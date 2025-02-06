Batter Up! College Baseball Returns for the 2025 Season with Over 4,000 Games Across ESPN Platforms

19 of the top 25 preseason ranked teams to be featured across ESPN platforms

40 matchups between top 25 teams

Exclusive home of The Road to Omaha

ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of Division I college baseball returns for the 2025 season, featuring the best teams and conferences in the country across its platforms throughout the spring. ESPN’s expansive programming includes more than 160 regular season and conference tournament games across linear networks, with an additional 3,900+ games on digital platforms. The television lineup features 19 of the top 25 preseason ranked teams, including all top five teams and nine of the top 10.

Games will be available across ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX, with all games accessible on the ESPN App.

Conferences including the ACC, SEC, Big 12, American, Big South, Big West and Missouri Valley will be featured on linear networks this season.

Featured Games

ESPN platforms will present 40 matchups between preseason top 25 ranked teams. Defending National Champion Tennessee (No. 4) meets preseason No. 1 Texas A&M in a Men’s College World Series Championship Series rematch (April 4 & 6), while No. 2 Virginia plays No. 9 Florida State on April 17 in a showdown between the ACC’s two highest-ranked teams.

In the Big 12, first-year conference member Arizona State hosts Texas Tech on April 18 on ESPN2.

Other top clashes across the country include Cal Poly at No. 22 UC Santa Barbara, Indiana State at Evansville and Tulane at East Carolina.

Primetime Rivalry Games on ESPN2

16 regular season games will air live on ESPN2 this spring, including several in-state rivalries. No. 21 Arizona travels to Tempe to take on Arizona State (April 6, 8 p.m. ET) in a Big 12 matchup, No. 10 Florida hosts No. 9 Florida State (April 8, 7 p.m.), Oklahoma and Oklahoma State meet in the latest edition of the Bedlam Series (April 15, 7 p.m.), No. 19 Texas travels to No. 1 Texas A&M (April 26, 4 p.m.) and No. 16 Vanderbilt clashes with No. 4 Tennessee (May 10, 5 p.m. & May 11, 3 p.m.).

The Puerto Rico Challenge

Every game of the inaugural Puerto Rico Challenge will stream live on ESPN+, Feb. 14-17. The eight-team field includes 2024 NCAA Tournament participants Virginia, Stetson and UConn, as well as Michigan, Rice, Penn State, Missouri and Villanova.

Exclusive Home of The Road to Omaha

ESPN is once again the exclusive home of the NCAA Division I Baseball postseason, from the Selection Show to every pitch of the NCAA Division I Men’s College World Series Presented by Capital One (MCWS), beginning with a one-hour selection show on Monday, May 26 (Noon, ESPN2 and ESPN+). The 2025 MCWS will begin on Friday, June 13 and will conclude with the best-of-three finals starting Saturday, June 21 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb.

2024 Season Ends on a Home Run

The 2024 season ended on a high note, with the second most-watched Men’s College World Series on ESPN platforms on record. The best-of-three Finals series between Tennessee and Texas A&M averaged 2.8 million viewers across three games. Game 3 averaged 3.3 million viewers, marking the second most-watched NCAA baseball game on ESPN platforms on record.

Conference Spotlight

SEC Network

SEC Network will feature more than 50 regular season games this college baseball season. Additionally, SECN+ will showcase approximately 400 regular season conference and non-conference games. Every game of the 2025 SEC Baseball Tournament will air on SEC Network and ESPN2, with surrounding coverage on SECNetwork.com. Nine of the nation’s top 20 teams in the D1 Baseball preseason ranks play in the SEC – Texas A&M (1), LSU (3), Tennessee (4), Arkansas (5), Georgia (8), Florida (10), Vanderbilt (16), Mississippi State (18) and Texas (19), who make their SEC debut this season.

ACC Network

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will be the home of ACC baseball in 2025, offering 37 regular season matchups beginning on Friday, February 28. ACCN will also exclusively feature every game from the first round through the semifinals of the ACC Baseball Championship, May 20-25 live from Durham Bulls Athletic Park with the title game airing on ESPN2. Beginning this spring, all 16 teams in the ACC will compete in a single-elimination championship.

Nearly 400 additional games will be available on ACCN’s digital platform ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) throughout the season. The ACC is home to seven top 15 programs in the preseason ranks – Virginia (2), North Carolina (6), Florida State (9), Duke (11), NC State (13), Wake Forest (14) and Clemson (15). Plus, first-year ACC members California and Stanford will appear across ESPN2, ESPNU, ACCN and ACCNX.

ESPN+

ESPN+, the industry-leading sports streaming service, will feature more than 3,000 regular season games representing 21 conferences, including the American, America East, Atlantic 10, ASUN, Big 12, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Conference USA, Horizon League, Ivy League, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, Patriot League, SoCon, Southland, Sun Belt, West Coast Conference and Western Athletic conferences.

Conference Championships

In addition to showcasing the SEC and ACC Baseball Tournaments in their entirety, ESPN platforms will present three additional conference championship games May 24-25. The WCC will crown a champion on May 24 (4 p.m., ESPNU), while the Big 12 will follow at 7 p.m. (ESPNU). The American championship game is set for Sunday, May 25 at noon on ESPNEWS.

Additional college baseball updates will be forthcoming, and the schedule is subject to change. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

2025 Division I Regular Season College Baseball Schedule Across ESPN Platforms:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Wed, Mar. 12 8 p.m. George Mason at No. 11 Duke ACC Network Fri, Mar. 14 8 p.m. Miami at No. 14 Wake Forest ACC Network Sat, Mar. 15 6 p.m. No. 10 Florida at No. 4 Tennessee SEC Network Sun, Mar. 16 2 p.m. No. 19 Texas at No. 18 Mississippi State SEC Network 3 p.m. No. 6 North Carolina at Louisville ACC Network Thu, Mar. 20 7 p.m. No. 1 Texas A&M at No. 16 Vanderbilt SEC Network 7 p.m. No. 9 Florida State at Miami ACC Network 7:30 p.m. No. 4 Tennessee at Alabama ESPNU Fri, Mar. 21 8 p.m. No. 3 LSU at No. 19 Texas SEC Network 8 p.m. No. 9 Florida State at Miami ACC Network Sat, Mar. 22 Noon No. 8 Georgia at No. 10 Florida SEC Network Sun, Mar. 23 2 p.m. Auburn at Kentucky SEC Network 3 p.m. No. 14 Wake Forest at No. 15 Clemson ACC Network 5 p.m. Ole Miss at Missouri SEC Network Tue, Mar. 25 7 p.m. East Carolina at No. 11 Duke ACC Network Wed, Mar. 26 6 p.m. Michigan State at Notre Dame ACC Network Thu, Mar. 27 7 p.m. Stanford at No. 2 Virginia ACC Network 8 p.m. No. 18 Mississippi State at No. 3 LSU SEC Network 8 p.m. No. 10 Florida at Ole Miss ESPNU Fri, Mar. 28 8 p.m. No. 5 Arkansas at No. 16 Vanderbilt SEC Network 8 p.m. No. 13 NC State at No. 11 Duke ACC Network Sat, Mar. 29 1 p.m. Stanford at No. 2 Virginia ESPN2 1 p.m. Oklahoma at Alabama SEC Network 4 p.m. Auburn at Georgia SEC Network Sun, Mar. 30 Noon California at Louisville ACC Network 2 p.m. No. 19 Texas at Missouri SEC Network 5 p.m. No. 4 Tennessee at South Carolina SEC Network 5 p.m. Virginia Tech at No. 14 Wake Forest ACC Network Tue, Apr. 1 7 p.m. Presbyterian at South Carolina SEC Network 8 p.m. Mercer at Georgia Tech ACC Network Wed, Apr. 2 8 p.m. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Missouri SEC Network Thu, Apr. 3 7 p.m. No. 3 LSU at Oklahoma ESPN2 7 p.m. Ole Miss at Kentucky SEC Network 7 p.m. No. 11 Duke at No. 6 North Carolina ACC Network Fri, Apr. 4 7 p.m. No. 1 Texas A&M at No. 4 Tennessee ESPNU 8 p.m. Missouri at No. 5 Arkansas SEC Network 8 p.m. No. 14 Wake Forest at No. 9 Florida State ACC Network Sat, Apr. 5 6:30 p.m. USC Upstate at High Point ESPNU 8 p.m. Alabama at Auburn SEC Network Sun, Apr. 6 Noon No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 10 Florida SEC Network 3 p.m. No. 1 Texas A&M at No. 4 Tennessee ESPN2 3 p.m. No. 2 Virginia at No. 13 NC State ACC Network TBD No. 21 Arizona at Arizona State ESPN2 Tue, Apr. 8 7 p.m. No. 9 Florida State at No. 10 Florida ESPN2 7 p.m. Arkansas State at No. 5 Arkansas SEC Network 8 p.m. Kentucky at Louisville ACC Network 8 p.m. Auburn at No. 8 Texas A&M SEC Network Thu, Apr. 10 7 p.m. Missouri at No. 10 Florida SEC Network 7 p.m. No. 14 Wake Forest at No. 6 North Carolina ACC Network 8 p.m. South Carolina at No. 1 Texas A&M ESPNU Fri, Apr. 11 6 p.m. Stanford at No. 15 Clemson ESPNU 8 p.m. No. 16 Vanderbilt at Oklahoma SEC Network Sat, Apr. 12 Noon No. 19 Texas at Kentucky SEC Network 2 p.m. No. 14 Wake Forest at No. 6 North Carolina ESPNU 5 p.m. Missouri at No. 10 Florida SEC Network 6 p.m. Stanford at No. 15 Clemson ACC Network Sun, Apr. 13 Noon No. 10 Texas at Kentucky SEC Network 2:30 p.m. Evansville at Illinois State ESPNU 3 p.m. No. 4 Tennessee at Ole Miss SEC Network 3 p.m. Stanford at No. 15 Clemson ACC Network Tue, Apr. 15 7 p.m. Oklahoma at No. 17 Oklahoma State ESPN2 7 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky SEC Network Thu, Apr. 17 7 p.m. No. 2 Virginia at No. 9 Florida State ACC Network 8 p.m. Wildcard (SEC) ESPNU 8 p.m. Wildcard (SEC) SEC Network Fri, Apr. 18 7 p.m. No. 2 Virginia at No. 9 Florida State ESPN2 8 p.m. No. 10 Florida at No. 18 Mississippi State SEC Network 8 p.m. Georgia Tech at Miami ACC Network 9 p.m. Cal Poly at No. 22 UC Santa Barbara ESPNU 10 p.m. Texas Tech at Arizona State ESPN2 Sat, Apr. 19 4 p.m. Georgia Tech at Miami ACC Network 6 p.m. Alabama at No. 3 LSU SEC Network 6 p.m. Indiana State at Evansville ESPNU 8:30 p.m. No. 10 Florida at No. 18 Mississippi State ESPN2 Sun, Apr. 20 1 p.m. No. 6 North Carolina at Virginia Tech ACC Network 2 p.m. No. 10 Florida at No. 18 Mississippi State ESPN2 Tue, Apr. 22 8 p.m. No. 8 Georgia at No. 15 Clemson ESPNU 8 p.m. Georgia Tech at Auburn SEC Network Wed, Apr. 23 6 p.m. Little Rock at Arkansas SEC Network Thu, Apr. 24 7 p.m. Oklahoma at No. 8 Georgia ESPNU 7 p.m. No. 15 Clemson at No. 13 NC State ACC Network 8 p.m. Missouri at Alabama SEC Network Fri, Apr. 25 8 p.m. No. 1 Texas A&M at No. 19 Texas SEC Network Sat, Apr. 26 Noon Oklahoma at No. 8 Georgia SEC Network Noon Miami at Boston College ACC Network 3 p.m. No. 5 Arkansas at No. 10 Florida SEC Network 4 p.m. No. 1 Texas A&M at No. 19 Texas ESPN2 4 p.m. Tulane at East Carolina ESPNU 6 p.m. No. 16 Vanderbilt at Ole Miss SEC Network 8 p.m. No. 4 Tennessee at No. 3 LSU ESPNU Sun, Apr. 27 Noon Miami at Boston College

Game played at Fenway Park ESPNU 3 p.m. No. 4 Tennessee at No. 3 LSU SEC Network 3 p.m. No. 9 Florida State at Louisville ACC Network 4 p.m. No. 1 Texas A&M at No. 19 Texas ESPN2 Tue, Apr. 29 7 p.m. Kennesaw State at No. 8 Georgia SEC Network 8 p.m. VCU at No. 2 Virginia ACC Network Thu, May 1 7 p.m. No. 19 Texas at No. 5 Arkansas ESPN2 7 p.m. Louisville at Notre Dame ACC Network Fri, May 2 8 p.m. No. 19 Texas at No. 5 Arkansas SEC Network Sat, May 3 8 p.m. No. 8 Georgia at Missouri SEC Network Sun, May 4 1 p.m. Kentucky at No. 18 Mississippi State SEC Network 4 p.m. Alabama at No. 16 Vanderbilt SEC Network Tue, May 6 7 p.m. No. 16 Vanderbilt at Louisville ACC Network Thu, May 8 8 p.m. South Carolina at Auburn ESPNU Fri, May 9 5:30 p.m. No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 4 Tennessee SEC Network 7:30 p.m. No. 10 Florida at No. 19 Texas ESPNU 8:30 p.m. Ole Miss at No. 18 Mississippi State SEC Network Sat, May 10 12:30 p.m. Oklahoma at Kentucky SEC Network 2 p.m. Wildcard (ACC) ACC Network 3:30 p.m. South Carolina at Auburn SEC Network 5 p.m. No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 4 Tennessee ESPN2 6:30 p.m. No. 5 Arkansas at No. 3 LSU SEC Network Sun, May 11 1 p.m. No. 8 Georgia at Alabama SEC Network 1 p.m. Wildcard (ACC) ACC Network 3 p.m. No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 4 Tennessee ESPN2 4 p.m. No. 5 Arkansas at No. 3 LSU SEC Network Tue, May 13 7 p.m. Penn State at Pittsburgh ACC Network Thu, May 15 TBD Wildcard (SEC) ESPN2 7 p.m. No. 3 LSU at South Carolina SEC Network 7 p.m. No. 6 North Carolina at No. 9 Florida State ACC Network Fri, May 16 7 p.m. Wildcard (ACC) ACC Network 8 p.m. Wildcard (SEC) SEC Network Sat, May 17 Noon Wildcard (SEC) SEC Network Noon Wildcard (ACC) ACC Network 3 p.m. Wildcard (SEC) SEC Network 3 p.m. Wildcard (ACC) ACC Network

Rankings based on the 2025 D1Baseball.com Preseason Top 25