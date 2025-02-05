ESPN NBA Schedule Update: Los Angeles Lakers Host Indiana Pacers on February 8 in Luka Dončić’s Expected Lakers Debut

ESPN today announced an update to its 2024-25 NBA regular-season schedule. On Saturday, February 8, the Indiana Pacers and Tyrese Haliburton will visit the Los Angeles Lakers and newly-acquired star Luka Dončić in his expected Lakers debut at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+ Presented by State Farm.

This matchup replaces the previously scheduled Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns game on Friday.

For Saturday’s updated men’s college basketball schedule resulting from the addition of IND-LAL, please see the MCBB programming grid HERE.

All ESPN games are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

