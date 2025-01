PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: 2025 PGA TOUR Opening Drive at The Sentry at Kapalua in Hawaii

Coverage begins today at 12:30 p.m. ET, continues through Final Round on Sunday, January 5

Featured Groups include 10 of top 20 players in world rankings, including world No. 2 Schauffele

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will start the 2025 PGA TOUR season today, January 2, at The Sentry from the Plantation Course at Kapalua on the island of Maui in Hawaii.

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, January 2 12:30 p.m. Featured Hole Plantation Course | No. 14 | Par 4 12:21 p.m. Featured Groups Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa ESPN+ Bonus Coverage (in progress) Tony Finau, Max Homa, Sahith Theegala 12:33 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Aberg, Wyndham Clark ESPN+ Bonus Coverage (in progress) Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama Friday, January 3 12:45 p.m. Featured Hole Plantation Course | No. 14 | Par 4 2:21 p.m. Featured Groups Tony Finau, Max Homa, Sahith Theegala ESPN+ Bonus Coverage (in progress) Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa 2:33 p.m. Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama ESPN+ Bonus Coverage (in progress) Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Aberg, Wyndham Clark

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow similar schedules Saturday and Sunday, determined when pairings and tee times are announced.

The Sentry is the first of eight Signature Events on the PGA TOUR schedule for 2025, including:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 30-Feburary 2)

The Genesis Invitational (February 13-16)

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 6-9)

RBC Heritage (April 17-20)

Truist Championship (May 8-11)

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (May 29-June 1)

Travelers Championship (June 19-22)

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2025. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, in addition to more than 34,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films, and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

