreement for Iconic Inside the NBA to be Exclusively Distributed on ESPN and ABC Platforms Beginning with 2025-26 NBA Regular Season

Inside The NBA Joins ESPN’s Robust NBA Studio Offerings,

Including NBA Countdown and NBA Today

ESPN, in partnership with TNT Sports and the National Basketball Association, announced today that it will exclusively present the iconic Inside the NBA studio show on its platforms starting with the 2025-26 regular season – the first season in ESPN and the NBA’s landmark 11-year rights extension, announced in July. TNT Sports will continue to independently produce Inside the NBA from its Atlanta-based studios over the term of the agreement.

The legendary Inside the NBA studio team will appear on ESPN and ABC surrounding high-profile live events, including ESPN’s pregame, halftime and postgame coverage of the NBA Finals on ABC, Conference Finals, NBA Playoffs, all ABC games after January 1, Christmas Day, opening week, the final week of the season and other marquee live events.

Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN:

“Inside the NBA is universally recognized as one of the best and most culturally impactful shows in sports. We have long-admired the immensely talented team and are thrilled to add their chemistry and knowledge to our robust set of NBA studio offerings to super-serve NBA fans like never before. The addition of Inside the NBA further solidifies ESPN as the preeminent destination for sports fans.”

Luis Silberwasser, CEO & Chairman, TNT Sports:

“At TNT Sports, we take great pride in our Inside the NBA show and know its success is both a reflection of the iconic talent on set and the incredible people behind the scenes who consistently demonstrate the creativity and craft of our great team. We are thrilled to continue to produce Inside the NBA for ESPN and ABC, ensuring fans are able to keep enjoying the magic of this show during the NBA season.”

As part of this creative partnership, which builds on the existing agreement between ESPN and TNT Sports to present the College Football Playoffs, TNT Sports will now televise an exclusive slate of Big 12 football and men’s basketball games starting with the 2025 season.

ESPN will continue to produce NBA Countdown and NBA Today as both franchises will remain integral parts of ESPN’s NBA coverage offerings. Malika Andrews hosts both shows with a team of industry-leading analysts and reporters, including Stephen A. Smith, Kendrick Perkins, Richard Jefferson, Chiney Ogwumike, Bob Myers, Shams Charania, Brian Windhorst, Ramona Shelburne, and more.

TNT’s Inside the NBA made its debut during the 1989-90 NBA regular season. It has won 21 Sports Emmy Awards and in 2020 was recognized by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as the recipient of the Curt Gowdy Transformative Media Award.

