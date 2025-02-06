ESPN NBA Schedule Update: Minnesota Timberwolves Visit Houston Rockets on February 21

ESPN today announced an update to its 2024-25 NBA regular-season schedule. On Friday, February 21, the Houston Rockets and Alperen Şengün will host the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN Presented by State Farm.

This matchup replaces the previously scheduled New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks game.

The game follows an Eastern Conference showdown Presented by State Farm on ESPN as the New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson visit the Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell at 7 p.m.



NBA Countdown Presented by DoorDash precedes the doubleheader at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.

