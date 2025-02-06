Batter Up! SEC Network Features Nearly 140 SEC Baseball and Softball Games During 2025 Slate

Nearly 190 Games Across ESPN Linear Networks: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network and ACC Network

SECN+ to showcase more than 675 regular season games during 2025 season

Rally Cap Returns Sunday, April 13 at 8 p.m. ET

Throughout the 2025 baseball and softball regular seasons, ESPN is slated to present more than 7,000 games, with over 100 games televised on SEC Network. Additionally, SECN returns as the home to the conference tournaments for both sports, providing studio and live event coverage of the 2025 SEC Softball Tournament Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet from Athens, Ga. and the 2025 SEC Baseball Tournament Presented by Regions Bank in Hoover, Ala.

Baseball

SEC Network will showcase 70 games, including 55 regular season contests across this college baseball season. First pitch of the 2025 campaign is set for Saturday, March 15 as the No. 10 Florida Gators host reigning national champions Tennessee in the network’s opening game, with slated for 6 p.m. ET.

Action continues with an SEC Network doubleheader on Sunday, March 16 as No. 19 Texas heads east to Starkville, Miss. to face No. 18 Mississippi State at 2 p.m. Immediately following, Alabama takes on the nation’s top-ranked team in Texas A&M at 5 p.m.

In all, six of the top 10 and nine of the nation’s top 25 teams in the D1Baseball preseason poll hail from the SEC: Texas A&M (No. 1), LSU (No. 3), Tennessee (No. 4), Arkansas (No. 5), Georgia (No. 8), Florida (No. 10), Vanderbilt (No. 16), Mississippi State (No. 18), Texas (No. 19). Ranked preseason squads are highlighted on SEC Network nearly every day of televised action during the first month of the season.

Additionally, SECN+ features more than 400 regular season conference and non-conference games during 2025. Every game of the 2025 SEC Baseball Tournament Presented by Regions Bank is set to air on SEC Network and ESPN2, with surrounding on-site studio coverage.

For a full look at the 2025 NCAA Division I Baseball schedule on ESPN platforms, please click here.

Softball

SEC Network will feature over 65 matchups this season, including 55 regular season games. The network begins coverage with four games in February as part of the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield, an ESPN Events’ owned-and-operated college softball tournament. In addition to the linear slate of 84 SEC contests across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and SEC Network, SEC Network+ will showcase more than 275 games in 2025. T-Mobile 5G Home Internet, Regions Bank and Sprouts Farmers Market will each present packages of SEC Network softball throughout the regular season.

Four games are set to air on SEC Network to open the first weekend of conference play. The network is home to a tripleheader on Sunday, March 9 beginning with South Carolina at No. 3 Oklahoma at 2:30 p.m. Following the Gamecocks-Sooners matchup, the 15th-ranked Missouri Tigers head to Kentucky for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch. Rounding out the night’s action is Auburn vs. No. 25 Mississippi State at 6:30 p.m. from Starkville, Miss. Monday, the Tigers will once again battle the Bulldogs, with first pitch slated for 8 p.m.

As touted in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Preseason Top 25, 11 SEC squads find themselves amongst the ranks: Texas (No. 1), Florida (No. 2), Oklahoma (No. 3), Tennessee (No. 5), Texas A&M (No. 7), LSU (No. 9), Alabama (No. 11), Arkansas (No. 13), Georgia (No. 14), Missouri (No. 15), Mississippi State (No. 25).

As in previous seasons, Mic’d Up Monday will continue at select SEC games throughout the conference season.

SEC Network is set to air the entirety of the First Round and Quarterfinals of the 2025 SEC Softball Tournament Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet, providing wall-to-wall coverage of the action from Athens. On-site studio coverage will continue throughout the Semifinals and Championship, airing on ESPN2 and ESPN, respectively.

For a full look at the 2025 NCAA Division I Softball schedule on ESPN platforms, please click here.

Rally Cap Returns

Southeastern Conference baseball and softball fans have even more analysis coming to the plate as Rally Cap Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors is set to debut on April 13 at 8 p.m.

2025 SEC Network Baseball Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Sat, Mar 15 6 p.m. No. 10 Florida at No. 4 Tennessee Sun, Mar 16 2 p.m. No. 19 Texas at No. 18 Mississippi State Sun, Mar 16 5 p.m. Alabama at No. 1 Texas A&M Thu, Mar 20 7 p.m. No. 1Texas A&M at No. 16 Vanderbilt Fri, Mar 21 8 p.m. No. 3 LSU at No. 19 Texas Sat, Mar 22 Noon No. 8 Georgia at No. 10 Florida Sun, Mar 23 2 p.m. Auburn at Kentucky Sun, Mar 23 5 p.m. Ole Miss at Missouri Thu, Mar 27 8 p.m. No. 18 Mississippi State at No. 3 LSU Fri, Mar 28 8 p.m. No. 5 Arkansas at No. 16 Vanderbilt Sat, Mar 29 1 p.m. Oklahoma at Alabama Sat, Mar 29 4 p.m. Auburn at No. 8 Georgia Sun, Mar 30 2 p.m. No. 19 Texas at Missouri Sun, Mar 30 5 p.m. No. 4 Tennessee at South Carolina Tue, Apr 1 7 p.m. Presbyterian at South Carolina Wed, Apr 2 8 p.m. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Missouri Thu, Apr 3 7 p.m. Ole Miss at Kentucky Fri, Apr 4 8 p.m. Missouri at No. 5 Arkansas Sat, Apr 5 8 p.m. Alabama at Auburn Sun, Apr 6 Noon No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 10 Florida Tue, Apr 8 7 p.m. Arkansas State at No. 5 Arkansas Thu, Apr 10 7 p.m. Missouri at No. 10 Florida Fri, Apr 11 8 p.m. No. 16 Vanderbilt at Oklahoma Sat, Apr 12 Noon No. 19 Texas at Kentucky Sat, Apr 12 5 p.m. Missouri at No. 10 Florida Sun, Apr 13 Noon No. 19 Texas at Kentucky Sun, Apr 13 3 p.m. No. 4 Tennessee at Ole Miss Tue, Apr 15 7 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky Thu, Apr 17 8 p.m. TBD Fri, Apr 18 8 p.m. No. 10 Florida at No. 18 Mississippi State Sat, Apr 19 6 p.m. Alabama at No. 3 LSU Tue, Apr 22 8 p.m. Georgia Tech at Auburn Wed, Apr 23 6 p.m. Little Rock at No. 5 Arkansas Thu, Apr 24 8 p.m. Missouri at Alabama Fri, Apr 25 8 p.m. No. 1 Texas A&M at No. 19 Texas Sat, Apr 26 Noon Oklahoma at No. 8 Georgia Sat, Apr 26 3 p.m. No. 5 Arkansas at No. 10 Florida Sat, Apr 26 6 p.m. No. 16 Vanderbilt at Ole Miss Sun, Apr 27 3 p.m. No. 4 Tennessee at No. 3 LSU Tue, Apr 29 7 p.m. Kennesaw State No. 8 Georgia Fri, May 2 8 p.m. No. 19 Texas at No. 5 Arkansas Sat, May 3 8 p.m. No. 8 Georgia at Missouri Sun, May 4 1 p.m. Kentucky at No. 18 Mississippi State Sun, May 4 4 p.m. Alabama at No. 16 Vanderbilt Fri, May 9 5:30 p.m. No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 4 Tennessee Fri, May 9 8:30 p.m. Ole Miss at No. 18 Mississippi State Sat, May 10 12:30 p.m. Oklahoma at Kentucky Sat, May 10 3:30 p.m. South Carolina at Auburn Sat, May 10 6:30 p.m. No. 5 Arkansas at No. 3 LSU Sun, May 11 1 p.m. No. 8 Georgia at Alabama Sun, May 11 4 p.m. No. 5 Arkansas at No. 3 LSU Thu, May 15 7 p.m. SEC Wildcard Fri, May 16 8 p.m. SEC Wildcard Sat, May 17 Noon SEC Wildcard Sat, May 17 3 p.m. SEC Wildcard Tue, May 20 10:30 a.m. SEC Baseball Tournament Tue, May 20 2 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament Tue, May 20 5:30 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament Tue, May 20 9 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament Wed, May 21 10:30 a.m. SEC Baseball Tournament Wed, May 21 2 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament Wed, May 21 5:30 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament Wed, May 21 9 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament Thu, May 22 4 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament Thu, May 22 7:30 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament Fri, May 23 4 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament Fri, May 23 7:30 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament Sat, May 24 1 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament Sat, May 24 4:30 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament Sun, May 25 3 p.m. SEC Baseball Tournament

2025 SEC Network Softball Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Thu, Feb 13 11 a.m. Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield

Wichita State vs. Kentucky Fri, Feb 14 Noon Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield SDSU vs. No. 11 Alabama Sat, Feb 15 10:30 a.m. Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield Liberty vs. No. 15 Missouri Sun, Feb 16 9 a.m. Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield Charlotte vs. No. 7 Texas A&M Sun, Mar 9 2:30 p.m. South Carolina at No. 3 Oklahoma* Sun, Mar 9 4:30 p.m. No. 15 Missouri at Kentucky* Sun, Mar 9 6:30 p.m. Auburn at No. 25 Mississippi State^ Mon, Mar 10 8 p.m. Auburn at No. 25 Mississippi State^ Sat, Mar 15 2 p.m. No. 1 Texas at No. 2 Florida& Sat, Mar 15 4 p.m. No. 7 Texas A&M at Auburn* Sun, Mar 16 Noon No. 3 Oklahoma at Arkansas* Mon, Mar 17 7 p.m. No. 1 Texas at No. 2 Florida& Wed, Mar 19 7 p.m. Florida State at No. 11 Alabama& Fri, Mar 21 6 p.m. Ole Miss at Kentucky^ Sat, Mar 22 5:30 p.m. No. 13 Arkansas at No. 5 Tennessee* Sun, Mar 23 Noon No. 13 Arkansas at No. 5 Tennessee* Mon, Mar 24 7 p.m. No. 13 Arkansas at No. 5 Tennessee* Wed, Mar 26 7 p.m. No. 4 Oklahoma State at No. 14 Georgia& Fri, Mar 28 6 p.m. South Carolina at No. 9 LSU* Sat, Mar 29 7 p.m. South Carolina at No. 9 LSU* Sun, Mar 30 Noon No. 2 Florida at Auburn^ Mon, Mar 31 7 p.m. No. 15 Missouri at Ole Miss^ Wed, Apr 2 6 p.m. Mercer at No. 14 Georgia& Fri, Apr 4 6 p.m. No. 25 Mississippi State at No. 5 Tennessee& Sat, Apr 5 Noon Ole Miss at South Carolina* Sat, Apr 5 2 p.m. Auburn at Kentucky^ Sat, Apr 5 4 p.m. No. 25 Mississippi State at No. 5 Tennessee& Sat, Apr 5 6 p.m. No. 1 Texas at No. 15 Missouri^ Sun, Apr 6 3 p.m. Ole Miss at South Carolina* Sun, Apr 6 5 p.m. No. 7 Texas A&M at No. 14 Georgia^ Mon, Apr 7 6 p.m. No. 7 Texas A&M at No. 14 Georgia^ Wed, Apr 9 7 p.m. Texas State at No. 1 Texas^ Fri, Apr 11 6 p.m. No. 14 Georgia at Auburn Sat, Apr 12 3 p.m. No. 9 LSU at No. 7 Texas A&M& Sat, Apr 12 8 p.m. South Carolina at No. 13 Arkansas^ Sun, Apr 13 6 p.m. No. 3 Oklahoma at No. 11 Alabama* Mon, Apr 14 7 p.m. No. 3 Oklahoma at No. 11 Alabama Thu, Apr 17 6 p.m. Ole Miss at No. 14 Georgia^ Fri, Apr 18 6 p.m. No. 11 Alabama at No. 2 Florida Sat, Apr 19 Noon Ole Miss at No. 14 Georgia^ Sat, Apr 19 2 p.m. No. 25 Mississippi State at No. 3 Oklahoma* Sat, Apr 19 4 p.m. No. 7 Texas A&M at No. 15 Missouri Mon, Apr 21 7 p.m. Kentucky at South Carolina Tue, Apr 22 6 p.m. Louisiana at No. 7 Texas A&M^ Fri, Apr 25 6 p.m. No. 25 Mississippi State at Kentucky Sat, Apr 26 9 p.m. No. 15 Missouri at No. 11 Alabama* Sun, Apr 27 1 p.m. No. 13 Arkansas at No. 7 Texas A&M* Sun, Apr 27 6 p.m. No. 2 Florida at No. 9 LSU Mon, Apr 28 7 p.m. No. 2 Florida at No. 9 LSU Thu, May 1 6 p.m. No. 3 Oklahoma at No. 2 Florida& Fri, May 2 6 p.m. No. 3 Oklahoma at No. 2 Florida& Sat, May 3 Noon No. 11 Alabama at South Carolina* Sat, May 3 2 p.m. Kentucky at No. 1 Texas^ Sat, May 3 4 p.m. No. 7 Texas A&M at No. 5 Tennessee Sat, May 3 6 p.m. Ole Miss at No. 25 Mississippi State Tue, May 6 1 p.m. SEC Softball Tournament – First Round* Tue, May 6 4 p.m. SEC Softball Tournament – First Round* Tue, May 6 7 p.m. SEC Softball Tournament – First Round* Wed, May 7 11 a.m. SEC Softball Tournament – First Round* Wed, May 7 2 p.m. SEC Softball Tournament – First Round* Wed, May 7 5 p.m. SEC Softball Tournament – First Round* Wed, May 7 8 p.m. SEC Softball Tournament – First Round* Thu, May 8 11 a.m. SEC Softball Tournament – Quarterfinal* Thu, May 8 2 p.m. SEC Softball Tournament – Quarterfinal* Thu, May 8 5 p.m. SEC Softball Tournament – Quarterfinal* Thu, May 8 8 p.m. SEC Softball Tournament – Quarterfinal*

* Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet

^ Presented by Regions Bank

& Presented by Sprouts Farmers Market