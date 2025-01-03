ESPN NBA Schedule Update: Memphis Grizzlies Visit San Antonio Spurs on January 17

ESPN today announced an update to its 2024-25 NBA regular-season schedule. On Friday, January 17, the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama will host the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN Presented by State Farm.

This matchup replaces the previously scheduled Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls game.

The game follows an intra-conference showdown Presented by State Farm on ESPN as the Orlando Magic and Paolo Banchero visit the reigning NBA Champion Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum at 7 p.m.



NBA Countdown Presented by DoorDash precedes the doubleheader at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.

All ESPN games are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

