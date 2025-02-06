Batter Up! SEC Network Features Nearly 140 SEC Baseball and Softball Games During 2025 Slate
- Nearly 190 Games Across ESPN Linear Networks: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network and ACC Network
- SECN+ to showcase more than 675 regular season games during 2025 season
- Rally Cap Returns Sunday, April 13 at 8 p.m. ET
Throughout the 2025 baseball and softball regular seasons, ESPN is slated to present more than 7,000 games, with over 100 games televised on SEC Network. Additionally, SECN returns as the home to the conference tournaments for both sports, providing studio and live event coverage of the 2025 SEC Softball Tournament Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet from Athens, Ga. and the 2025 SEC Baseball Tournament Presented by Regions Bank in Hoover, Ala.
Baseball
SEC Network will showcase 70 games, including 55 regular season contests across this college baseball season. First pitch of the 2025 campaign is set for Saturday, March 15 as the No. 10 Florida Gators host reigning national champions Tennessee in the network’s opening game, with slated for 6 p.m. ET.
Action continues with an SEC Network doubleheader on Sunday, March 16 as No. 19 Texas heads east to Starkville, Miss. to face No. 18 Mississippi State at 2 p.m. Immediately following, Alabama takes on the nation’s top-ranked team in Texas A&M at 5 p.m.
In all, six of the top 10 and nine of the nation’s top 25 teams in the D1Baseball preseason poll hail from the SEC: Texas A&M (No. 1), LSU (No. 3), Tennessee (No. 4), Arkansas (No. 5), Georgia (No. 8), Florida (No. 10), Vanderbilt (No. 16), Mississippi State (No. 18), Texas (No. 19). Ranked preseason squads are highlighted on SEC Network nearly every day of televised action during the first month of the season.
Additionally, SECN+ features more than 400 regular season conference and non-conference games during 2025. Every game of the 2025 SEC Baseball Tournament Presented by Regions Bank is set to air on SEC Network and ESPN2, with surrounding on-site studio coverage.
For a full look at the 2025 NCAA Division I Baseball schedule on ESPN platforms, please click here.
Softball
SEC Network will feature over 65 matchups this season, including 55 regular season games. The network begins coverage with four games in February as part of the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield, an ESPN Events’ owned-and-operated college softball tournament. In addition to the linear slate of 84 SEC contests across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and SEC Network, SEC Network+ will showcase more than 275 games in 2025. T-Mobile 5G Home Internet, Regions Bank and Sprouts Farmers Market will each present packages of SEC Network softball throughout the regular season.
Four games are set to air on SEC Network to open the first weekend of conference play. The network is home to a tripleheader on Sunday, March 9 beginning with South Carolina at No. 3 Oklahoma at 2:30 p.m. Following the Gamecocks-Sooners matchup, the 15th-ranked Missouri Tigers head to Kentucky for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch. Rounding out the night’s action is Auburn vs. No. 25 Mississippi State at 6:30 p.m. from Starkville, Miss. Monday, the Tigers will once again battle the Bulldogs, with first pitch slated for 8 p.m.
As touted in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Preseason Top 25, 11 SEC squads find themselves amongst the ranks: Texas (No. 1), Florida (No. 2), Oklahoma (No. 3), Tennessee (No. 5), Texas A&M (No. 7), LSU (No. 9), Alabama (No. 11), Arkansas (No. 13), Georgia (No. 14), Missouri (No. 15), Mississippi State (No. 25).
As in previous seasons, Mic’d Up Monday will continue at select SEC games throughout the conference season.
SEC Network is set to air the entirety of the First Round and Quarterfinals of the 2025 SEC Softball Tournament Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet, providing wall-to-wall coverage of the action from Athens. On-site studio coverage will continue throughout the Semifinals and Championship, airing on ESPN2 and ESPN, respectively.
For a full look at the 2025 NCAA Division I Softball schedule on ESPN platforms, please click here.
Rally Cap Returns
Southeastern Conference baseball and softball fans have even more analysis coming to the plate as Rally Cap Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors is set to debut on April 13 at 8 p.m.
2025 SEC Network Baseball Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Sat, Mar 15
|6 p.m.
|No. 10 Florida at No. 4 Tennessee
|Sun, Mar 16
|2 p.m.
|No. 19 Texas at No. 18 Mississippi State
|Sun, Mar 16
|5 p.m.
|Alabama at No. 1 Texas A&M
|Thu, Mar 20
|7 p.m.
|No. 1Texas A&M at No. 16 Vanderbilt
|Fri, Mar 21
|8 p.m.
|No. 3 LSU at No. 19 Texas
|Sat, Mar 22
|Noon
|No. 8 Georgia at No. 10 Florida
|Sun, Mar 23
|2 p.m.
|Auburn at Kentucky
|Sun, Mar 23
|5 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Missouri
|Thu, Mar 27
|8 p.m.
|No. 18 Mississippi State at No. 3 LSU
|Fri, Mar 28
|8 p.m.
|No. 5 Arkansas at No. 16 Vanderbilt
|Sat, Mar 29
|1 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Alabama
|Sat, Mar 29
|4 p.m.
|Auburn at No. 8 Georgia
|Sun, Mar 30
|2 p.m.
|No. 19 Texas at Missouri
|Sun, Mar 30
|5 p.m.
|No. 4 Tennessee at South Carolina
|Tue, Apr 1
|7 p.m.
|Presbyterian at South Carolina
|Wed, Apr 2
|8 p.m.
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Missouri
|Thu, Apr 3
|7 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Kentucky
|Fri, Apr 4
|8 p.m.
|Missouri at No. 5 Arkansas
|Sat, Apr 5
|8 p.m.
|Alabama at Auburn
|Sun, Apr 6
|Noon
|No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 10 Florida
|Tue, Apr 8
|7 p.m.
|Arkansas State at No. 5 Arkansas
|Thu, Apr 10
|7 p.m.
|Missouri at No. 10 Florida
|Fri, Apr 11
|8 p.m.
|No. 16 Vanderbilt at Oklahoma
|Sat, Apr 12
|Noon
|No. 19 Texas at Kentucky
|Sat, Apr 12
|5 p.m.
|Missouri at No. 10 Florida
|Sun, Apr 13
|Noon
|No. 19 Texas at Kentucky
|Sun, Apr 13
|3 p.m.
|No. 4 Tennessee at Ole Miss
|Tue, Apr 15
|7 p.m.
|Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky
|Thu, Apr 17
|8 p.m.
|TBD
|Fri, Apr 18
|8 p.m.
|No. 10 Florida at No. 18 Mississippi State
|Sat, Apr 19
|6 p.m.
|Alabama at No. 3 LSU
|Tue, Apr 22
|8 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Auburn
|Wed, Apr 23
|6 p.m.
|Little Rock at No. 5 Arkansas
|Thu, Apr 24
|8 p.m.
|Missouri at Alabama
|Fri, Apr 25
|8 p.m.
|No. 1 Texas A&M at No. 19 Texas
|Sat, Apr 26
|Noon
|Oklahoma at No. 8 Georgia
|Sat, Apr 26
|3 p.m.
|No. 5 Arkansas at No. 10 Florida
|Sat, Apr 26
|6 p.m.
|No. 16 Vanderbilt at Ole Miss
|Sun, Apr 27
|3 p.m.
|No. 4 Tennessee at No. 3 LSU
|Tue, Apr 29
|7 p.m.
|Kennesaw State No. 8 Georgia
|Fri, May 2
|8 p.m.
|No. 19 Texas at No. 5 Arkansas
|Sat, May 3
|8 p.m.
|No. 8 Georgia at Missouri
|Sun, May 4
|1 p.m.
|Kentucky at No. 18 Mississippi State
|Sun, May 4
|4 p.m.
|Alabama at No. 16 Vanderbilt
|Fri, May 9
|5:30 p.m.
|No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 4 Tennessee
|Fri, May 9
|8:30 p.m.
|Ole Miss at No. 18 Mississippi State
|Sat, May 10
|12:30 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Kentucky
|Sat, May 10
|3:30 p.m.
|South Carolina at Auburn
|Sat, May 10
|6:30 p.m.
|No. 5 Arkansas at No. 3 LSU
|Sun, May 11
|1 p.m.
|No. 8 Georgia at Alabama
|Sun, May 11
|4 p.m.
|No. 5 Arkansas at No. 3 LSU
|Thu, May 15
|7 p.m.
|SEC Wildcard
|Fri, May 16
|8 p.m.
|SEC Wildcard
|Sat, May 17
|Noon
|SEC Wildcard
|Sat, May 17
|3 p.m.
|SEC Wildcard
|Tue, May 20
|10:30 a.m.
|SEC Baseball Tournament
|Tue, May 20
|2 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Tournament
|Tue, May 20
|5:30 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Tournament
|Tue, May 20
|9 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Tournament
|Wed, May 21
|10:30 a.m.
|SEC Baseball Tournament
|Wed, May 21
|2 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Tournament
|Wed, May 21
|5:30 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Tournament
|Wed, May 21
|9 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Tournament
|Thu, May 22
|4 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Tournament
|Thu, May 22
|7:30 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Tournament
|Fri, May 23
|4 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Tournament
|Fri, May 23
|7:30 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Tournament
|Sat, May 24
|1 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Tournament
|Sat, May 24
|4:30 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Tournament
|Sun, May 25
|3 p.m.
|SEC Baseball Tournament
2025 SEC Network Softball Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Thu, Feb 13
|11 a.m.
|Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield
Wichita State vs. Kentucky
|Fri, Feb 14
|Noon
|Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield
SDSU vs. No. 11 Alabama
|Sat, Feb 15
|10:30 a.m.
|Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield
Liberty vs. No. 15 Missouri
|Sun, Feb 16
|9 a.m.
|Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Presented by EvoShield
Charlotte vs. No. 7 Texas A&M
|Sun, Mar 9
|2:30 p.m.
|South Carolina at No. 3 Oklahoma*
|Sun, Mar 9
|4:30 p.m.
|No. 15 Missouri at Kentucky*
|Sun, Mar 9
|6:30 p.m.
|Auburn at No. 25 Mississippi State^
|Mon, Mar 10
|8 p.m.
|Auburn at No. 25 Mississippi State^
|Sat, Mar 15
|2 p.m.
|No. 1 Texas at No. 2 Florida&
|Sat, Mar 15
|4 p.m.
|No. 7 Texas A&M at Auburn*
|Sun, Mar 16
|Noon
|No. 3 Oklahoma at Arkansas*
|Mon, Mar 17
|7 p.m.
|No. 1 Texas at No. 2 Florida&
|Wed, Mar 19
|7 p.m.
|Florida State at No. 11 Alabama&
|Fri, Mar 21
|6 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Kentucky^
|Sat, Mar 22
|5:30 p.m.
|No. 13 Arkansas at No. 5 Tennessee*
|Sun, Mar 23
|Noon
|No. 13 Arkansas at No. 5 Tennessee*
|Mon, Mar 24
|7 p.m.
|No. 13 Arkansas at No. 5 Tennessee*
|Wed, Mar 26
|7 p.m.
|No. 4 Oklahoma State at No. 14 Georgia&
|Fri, Mar 28
|6 p.m.
|South Carolina at No. 9 LSU*
|Sat, Mar 29
|7 p.m.
|South Carolina at No. 9 LSU*
|Sun, Mar 30
|Noon
|No. 2 Florida at Auburn^
|Mon, Mar 31
|7 p.m.
|No. 15 Missouri at Ole Miss^
|Wed, Apr 2
|6 p.m.
|Mercer at No. 14 Georgia&
|Fri, Apr 4
|6 p.m.
|No. 25 Mississippi State at No. 5 Tennessee&
|Sat, Apr 5
|Noon
|Ole Miss at South Carolina*
|Sat, Apr 5
|2 p.m.
|Auburn at Kentucky^
|Sat, Apr 5
|4 p.m.
|No. 25 Mississippi State at No. 5 Tennessee&
|Sat, Apr 5
|6 p.m.
|No. 1 Texas at No. 15 Missouri^
|Sun, Apr 6
|3 p.m.
|Ole Miss at South Carolina*
|Sun, Apr 6
|5 p.m.
|No. 7 Texas A&M at No. 14 Georgia^
|Mon, Apr 7
|6 p.m.
|No. 7 Texas A&M at No. 14 Georgia^
|Wed, Apr 9
|7 p.m.
|Texas State at No. 1 Texas^
|Fri, Apr 11
|6 p.m.
|No. 14 Georgia at Auburn
|Sat, Apr 12
|3 p.m.
|No. 9 LSU at No. 7 Texas A&M&
|Sat, Apr 12
|8 p.m.
|South Carolina at No. 13 Arkansas^
|Sun, Apr 13
|6 p.m.
|No. 3 Oklahoma at No. 11 Alabama*
|Mon, Apr 14
|7 p.m.
|No. 3 Oklahoma at No. 11 Alabama
|Thu, Apr 17
|6 p.m.
|Ole Miss at No. 14 Georgia^
|Fri, Apr 18
|6 p.m.
|No. 11 Alabama at No. 2 Florida
|Sat, Apr 19
|Noon
|Ole Miss at No. 14 Georgia^
|Sat, Apr 19
|2 p.m.
|No. 25 Mississippi State at No. 3 Oklahoma*
|Sat, Apr 19
|4 p.m.
|No. 7 Texas A&M at No. 15 Missouri
|Mon, Apr 21
|7 p.m.
|Kentucky at South Carolina
|Tue, Apr 22
|6 p.m.
|Louisiana at No. 7 Texas A&M^
|Fri, Apr 25
|6 p.m.
|No. 25 Mississippi State at Kentucky
|Sat, Apr 26
|9 p.m.
|No. 15 Missouri at No. 11 Alabama*
|Sun, Apr 27
|1 p.m.
|No. 13 Arkansas at No. 7 Texas A&M*
|Sun, Apr 27
|6 p.m.
|No. 2 Florida at No. 9 LSU
|Mon, Apr 28
|7 p.m.
|No. 2 Florida at No. 9 LSU
|Thu, May 1
|6 p.m.
|No. 3 Oklahoma at No. 2 Florida&
|Fri, May 2
|6 p.m.
|No. 3 Oklahoma at No. 2 Florida&
|Sat, May 3
|Noon
|No. 11 Alabama at South Carolina*
|Sat, May 3
|2 p.m.
|Kentucky at No. 1 Texas^
|Sat, May 3
|4 p.m.
|No. 7 Texas A&M at No. 5 Tennessee
|Sat, May 3
|6 p.m.
|Ole Miss at No. 25 Mississippi State
|Tue, May 6
|1 p.m.
|SEC Softball Tournament – First Round*
|Tue, May 6
|4 p.m.
|SEC Softball Tournament – First Round*
|Tue, May 6
|7 p.m.
|SEC Softball Tournament – First Round*
|Wed, May 7
|11 a.m.
|SEC Softball Tournament – First Round*
|Wed, May 7
|2 p.m.
|SEC Softball Tournament – First Round*
|Wed, May 7
|5 p.m.
|SEC Softball Tournament – First Round*
|Wed, May 7
|8 p.m.
|SEC Softball Tournament – First Round*
|Thu, May 8
|11 a.m.
|SEC Softball Tournament – Quarterfinal*
|Thu, May 8
|2 p.m.
|SEC Softball Tournament – Quarterfinal*
|Thu, May 8
|5 p.m.
|SEC Softball Tournament – Quarterfinal*
|Thu, May 8
|8 p.m.
|SEC Softball Tournament – Quarterfinal*
* Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet
^ Presented by Regions Bank
& Presented by Sprouts Farmers Market