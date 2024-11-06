Honoring Veterans and Active U.S. Armed Forces: ESPN’s Veterans Week Initiatives from Nov. 7-11

In honor of Veterans Day, ESPN will recognize veterans and active members of the U.S. Armed Forces during its annual Veterans Week tribute which includes a week of programming and initiatives from Nov. 7-11.

Among the highlights is the SportsCenter Veterans Day Special Presented by USAA, airing on Friday, Nov. 8, at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and airing again on Sunday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m. on ABC. Hosted by NFL national reporter Sal Paolantonio, the 30-minute program originates from Kannapolis, N.C., focusing on military-themed features from ESPN’s Veterans Week coverage.

“ESPN is honored to recognize the courage and dedication of our veterans, active military members and their families during our annual Veterans Week tribute through our multi-platform storytelling,” said Kevin Martinez, ESPN Vice President of Corporate Citizenship. “We are committed to giving back to those who have given so much to us, including our employees and fans who have served, through our community partnerships and grant donations to veteran organizations.”

Other moments from the week will include an E60 on NFL defensive back turned Army Ranger Pat Tillman with new reporting and interviews that shed light on the story of one of U.S. history’s most famous soldiers. Reported by Jeremy Schaap, Pat Tillman: Life. Death. Legacy debuts Thursday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. on ESPN, streaming afterward on ESPN+. In addition, First Take’s special Salute to Service, presented by USAA, will return at 10 a.m. on Nov. 7 and Nov. 11 and honor the U.S. Marine Corps.

USAA also continues its longstanding presentation sponsorship of ESPN’s America’s Heroes activation. Many well-known athletes, coaches and celebrities will provide daily “shout-outs” sponsored by USAA to members of the military within ESPN programming. The tributes will appear on SportsCenter, First Take and other ESPN platforms. Among the participants will be Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Derrick Henry, Dawn Staley, Aaron Judge, Arike Ogunbowale, Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Jim Harbaugh, Jimmy Butler, Joe Burrow, and Kirby Smart.

ESPN’s ‘Veterans Week’ will feature:

SportsCenter Veterans Day Special Presented by USAA (Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. on ABC (11 a.m. on the West Coast). Streaming afterward on ESPN+)

The show, hosted from Kannapolis, N.C., by NFL National Reporter Sal Paolantonio, will include feature storytelling and integrations focused on military-themed features from ESPN’s Veterans Week coverage.

Date Channel Time (In ET) Fri, Nov 8 ESPN 6:30 p.m. Tue, Nov 12 ESPNEWS 9 p.m. Wed, Nov 13 ESPNEWS 7 p.m. Fri, Nov 15 ESPNEWS 9 p.m. Sun, Nov 17 ABC 2 p.m. (11 a.m. on the West Coast)

Among the content that will air in the program and appear on other ESPN platforms:

Day in the life aboard the USS New Jersey – ESPN Reporter, Jeremy Schaap takes viewers through a day in the life of the men and women aboard the USS New Jersey. This trip is the maiden voyage of a newly commissioned U.S. submarine.

– ESPN Reporter, Jeremy Schaap takes viewers through a day in the life of the men and women aboard the USS New Jersey. This trip is the maiden voyage of a newly commissioned U.S. submarine. Women of the USS New Jersey – Jeremy Schaap discusses what life is like for women in the Navy and aboard the first fully integrated United States submarine.

– Jeremy Schaap discusses what life is like for women in the Navy and aboard the first fully integrated United States submarine. “Raise hell, praise Dale” – The “3rd group” aboard the USS New Jersey ends their daily shift with the rallying cry, “Raise hell, praise Dale,” honoring No. 3 Dale Earnhardt. Crew members have tattoos, shirts, coffee mugs, and more featuring the legendary NASCAR driver. Dale Earnhardt Jr. voices the piece.

– The “3rd group” aboard the USS New Jersey ends their daily shift with the rallying cry, “Raise hell, praise Dale,” honoring No. 3 Dale Earnhardt. Crew members have tattoos, shirts, coffee mugs, and more featuring the legendary NASCAR driver. Dale Earnhardt Jr. voices the piece. “Thank you for your service” – This phrase is often used by civilians when acknowledging veterans, but what do veterans really think when they hear it? Sal Paolantonio reports on their surprising responses.

– This phrase is often used by civilians when acknowledging veterans, but what do veterans really think when they hear it? Sal Paolantonio reports on their surprising responses. Richard’s Coffee Shop – Known as the most patriotic coffee shop in America, Richard’s is part coffee shop, part “living museum.” Veterans from WWII to those recently retired gather at Richard’s every Thursday to share coffee and stories. Marty Smith tells the story of this remarkable gathering place.

E60 Pat Tillman: Life. Death. Legacy. (Nov. 7, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, streaming afterward on ESPN+)

Pat Tillman left a lucrative NFL career and became one of the most famous soldiers in U.S. history to serve — and to die. The military failed to reveal the friendly fire circumstances for more than a month. A new episode of E60 revisits Tillman’s life, death and legacy, the impact of decisions by leadership before and after the tragedy and the two decades of trauma and torment endured by Tillman’s comrades in arms.

First Take Salute to Service (Nov. 7 & 11, 10 a.m. ET, ESPN)

First Take will honor the United States Marine Corps on Nov. 7, followed by a special Veterans Day commemoration on Nov. 11, presented by USAA. Both segments will feature graphic elements, “Why I Serve” vignettes, and USAA shout-outs.

Additionally, viewers will see exclusive footage of Stephen A. Smith’s recent visit to West Point, where he engaged with cadets.

Veterans Week Content on Other ESPN Platforms:

SportsCenter

The 2 p.m. ET edition of SportsCenter on Monday, Nov. 11, will include the announcement of the 13th recipient of the Armed Forces Merit Award. Coordinated by ESPN Events’ Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas, the Armed Forces Merit Award presented by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) is presented annually to an individual and/or group with a military background that has an impact within the realm of college football.

ACC Network

ACC Huddle | Virginia vs. Pittsburgh (Saturday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. ET on ACCN)

In the pregame leadup to the ACC Primetime Football matchup featuring Virginia at No. 23 Pittsburgh, ACC Huddle will air footage of the on-field Enlistment Ceremony in which 38 people will be sworn into the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.

The Huddle will also air a Veteran’s Week Appreciation video featuring the voices of various ACC players and coaches and will recognize the family members of analysts EJ Manuel, Eric Mac Lain and Eddie Royal with military ties.

SEC Network

SEC Nation | Georgia vs. Ole Miss (Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10am-Noon ET)

HEROES AT HOME – Playing football on the Saturday ahead of Veterans Day, Alabama QB Jalen Milroe only has to look to his parents to understand and appreciate what the women and men of our U.S. Armed Forces mean to our nation. “My dad was a Marine and my mom was in the Navy,” Milroe said. “And just thinking about my childhood, I learned about having discipline, I learned about having a schedule. I learned about staying the course to any goal you have set.” Marty Smith has the story of the Milroe family balancing their service to our country and raising a family of future leaders, like Jalen.

College GameDay

College GameDay | Alabama vs. LSU (Saturday, Nov. 9, at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN)

In celebration of ESPN’s Veterans Week and Military Appreciation Month, College GameDay will welcome members of the Student Veterans of America from both Alabama and LSU to the set, spotlighting SVA’s mission to empower student veterans through its nationwide network of campus chapters.

As part of Saturday’s College GameDay features lineup, ESPN will present a special essay by Ryan McGee titled “Always Remembered,” exploring the enduring bond between college football and military service. This tribute will honor Veterans Day, recognizing Army, Navy, Air Force, and other service academies competing this weekend and reflecting on the lasting legacy of veterans in the sport.

Additionally, Marty Smith will feature Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, highlighting his unique journey shaped by a military upbringing.

College Football

College football games across ESPN platforms will be part of Veterans Week on ESPN presented by USAA and will feature shoutouts from troops stationed around the world, cheering on their favorite teams, and wishing their fellow veterans a Happy Veterans Day.

ESPN will televise both Navy vs. South Florida (12 p.m. ET) and Army vs. North Texas (3:30 p.m. ET) games on ESPN2 on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Secretaries’ Cup Football Game

ESPN+ will stream the annual Secretaries’ Cup football game between the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy on Saturday, Nov. 16, at noon ET. The game will be played in Kings Point, N.Y., marking the 44th meeting between the two service academies.

NFL Programming

Nov. 10 on Sunday NFL Countdown (10 a.m.-1 p.m., ESPN), the three-hour NFL pregame show will feature ‘A Debt of Gratitude’, with NFL analyst Alex Smith returning to the Center for the Intrepid. This medical facility, located in San Antonio, TX., treats servicemen and women wounded in combat – and also was the facility where Smith went in 2019-20 to rehab his leg after he severely injured it during a game in November 2018. In the feature, Smith will reunite with some of the individuals who helped him through his rigorous rehabilitation journey, in addition to meeting current patients.

Sunday NFL Countdown will also bring fans a special military edition of “You Got Mossed” which will include participation from multiple branches of the military, including the Space Force (Space Command, El Segundo, CA), Air Force (Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico), Army (Fort Irwin, California), Marine Barracks (Washington DC.) and Coast Guest Academy (New London, CT).

Throughout the Monday Night Football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 11 (8 p.m., ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes), fans will hear anecdotes and stories from players and coaches who have special ties to the holiday and video shoutouts from military members and veterans from all over the world supporting their NFL teams.

ESPN Radio

ESPN Radio will air special features and welcome guests throughout the week across its studio lineup honoring military veterans and their families

ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream the annual Secretaries’ Cup football game between the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy on Saturday, Nov. 16, at noon ET.

SportsCenter Veterans Day Special Presented by USAA hosted by NFL National Reporter Sal Paolantonio, the 30-minute program will be made available on-demand on ESPN+.

E60 Pat Tillman: Life. Death. Legacy and all features showcased throughout Veterans Week will be made available, on-demand on ESPN+.

ESPN Social

Social will be sharing content that focuses on athletes and sports figures who have served in the military. ESPN Social will have social specialists on-site at the Dolphins-Rams Monday Night Football game who will be able to capture any Veteran Day-related moments for ESPN’s social feeds.

Features will also play a role in coverage as the lives of those who have a personal relationship with the armed forces are explored.

ESPN Corporate Citizenship

In recognition of the sacrifices our military service members and veterans have made, The Walt Disney Company and ESPN are committed to supporting organizations dedicated to those that have served in uniform. Disney has hired thousands of veterans since 2012 through Disney’s Heroes Work Here program, a company-wide initiative to hire, train and support returning veterans.

As part of ESPN’s Veterans Week, members of Student Veterans of America from the University of Alabama and Louisiana State University will join ESPN’s College GameDay in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Nov. 9. Over the past decade, Disney and ESPN have played a pivotal role in SVA’s growth and impact through programs and support, including a recent donation for SVA’s new virtual career center, which will help veterans make the transition from military life to college and career.

ESPN also is continuing its partnership with Disabled American Veterans (DAV) to support veterans in finding careers, including sponsorship and engagement in career fairs and professional career development panels. Over the past two years, ESPN’s support of DAV career fairs has engaged over 11,000 active military, veterans and spouses, resulting in 6,841 interviews and 8,995 job offers made.

-30-

Media contacts: [email protected] and [email protected]