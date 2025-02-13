ESPN NBA Schedule Update: Memphis Grizzlies Visit Cleveland Cavaliers on February 23

ESPN today announced an update to its 2024-25 NBA regular-season schedule. On Sunday, February 23, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell will host the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN Presented by State Farm.

This matchup replaces the previously scheduled Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks game.

Following the game, at 9:30 p.m., ESPN will televise a Western Conference showdown Presented by State Farm as the Oklahoma City Thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander visit the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards.



NBA Countdown Presented by DoorDash precedes the doubleheader at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

In addition to the evening’s doubleheader, ABC will feature another doubleheader when the defending NBA Champion Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum host the New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson at 1 p.m. followed by the Dallas Mavericks and Kyrie Irving visiting the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry at 3:30 p.m.

All ESPN games are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

