ESPN’s Men’s College Hoops Schedule Features 250+ Games Highlighted by Eight Ranked Matchups Across Platforms, Jan. 14-19

All Top 5 teams in the country featured on ESPN platforms

Kansas-Iowa State and Alabama-Kentucky meet in Top 10 showdowns

ESPN’s industry leading men’s college basketball programming continues with more than 250 games featuring 16 of the nation’s Top 25 teams in action across platforms, Jan. 14-19. Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.

Conference play continues across the ACC, Big 12, SEC, American, Atlantic 10, Missouri Valley, West Coast Conference and more.

All six of the top-ranked teams in the country and nine out of the top 10 will feature on ESPN platforms Jan. 14-19. ESPN platforms will be the home to eight ranked vs. ranked matchups, including two Top 10 showdowns: No. 9 Kansas at No. 2 Iowa State (Wed., 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2) and No. 4 Alabama at No. 8 Kentucky (Sat., noon, ESPN).

ESPN men’s basketball schedule highlights (Jan. 14-19):

Midweek Madness: The Tuesday and Wednesday slates feature pivotal conference matchups in the ACC, Big 12 and SEC. Tuesday’s highlights include No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 8 Kentucky (7 p.m., ESPN2), No. 15 Mississippi State at No. 1 Auburn (7 p.m., SECN), Miami at No. 3 Duke (9 p.m., ESPN) and No. 25 Baylor at Arizona (11 p.m., ESPN). On Wednesday, must-watch action includes No. 9 Kansas at No. 2 Iowa State (7 p.m., ESPN2), California at North Carolina (7 p.m., ACCN), No. 23 Georgia at No. 6 Tennessee (8 p.m., SECN) and West Virginia at No. 10 Houston (8 p.m., ESPN+).

Top 10 Showdowns: 9 Kansas travels to Ames, Iowa to take on No. 2 Iowa State on Wed. at 7 p.m. (ESPN2). Kansas is led by 2023-24 All-American Hunter Dickinson, who was named to the Wooden Award Presented by Principal midseason top 25 list. Iowa State has won 11 straight games since its lone loss of the season against No. 1 Auburn in the Maui Invitational. On Saturday, No. 8 Kentucky hosts No. 4 Alabama (noon, ESPN). Kentucky’s impressive resume includes wins over current Top 25 teams Duke (No. 3), Florida (No. 5), Mississippi State (No. 15) and Gonzaga (No. 16). Alabama, led by head coach Nate Oats and star point guard Mark Sears, leads the country in scoring offense. Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas will be on the call for both Top 10 showdowns.

Star Power: ESPN platforms will showcase the sport’s biggest names in high-caliber games. No. 3 Duke, led by a trio of talented freshmen, host Miami (Tue., 9 p.m., ESPN) and travel to Boston College (Sat., 8 p.m., ESPN). Cooper Flagg is the projected No. 1 overall pick in ESPN’s latest 2025 NBA mock draft, while sharpshooter Kon Knueppel and big man Khaman Maluach are projected lottery picks. Wes Durham, Cory Alexander and Myron Medcalf will be on the mic from Cameron Indoor Stadium, while Dave O’Brien and Alexander call the action in Chestnut Hill. Plus, 15 members of the 25-name Wooden Award midseason watchlist team’s will be featured, including North Carolina’s RJ Davis, Florida’s Walter Clayton Jr., Memphis’ PJ Haggerty, Texas’ Tre Johnson, Stanford’s Maxime Raynaud and Tennessee’s Chaz Lanier and Zakai Zeigler.

Studio Coverage: ESPN’s coverage will be bolstered by pregame, halftime and postgame studio coverage across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN and ACCN all week long. Kevin Connors, Seth Greenberg and Sean Farnham handle ESPN’s studio coverage on Tuesday and Thursday. Zubin Mehenti hosts alongside Greenberg and Farnham on Wednesday. Peter Burns and Pat Bradley will be in the SECN studio on Tuesday with Dari Nowkhah and Daymeon Fishback handling on Wednesday. On ACCN, new signing Michael Carter-Williams joins host Justin Walters on Tuesday and Taylor Tannebaum on Wednesday.

ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Jan. 14-19):

*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule