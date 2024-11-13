ESPN NBA Schedule Update: Golden State Warriors Visit New Orleans Pelicans on November 22

ESPN today announced an update to its 2024-25 NBA regular-season schedule. On Friday, November 22, the New Orleans Pelicans and Brandon Ingram will host the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN Presented by State Farm.

This matchup replaces the previously scheduled Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks game.

Following the game, at 10 p.m., ESPN will televise an intra-conference showdown Presented by State Farm as the reigning Western Conference Champion Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić visit the Denver Nuggets and reigning M.V.P. Nikola Jokić. Both matchups are Group Play games in the Emirates NBA Cup 2024.

NBA Countdown Presented by DoorDash precedes the doubleheader at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

All ESPN games are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

ESPN media contacts: [email protected] and [email protected].

-30-