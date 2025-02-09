BasketballNBA
ESPN NBA Schedule Update: New-Look Los Angeles Lakers Host Utah Jazz on February 10 in Luka Dončić’s Expected Lakers Debut
ESPN today announced an update to its 2024-25 NBA regular-season schedule. On Monday, February 10, the Utah Jazz and Lauri Markkanen will visit the Los Angeles Lakers and newly-acquired star Luka Dončić in his expected Lakers debut at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+. All ESPN games are also available to stream via the ESPN App.
-30-
ESPN media contacts: [email protected]; [email protected].