ESPN’s Men’s College Hoops Schedule Features 250+ Games Highlighted by Eight Ranked Matchups Across Platforms, Jan. 14-19

  • All Top 5 teams in the country featured on ESPN platforms
  • Kansas-Iowa State and Alabama-Kentucky meet in Top 10 showdowns

ESPN’s industry leading men’s college basketball programming continues with more than 250 games featuring 16 of the nation’s Top 25 teams in action across platforms, Jan. 14-19. Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.

Conference play continues across the ACC, Big 12, SEC, American, Atlantic 10, Missouri Valley, West Coast Conference and more.

All six of the top-ranked teams in the country and nine out of the top 10 will feature on ESPN platforms Jan. 14-19. ESPN platforms will be the home to eight ranked vs. ranked matchups, including two Top 10 showdowns: No. 9 Kansas at No. 2 Iowa State (Wed., 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2) and No. 4 Alabama at No. 8 Kentucky (Sat., noon, ESPN).

ESPN men’s basketball schedule highlights (Jan. 14-19):

  • Midweek Madness: The Tuesday and Wednesday slates feature pivotal conference matchups in the ACC, Big 12 and SEC. Tuesday’s highlights include No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 8 Kentucky (7 p.m., ESPN2), No. 15 Mississippi State at No. 1 Auburn (7 p.m., SECN), Miami at No. 3 Duke (9 p.m., ESPN) and No. 25 Baylor at Arizona (11 p.m., ESPN). On Wednesday, must-watch action includes No. 9 Kansas at No. 2 Iowa State (7 p.m., ESPN2), California at North Carolina (7 p.m., ACCN), No. 23 Georgia at No. 6 Tennessee (8 p.m., SECN) and West Virginia at No. 10 Houston (8 p.m., ESPN+).
  • Top 10 Showdowns: 9 Kansas travels to Ames, Iowa to take on No. 2 Iowa State on Wed. at 7 p.m. (ESPN2). Kansas is led by 2023-24 All-American Hunter Dickinson, who was named to the Wooden Award Presented by Principal midseason top 25 list. Iowa State has won 11 straight games since its lone loss of the season against No. 1 Auburn in the Maui Invitational. On Saturday, No. 8 Kentucky hosts No. 4 Alabama (noon, ESPN). Kentucky’s impressive resume includes wins over current Top 25 teams Duke (No. 3), Florida (No. 5), Mississippi State (No. 15) and Gonzaga (No. 16). Alabama, led by head coach Nate Oats and star point guard Mark Sears, leads the country in scoring offense. Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas will be on the call for both Top 10 showdowns.
  • Star Power: ESPN platforms will showcase the sport’s biggest names in high-caliber games. No. 3 Duke, led by a trio of talented freshmen, host Miami (Tue., 9 p.m., ESPN) and travel to Boston College (Sat., 8 p.m., ESPN). Cooper Flagg is the projected No. 1 overall pick in ESPN’s latest 2025 NBA mock draft, while sharpshooter Kon Knueppel and big man Khaman Maluach are projected lottery picks. Wes Durham, Cory Alexander and Myron Medcalf will be on the mic from Cameron Indoor Stadium, while Dave O’Brien and Alexander call the action in Chestnut Hill. Plus, 15 members of the 25-name Wooden Award midseason watchlist team’s will be featured, including North Carolina’s RJ Davis, Florida’s Walter Clayton Jr., Memphis’ PJ Haggerty, Texas’ Tre Johnson, Stanford’s Maxime Raynaud and Tennessee’s Chaz Lanier and Zakai Zeigler.  
  • Studio Coverage: ESPN’s coverage will be bolstered by pregame, halftime and postgame studio coverage across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN and ACCN all week long. Kevin Connors, Seth Greenberg and Sean Farnham handle ESPN’s studio coverage on Tuesday and Thursday. Zubin Mehenti hosts alongside Greenberg and Farnham on Wednesday. Peter Burns and Pat Bradley will be in the SECN studio on Tuesday with Dari Nowkhah and Daymeon Fishback handling on Wednesday. On ACCN, new signing Michael Carter-Williams joins host Justin Walters on Tuesday and Taylor Tannebaum on Wednesday.

ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Jan. 14-19):

*Additional games streaming on ESPN+ – Click HERE for full schedule

Tue, Jan. 14 7 p.m. No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 8 Kentucky
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes		 ESPN2
7 p.m. No. 21 Ole Miss at No. 4 Alabama
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw		 ESPNU
  7 p.m. Louisville at Syracuse
Doug Sherman, Eric Devendorf		 ACCN
7 p.m. No. 15 Mississippi State at No. 1 Auburn
John Schriffen, Ron Slay		 SECN
  9 p.m. Miami at No. 3 Duke
Wes Durham, Cory Alexander, Myron Medcalf		 ESPN
  9 p.m. Missouri at No. 5 Florida
Mike Morgan, Pat Bradley		 ESPNU
  9 p.m. Arkansas at LSU
Kevin Fitzgerald, Carolyn Peck		 SECN
  9 p.m. Clemson at Georgia Tech
Matt Schumacker, Terrence Oglesby		 ACCN
  9 p.m. Oklahoma State at BYU
Ted Emrich, Tim Welsh		 ESPN+
  11 p.m. No. 25 Baylor at Arizona
Jon Sciambi, Jay Williams		 ESPN
  11 p.m. UCF at Arizona State
Pete Sousa, Corey Williams		 ESPNU
Wed, Jan. 15 6 p.m. South Carolina at Vanderbilt
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold		 SECN
  6:30 p.m. Stanford at Wake Forest
Anish Shroff, Scott Williams		 ESPNEWS
  7 p.m. No. 9 Kansas at No. 2 Iowa State
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas		 ESPN2
  7 p.m. California at North Carolina
Wes Durham, Cory Alexander, Jim Boeheim		 ACCN
  7 p.m. NC State at Virginia Tech
Jay Alter, Randolph Childress		 ESPNU
  8 p.m. No. 23 Georgia at No. 6 Tennessee
Brian Custer, Richard Hendrix		 SECN
  8 p.m. West Virginia at No. 10 Houston
James Westling, Reid Gettys		 ESPN+
  8 p.m. Utah at TCU
Lowell Galindo, Brandon Johnson		 ESPN+
  9 p.m. SMU at Virginia
Eric Frede, Josh Pastner		 ACCN
  9 p.m. Pittsburgh at Florida State
Ariya Massoudi, Perry Clark		 ESPNU
  9 p.m. Cincinnati at Colorado
Chuckie Kempf, King McClure		 ESPN+
  10 p.m. Texas at Oklahoma
Roy Philpott, Mark Wise		 SECN
Thu, Jan. 16 7 p.m. No. 18 Memphis at Temple
Dave Leno, Phil Martelli		 ESPN2
  7 p.m. High Point at Longwood
Matt Schick, Paul Biancardi		 ESPNU
Fri, Jan. 17 7 p.m. VCU at Saint Joseph’s
Mike Corey, Dalen Cuff		 ESPNU
Sat, Jan. 18 Noon No. 4 Alabama at No. 8 Kentucky
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas		 ESPN
  Noon Virginia at Louisville
Kevin Brown, Chris Spatola		 ESPN2
  Noon Georgia Tech at Florida State
Matt Schumacker, Randolph Childress		 ESPNU
  1 p.m. No. 1 Auburn at No. 23 Georgia
John Schriffen, Daymeon Fishback		 SECN
  2 p.m. Arizona at Texas Tech
Dave Pasch, Sean Farnham		 ESPN2
  2 p.m. Wake Forest at Virginia Tech
Anish Shroff, Scott Williams		 ACCN
  2 p.m. SMU at Miami
Wes Durham, Dan Bonner		 ESPNU
  3 p.m. Colorado at Oklahoma State
James Westling, Bryndon Manzer		 ESPN+
  3:30 p.m. No. 6 Tennessee at Vanderbilt
Roy Philpott, Dane Bradshaw		 SECN
  4 p.m. Texas at No. 5 Florida
Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes		 ESPN2
  4 p.m. Notre Dame at Syracuse
Doug Sherman, Eric Devendorf		 ACCN
  4 p.m. South Carolina at Oklahoma
Dave Neal, Perry Clark		 ESPNU
  5 p.m. No. 2 Iowa State at West Virginia
Chuckie Kempf, King McClure		 ESPN+
  6 p.m. No. 21 Ole Miss at No. 15 Mississippi State
Brian Custer, Jon Crispin		 ESPN2
  6 p.m. California at NC State
Jay Alter, Debbie Antonelli		 ACCN
  6 p.m. Arkansas at Missouri
Kevin Fitzgerald, Jon Sundvold		 SECN
  6 p.m. Drake at Indiana State
Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman		 ESPNU
  8 p.m. No. 3 Duke at Boston College
Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander		 ESPN
  8:30 p.m. LSU at No. 11 Texas A&M
Lowell Galindo, Joe Kleine		 SECN
  9 p.m. BYU at Utah
Roxy Bernstein, Tim Welsh		 ESPN+
Sun, Jan. 19 1 p.m. Tulane at Temple
Mike Corey, Phil Martelli		 ESPNU
  3 p.m. No. 18 Memphis at Charlotte
Derek Jones, John Williams		 ESPN2
  5 p.m. TCU at No. 25 Baylor
Rich Hollenberg, Fran Fraschilla		 ESPN2

 

