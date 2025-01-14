ESPN’s Men’s College Hoops Schedule Features 250+ Games Highlighted by Eight Ranked Matchups Across Platforms, Jan. 14-19
- All Top 5 teams in the country featured on ESPN platforms
- Kansas-Iowa State and Alabama-Kentucky meet in Top 10 showdowns
ESPN’s industry leading men’s college basketball programming continues with more than 250 games featuring 16 of the nation’s Top 25 teams in action across platforms, Jan. 14-19. Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.
Conference play continues across the ACC, Big 12, SEC, American, Atlantic 10, Missouri Valley, West Coast Conference and more.
All six of the top-ranked teams in the country and nine out of the top 10 will feature on ESPN platforms Jan. 14-19. ESPN platforms will be the home to eight ranked vs. ranked matchups, including two Top 10 showdowns: No. 9 Kansas at No. 2 Iowa State (Wed., 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2) and No. 4 Alabama at No. 8 Kentucky (Sat., noon, ESPN).
ESPN men’s basketball schedule highlights (Jan. 14-19):
- Midweek Madness: The Tuesday and Wednesday slates feature pivotal conference matchups in the ACC, Big 12 and SEC. Tuesday’s highlights include No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 8 Kentucky (7 p.m., ESPN2), No. 15 Mississippi State at No. 1 Auburn (7 p.m., SECN), Miami at No. 3 Duke (9 p.m., ESPN) and No. 25 Baylor at Arizona (11 p.m., ESPN). On Wednesday, must-watch action includes No. 9 Kansas at No. 2 Iowa State (7 p.m., ESPN2), California at North Carolina (7 p.m., ACCN), No. 23 Georgia at No. 6 Tennessee (8 p.m., SECN) and West Virginia at No. 10 Houston (8 p.m., ESPN+).
- Top 10 Showdowns: 9 Kansas travels to Ames, Iowa to take on No. 2 Iowa State on Wed. at 7 p.m. (ESPN2). Kansas is led by 2023-24 All-American Hunter Dickinson, who was named to the Wooden Award Presented by Principal midseason top 25 list. Iowa State has won 11 straight games since its lone loss of the season against No. 1 Auburn in the Maui Invitational. On Saturday, No. 8 Kentucky hosts No. 4 Alabama (noon, ESPN). Kentucky’s impressive resume includes wins over current Top 25 teams Duke (No. 3), Florida (No. 5), Mississippi State (No. 15) and Gonzaga (No. 16). Alabama, led by head coach Nate Oats and star point guard Mark Sears, leads the country in scoring offense. Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas will be on the call for both Top 10 showdowns.
- Star Power: ESPN platforms will showcase the sport’s biggest names in high-caliber games. No. 3 Duke, led by a trio of talented freshmen, host Miami (Tue., 9 p.m., ESPN) and travel to Boston College (Sat., 8 p.m., ESPN). Cooper Flagg is the projected No. 1 overall pick in ESPN’s latest 2025 NBA mock draft, while sharpshooter Kon Knueppel and big man Khaman Maluach are projected lottery picks. Wes Durham, Cory Alexander and Myron Medcalf will be on the mic from Cameron Indoor Stadium, while Dave O’Brien and Alexander call the action in Chestnut Hill. Plus, 15 members of the 25-name Wooden Award midseason watchlist team’s will be featured, including North Carolina’s RJ Davis, Florida’s Walter Clayton Jr., Memphis’ PJ Haggerty, Texas’ Tre Johnson, Stanford’s Maxime Raynaud and Tennessee’s Chaz Lanier and Zakai Zeigler.
- Studio Coverage: ESPN’s coverage will be bolstered by pregame, halftime and postgame studio coverage across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN and ACCN all week long. Kevin Connors, Seth Greenberg and Sean Farnham handle ESPN’s studio coverage on Tuesday and Thursday. Zubin Mehenti hosts alongside Greenberg and Farnham on Wednesday. Peter Burns and Pat Bradley will be in the SECN studio on Tuesday with Dari Nowkhah and Daymeon Fishback handling on Wednesday. On ACCN, new signing Michael Carter-Williams joins host Justin Walters on Tuesday and Taylor Tannebaum on Wednesday.
ESPN men’s basketball TV schedule (Jan. 14-19):
|Tue, Jan. 14
|7 p.m.
|No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 8 Kentucky
Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|No. 21 Ole Miss at No. 4 Alabama
Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Louisville at Syracuse
Doug Sherman, Eric Devendorf
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|No. 15 Mississippi State at No. 1 Auburn
John Schriffen, Ron Slay
|SECN
|9 p.m.
|Miami at No. 3 Duke
Wes Durham, Cory Alexander, Myron Medcalf
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Missouri at No. 5 Florida
Mike Morgan, Pat Bradley
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Arkansas at LSU
Kevin Fitzgerald, Carolyn Peck
|SECN
|9 p.m.
|Clemson at Georgia Tech
Matt Schumacker, Terrence Oglesby
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Oklahoma State at BYU
Ted Emrich, Tim Welsh
|ESPN+
|11 p.m.
|No. 25 Baylor at Arizona
Jon Sciambi, Jay Williams
|ESPN
|11 p.m.
|UCF at Arizona State
Pete Sousa, Corey Williams
|ESPNU
|Wed, Jan. 15
|6 p.m.
|South Carolina at Vanderbilt
Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold
|SECN
|6:30 p.m.
|Stanford at Wake Forest
Anish Shroff, Scott Williams
|ESPNEWS
|7 p.m.
|No. 9 Kansas at No. 2 Iowa State
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|California at North Carolina
Wes Durham, Cory Alexander, Jim Boeheim
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|NC State at Virginia Tech
Jay Alter, Randolph Childress
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|No. 23 Georgia at No. 6 Tennessee
Brian Custer, Richard Hendrix
|SECN
|8 p.m.
|West Virginia at No. 10 Houston
James Westling, Reid Gettys
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Utah at TCU
Lowell Galindo, Brandon Johnson
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|SMU at Virginia
Eric Frede, Josh Pastner
|ACCN
|9 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at Florida State
Ariya Massoudi, Perry Clark
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Cincinnati at Colorado
Chuckie Kempf, King McClure
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Texas at Oklahoma
Roy Philpott, Mark Wise
|SECN
|Thu, Jan. 16
|7 p.m.
|No. 18 Memphis at Temple
Dave Leno, Phil Martelli
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|High Point at Longwood
Matt Schick, Paul Biancardi
|ESPNU
|Fri, Jan. 17
|7 p.m.
|VCU at Saint Joseph’s
Mike Corey, Dalen Cuff
|ESPNU
|Sat, Jan. 18
|Noon
|No. 4 Alabama at No. 8 Kentucky
Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas
|ESPN
|Noon
|Virginia at Louisville
Kevin Brown, Chris Spatola
|ESPN2
|Noon
|Georgia Tech at Florida State
Matt Schumacker, Randolph Childress
|ESPNU
|1 p.m.
|No. 1 Auburn at No. 23 Georgia
John Schriffen, Daymeon Fishback
|SECN
|2 p.m.
|Arizona at Texas Tech
Dave Pasch, Sean Farnham
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Virginia Tech
Anish Shroff, Scott Williams
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|SMU at Miami
Wes Durham, Dan Bonner
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|Colorado at Oklahoma State
James Westling, Bryndon Manzer
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 6 Tennessee at Vanderbilt
Roy Philpott, Dane Bradshaw
|SECN
|4 p.m.
|Texas at No. 5 Florida
Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Syracuse
Doug Sherman, Eric Devendorf
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|South Carolina at Oklahoma
Dave Neal, Perry Clark
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|No. 2 Iowa State at West Virginia
Chuckie Kempf, King McClure
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|No. 21 Ole Miss at No. 15 Mississippi State
Brian Custer, Jon Crispin
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|California at NC State
Jay Alter, Debbie Antonelli
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Arkansas at Missouri
Kevin Fitzgerald, Jon Sundvold
|SECN
|6 p.m.
|Drake at Indiana State
Clay Matvick, Kevin Lehman
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|No. 3 Duke at Boston College
Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander
|ESPN
|8:30 p.m.
|LSU at No. 11 Texas A&M
Lowell Galindo, Joe Kleine
|SECN
|9 p.m.
|BYU at Utah
Roxy Bernstein, Tim Welsh
|ESPN+
|Sun, Jan. 19
|1 p.m.
|Tulane at Temple
Mike Corey, Phil Martelli
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|No. 18 Memphis at Charlotte
Derek Jones, John Williams
|ESPN2
|5 p.m.
|TCU at No. 25 Baylor
Rich Hollenberg, Fran Fraschilla
|ESPN2