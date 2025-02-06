Batter Up! College Baseball Returns for the 2025 Season with Over 4,000 Games Across ESPN Platforms
- 19 of the top 25 preseason ranked teams to be featured across ESPN platforms
- 40 matchups between top 25 teams
- Exclusive home of The Road to Omaha
ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of Division I college baseball returns for the 2025 season, featuring the best teams and conferences in the country across its platforms throughout the spring. ESPN’s expansive programming includes more than 160 regular season and conference tournament games across linear networks, with an additional 3,900+ games on digital platforms. The television lineup features 19 of the top 25 preseason ranked teams, including all top five teams and nine of the top 10.
Games will be available across ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX, with all games accessible on the ESPN App.
Conferences including the ACC, SEC, Big 12, American, Big South, Big West and Missouri Valley will be featured on linear networks this season.
Featured Games
ESPN platforms will present 40 matchups between preseason top 25 ranked teams. Defending National Champion Tennessee (No. 4) meets preseason No. 1 Texas A&M in a Men’s College World Series Championship Series rematch (April 4 & 6), while No. 2 Virginia plays No. 9 Florida State on April 17 in a showdown between the ACC’s two highest-ranked teams.
In the Big 12, first-year conference member Arizona State hosts Texas Tech on April 18 on ESPN2.
Other top clashes across the country include Cal Poly at No. 22 UC Santa Barbara, Indiana State at Evansville and Tulane at East Carolina.
Primetime Rivalry Games on ESPN2
16 regular season games will air live on ESPN2 this spring, including several in-state rivalries. No. 21 Arizona travels to Tempe to take on Arizona State (April 6, 8 p.m. ET) in a Big 12 matchup, No. 10 Florida hosts No. 9 Florida State (April 8, 7 p.m.), Oklahoma and Oklahoma State meet in the latest edition of the Bedlam Series (April 15, 7 p.m.), No. 19 Texas travels to No. 1 Texas A&M (April 26, 4 p.m.) and No. 16 Vanderbilt clashes with No. 4 Tennessee (May 10, 5 p.m. & May 11, 3 p.m.).
The Puerto Rico Challenge
Every game of the inaugural Puerto Rico Challenge will stream live on ESPN+, Feb. 14-17. The eight-team field includes 2024 NCAA Tournament participants Virginia, Stetson and UConn, as well as Michigan, Rice, Penn State, Missouri and Villanova.
Exclusive Home of The Road to Omaha
ESPN is once again the exclusive home of the NCAA Division I Baseball postseason, from the Selection Show to every pitch of the NCAA Division I Men’s College World Series Presented by Capital One (MCWS), beginning with a one-hour selection show on Monday, May 26 (Noon, ESPN2 and ESPN+). The 2025 MCWS will begin on Friday, June 13 and will conclude with the best-of-three finals starting Saturday, June 21 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb.
2024 Season Ends on a Home Run
The 2024 season ended on a high note, with the second most-watched Men’s College World Series on ESPN platforms on record. The best-of-three Finals series between Tennessee and Texas A&M averaged 2.8 million viewers across three games. Game 3 averaged 3.3 million viewers, marking the second most-watched NCAA baseball game on ESPN platforms on record.
Conference Spotlight
SEC Network
SEC Network will feature more than 50 regular season games this college baseball season. Additionally, SECN+ will showcase approximately 400 regular season conference and non-conference games. Every game of the 2025 SEC Baseball Tournament will air on SEC Network and ESPN2, with surrounding coverage on SECNetwork.com. Nine of the nation’s top 20 teams in the D1 Baseball preseason ranks play in the SEC – Texas A&M (1), LSU (3), Tennessee (4), Arkansas (5), Georgia (8), Florida (10), Vanderbilt (16), Mississippi State (18) and Texas (19), who make their SEC debut this season.
ACC Network
ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will be the home of ACC baseball in 2025, offering 37 regular season matchups beginning on Friday, February 28. ACCN will also exclusively feature every game from the first round through the semifinals of the ACC Baseball Championship, May 20-25 live from Durham Bulls Athletic Park with the title game airing on ESPN2. Beginning this spring, all 16 teams in the ACC will compete in a single-elimination championship.
Nearly 400 additional games will be available on ACCN’s digital platform ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) throughout the season. The ACC is home to seven top 15 programs in the preseason ranks – Virginia (2), North Carolina (6), Florida State (9), Duke (11), NC State (13), Wake Forest (14) and Clemson (15). Plus, first-year ACC members California and Stanford will appear across ESPN2, ESPNU, ACCN and ACCNX.
ESPN+
ESPN+, the industry-leading sports streaming service, will feature more than 3,000 regular season games representing 21 conferences, including the American, America East, Atlantic 10, ASUN, Big 12, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Conference USA, Horizon League, Ivy League, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, Patriot League, SoCon, Southland, Sun Belt, West Coast Conference and Western Athletic conferences.
Conference Championships
In addition to showcasing the SEC and ACC Baseball Tournaments in their entirety, ESPN platforms will present three additional conference championship games May 24-25. The WCC will crown a champion on May 24 (4 p.m., ESPNU), while the Big 12 will follow at 7 p.m. (ESPNU). The American championship game is set for Sunday, May 25 at noon on ESPNEWS.
Additional college baseball updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.
2025 Division I Regular Season College Baseball Schedule Across ESPN Platforms:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform
|Wed, Mar. 12
|8 p.m.
|George Mason at No. 11 Duke
|ACC Network
|Fri, Mar. 14
|8 p.m.
|Miami at No. 14 Wake Forest
|ACC Network
|Sat, Mar. 15
|6 p.m.
|No. 10 Florida at No. 4 Tennessee
|SEC Network
|Sun, Mar. 16
|2 p.m.
|No. 19 Texas at No. 18 Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|3 p.m.
|No. 6 North Carolina at Louisville
|ACC Network
|Thu, Mar. 20
|7 p.m.
|No. 1 Texas A&M at No. 16 Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|No. 9 Florida State at Miami
|ACC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 4 Tennessee at Alabama
|ESPNU
|Fri, Mar. 21
|8 p.m.
|No. 3 LSU at No. 19 Texas
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|No. 9 Florida State at Miami
|ACC Network
|Sat, Mar. 22
|Noon
|No. 8 Georgia at No. 10 Florida
|SEC Network
|Sun, Mar. 23
|2 p.m.
|Auburn at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|3 p.m.
|No. 14 Wake Forest at No. 15 Clemson
|ACC Network
|5 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Tue, Mar. 25
|7 p.m.
|East Carolina at No. 11 Duke
|ACC Network
|Wed, Mar. 26
|6 p.m.
|Michigan State at Notre Dame
|ACC Network
|Thu, Mar. 27
|7 p.m.
|Stanford at No. 2 Virginia
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|No. 18 Mississippi State at No. 3 LSU
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|No. 10 Florida at Ole Miss
|ESPNU
|Fri, Mar. 28
|8 p.m.
|No. 5 Arkansas at No. 16 Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|No. 13 NC State at No. 11 Duke
|ACC Network
|Sat, Mar. 29
|1 p.m.
|Stanford at No. 2 Virginia
|ESPN2
|1 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Alabama
|SEC Network
|4 p.m.
|Auburn at Georgia
|SEC Network
|Sun, Mar. 30
|Noon
|California at Louisville
|ACC Network
|2 p.m.
|No. 19 Texas at Missouri
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|No. 4 Tennessee at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at No. 14 Wake Forest
|ACC Network
|Tue, Apr. 1
|7 p.m.
|Presbyterian at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Mercer at Georgia Tech
|ACC Network
|Wed, Apr. 2
|8 p.m.
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Thu, Apr. 3
|7 p.m.
|No. 3 LSU at Oklahoma
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|No. 11 Duke at No. 6 North Carolina
|ACC Network
|Fri, Apr. 4
|7 p.m.
|No. 1 Texas A&M at No. 4 Tennessee
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Missouri at No. 5 Arkansas
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|No. 14 Wake Forest at No. 9 Florida State
|ACC Network
|Sat, Apr. 5
|6:30 p.m.
|USC Upstate at High Point
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Alabama at Auburn
|SEC Network
|Sun, Apr. 6
|Noon
|No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 10 Florida
|SEC Network
|3 p.m.
|No. 1 Texas A&M at No. 4 Tennessee
|ESPN2
|3 p.m.
|No. 2 Virginia at No. 13 NC State
|ACC Network
|TBD
|No. 21 Arizona at Arizona State
|ESPN2
|Tue, Apr. 8
|7 p.m.
|No. 9 Florida State at No. 10 Florida
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Arkansas State at No. 5 Arkansas
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Kentucky at Louisville
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|Auburn at No. 8 Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|Thu, Apr. 10
|7 p.m.
|Missouri at No. 10 Florida
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|No. 14 Wake Forest at No. 6 North Carolina
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|South Carolina at No. 1 Texas A&M
|ESPNU
|Fri, Apr. 11
|6 p.m.
|Stanford at No. 15 Clemson
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|No. 16 Vanderbilt at Oklahoma
|SEC Network
|Sat, Apr. 12
|Noon
|No. 19 Texas at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|No. 14 Wake Forest at No. 6 North Carolina
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|Missouri at No. 10 Florida
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|Stanford at No. 15 Clemson
|ACC Network
|Sun, Apr. 13
|Noon
|No. 10 Texas at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|2:30 p.m.
|Evansville at Illinois State
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|No. 4 Tennessee at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|3 p.m.
|Stanford at No. 15 Clemson
|ACC Network
|Tue, Apr. 15
|7 p.m.
|Oklahoma at No. 17 Oklahoma State
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|Thu, Apr. 17
|7 p.m.
|No. 2 Virginia at No. 9 Florida State
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|Wildcard (SEC)
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Wildcard (SEC)
|SEC Network
|Fri, Apr. 18
|7 p.m.
|No. 2 Virginia at No. 9 Florida State
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|No. 10 Florida at No. 18 Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Miami
|ACC Network
|9 p.m.
|Cal Poly at No. 22 UC Santa Barbara
|ESPNU
|10 p.m.
|Texas Tech at Arizona State
|ESPN2
|Sat, Apr. 19
|4 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Miami
|ACC Network
|6 p.m.
|Alabama at No. 3 LSU
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|Indiana State at Evansville
|ESPNU
|8:30 p.m.
|No. 10 Florida at No. 18 Mississippi State
|ESPN2
|Sun, Apr. 20
|1 p.m.
|No. 6 North Carolina at Virginia Tech
|ACC Network
|2 p.m.
|No. 10 Florida at No. 18 Mississippi State
|ESPN2
|Tue, Apr. 22
|8 p.m.
|No. 8 Georgia at No. 15 Clemson
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Auburn
|SEC Network
|Wed, Apr. 23
|6 p.m.
|Little Rock at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|Thu, Apr. 24
|7 p.m.
|Oklahoma at No. 8 Georgia
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|No. 15 Clemson at No. 13 NC State
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|Missouri at Alabama
|SEC Network
|Fri, Apr. 25
|8 p.m.
|No. 1 Texas A&M at No. 19 Texas
|SEC Network
|Sat, Apr. 26
|Noon
|Oklahoma at No. 8 Georgia
|SEC Network
|Noon
|Miami at Boston College
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|No. 5 Arkansas at No. 10 Florida
|SEC Network
|4 p.m.
|No. 1 Texas A&M at No. 19 Texas
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Tulane at East Carolina
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|No. 16 Vanderbilt at Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|No. 4 Tennessee at No. 3 LSU
|ESPNU
|Sun, Apr. 27
|Noon
|Miami at Boston College
Game played at Fenway Park
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|No. 4 Tennessee at No. 3 LSU
|SEC Network
|3 p.m.
|No. 9 Florida State at Louisville
|ACC Network
|4 p.m.
|No. 1 Texas A&M at No. 19 Texas
|ESPN2
|Tue, Apr. 29
|7 p.m.
|Kennesaw State at No. 8 Georgia
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|VCU at No. 2 Virginia
|ACC Network
|Thu, May 1
|7 p.m.
|No. 19 Texas at No. 5 Arkansas
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Louisville at Notre Dame
|ACC Network
|Fri, May 2
|8 p.m.
|No. 19 Texas at No. 5 Arkansas
|SEC Network
|Sat, May 3
|8 p.m.
|No. 8 Georgia at Missouri
|SEC Network
|Sun, May 4
|1 p.m.
|Kentucky at No. 18 Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|4 p.m.
|Alabama at No. 16 Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|Tue, May 6
|7 p.m.
|No. 16 Vanderbilt at Louisville
|ACC Network
|Thu, May 8
|8 p.m.
|South Carolina at Auburn
|ESPNU
|Fri, May 9
|5:30 p.m.
|No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 4 Tennessee
|SEC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 10 Florida at No. 19 Texas
|ESPNU
|8:30 p.m.
|Ole Miss at No. 18 Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|Sat, May 10
|12:30 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Kentucky
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|Wildcard (ACC)
|ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|South Carolina at Auburn
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 4 Tennessee
|ESPN2
|6:30 p.m.
|No. 5 Arkansas at No. 3 LSU
|SEC Network
|Sun, May 11
|1 p.m.
|No. 8 Georgia at Alabama
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|Wildcard (ACC)
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 4 Tennessee
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|No. 5 Arkansas at No. 3 LSU
|SEC Network
|Tue, May 13
|7 p.m.
|Penn State at Pittsburgh
|ACC Network
|Thu, May 15
|TBD
|Wildcard (SEC)
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|No. 3 LSU at South Carolina
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|No. 6 North Carolina at No. 9 Florida State
|ACC Network
|Fri, May 16
|7 p.m.
|Wildcard (ACC)
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|Wildcard (SEC)
|SEC Network
|Sat, May 17
|Noon
|Wildcard (SEC)
|SEC Network
|Noon
|Wildcard (ACC)
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|Wildcard (SEC)
|SEC Network
|3 p.m.
|Wildcard (ACC)
|ACC Network
Rankings based on the 2025 D1Baseball.com Preseason Top 25