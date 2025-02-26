ESPN NBA Schedule Update: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies Added on March 5; Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Added on March 9

ESPN today announced an update to its 2024-25 NBA regular-season schedule. On Wednesday, March 5, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will visit the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN Presented by State Farm. This matchup will be subject to local blackout restrictions in the Oklahoma City market and replaces the previously scheduled broadcast of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks game.

In addition, on Sunday, March 9, the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo host the Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell at 8 p.m. on ESPN Presented by State Farm. This replaces the previously scheduled Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans game broadcast.

ESPN will no longer carry that evening’s Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers matchup as a result of the previously added Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers matchup, which featured the Lakers debut of Luka Dončić on February 10.

All ESPN games are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

