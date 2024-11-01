For Veterans Week, New ESPN E60 Remembers Life and Tragic Death of Pat Tillman

Pat Tillman: Life. Death. Legacy. Debuts Thursday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, Streaming Afterward on ESPN+

For Veterans Week, a new episode of ESPN E60 remembers the life and tragic death of NFL defensive back turned Army Ranger Pat Tillman.

Twenty years after Tillman died from friendly fire in Afghanistan, E60 presents new reporting and interviews that shed light on the captivating story of one of the most famous soldiers in U.S. history, whose decision to turn down a multimillion-dollar football contract and enlist in the military drew major national news coverage during the War on Terror.

Pat Tillman: Life. Death. Legacy. debuts Thursday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, streaming afterward on ESPN+. An extensive multimedia treatment on ESPN.com, complementing the television presentation, is to be released on the morning of Nov. 7.

E60 examines the role of military leadership in fateful decisions in the tragedy and in keeping the truth from Tillman’s family and the public for more than a month. The one-hour program, hosted and reported by Jeremy Schaap, focuses on the ongoing torment of Tillman’s platoonmates, compounded by a shared sense that commanders were never held accountable for their actions.

In an interview with Schaap, Tillman’s mother, Mary “Dannie” Tillman, discusses her long quest for answers and how she feels today about the platoon and commanders. She also describes what she suspected and ultimately concluded.

In an E60 exclusive, former Secretary of the Army Pete Geren, speaking publicly on the subject for the first time in more than 15 years, addresses the failures of the military in the aftermath of Tillman’s death.

Viewers also hear from Eric Godec, Steven Elliott, Don Lee and Bryan O’Neal, who were with Tillman’s platoon when he died and who discuss the trauma and shame they’ve endured in the years since as well as how they’ve tried to move forward.

Among others interviewed in the program:

Pete Blaber – retired Special Operations Commander and author of Common Sense Leadership Matters: Toxic Leadership Destroys

Dave McGinnis – Tillman’s NFL head coach at the Arizona Cardinals

Terry Hardtke – Tillman’s coach at Leland High School, San Jose, Calif.

Jake Plummer – Tillman’s teammate at Arizona State University and the Arizona Cardinals

Zack Walz – Tillman’s Arizona Cardinals teammate

Doug Tammaro – Arizona State University media liaison

Annette Hill – therapist who works with veterans

Gene Lower – Arizona Cardinals photographer

ESPN has been a leader in reporting on the Tillman story, winning MRE (Military Reporters and Editors) journalism awards for TV (Outside the Lines) and online specials in 2006 and 2014 and a 2007 Sports Emmy nomination.

For a new generation unfamiliar with Tillman, as well as for the many for whom his story still resonates, E60 presents enlightening and compelling accounts of profound passion, ultimate sacrifice and complex legacy.

E60’s Pat Tillman: Life. Death. Legacy. was directed by Frank Saraceno and William Weinbaum and produced by David Seronick.

-30-

Media contacts: [email protected] and [email protected]