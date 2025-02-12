ESPN to Showcase More Than 250 Women’s College Basketball Games, Including ABC Doubleheader, Feb. 12-18

ESPN platforms to feature five top-25 matchups this week

Sunday’s ABC doubleheader includes four ranked programs: No. 7 UConn at No. 4 South Carolina (1 p.m., ESPN+, Disney+), No. 5 LSU at No. 3 Texas (3 p.m.)

College GameDay returns with first on-campus visit of the season to Columbia, S.C.

ESPN’s industry leading coverage of women’s college basketball continues as over 250 games are slated to be featured across ESPN platforms (Feb. 12-18). Conferences highlighted include the A-10, ACC, American, Big 12, SEC, West Coast Conference and more.

Games are available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network (SECN) and ACC Network (ACCN), as well as on ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACCNX on the ESPN App.

In all, 19 of the nation’s Top 25 programs are in action on ESPN platforms from Feb. 12-18, including 12 of the top 15 teams.

ESPN Women’s Basketball Schedule Highlights (Feb. 12-18):

Top Showdowns Head to ABC

Sunday, ABC is home to a marquee doubleheader featuring two top-10 matchups: No. 7 UConn at No. 4 South Carolina (1 p.m. ET), No. 5 LSU at No. 4 Texas (3 p.m.).

Coverage begins Sunday morning at 11 a.m. ET with the first show of the 2024-25 women’s College GameDay season, coming live from Columbia, S.C., ahead of the Huskies-Gamecocks showdown. Hosted by Elle Duncan with analysts Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike, the trio will bring fans all the insights of the women’s college basketball Sunday slate prior to tip. The first hour of the show from 11 a.m. – noon will air on ESPN, followed by the noon – 1 p.m. hour on ABC.

The GameDay crew will hand over the mics to Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe as they ready for the top-10 non-conference matchup between UConn and South Carolina. The game will also stream on ESPN+ and Disney+ Sunday afternoon.

Immediately following, ABC is home to a top-5 SEC conference battle as the fifth-ranked LSU Tigers head to Austin, Texas, to face the third-ranked Texas Longhorns (3 p.m., ESPN+). Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck are on the call for the pivotal conference game.

Action Across ESPN2/ESPNU

Thursday, ESPN2 airs a top-10 matchup featuring No. 3 Texas and No. 8 Kentucky. Lyle and Peck call the action from the Lexington, Ky., beginning at 7 p.m.

The action rolls on Saturday at noon as ESPNU is home to the Ohio Valley Wildcard Game between Southern Indiana and Lindenwood (Dorian Craft, Alexis Ayala). The game is also slated to stream on ESPN+.

Rounding out the games on ESPNU this week is a battle between two of the top three teams in the Ivy League as Harvard travels to current top seed Columbia. Jon Meterparel and Helen Williams are on the call for the Sunday noon start, which also streams on ESPN+.

ESPN Powerhouse Matchups

Additionally on Sunday, ESPN showcases a marquee ACC battle between No. 10 NC State and No. 12 North Carolina as the teams look to improve their conference standings ahead of Champ Week. Pam Ward and Kelly Gramlich will call the action beginning at 2 p.m.

Monday, ESPN is home to another stellar top-15 ACC matchup as the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils hit the road to face No. 2 Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli are set for the 6 p.m. call.

ACC Network

ACC Network is home to seven linear games this week, including appearances by three ranked programs: No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 10 NC State, No. 19 Georgia Tech.

Action begins with Miami at No. 10 NC State on Thursday evening (6 p.m.) featuring Angel Gray and Antonelli on the call.

SEC Network

SEC Network is set to air six conference bouts this week, highlighted by four top-25 teams making appearances. This week’s slate tips off with Florida at No. 4 South Carolina on Thursday at 7 p.m., with Eric Frede and Christy Thomaskutty on the call.

Additional ranked teams making appearances are: No. 15 Tennessee, No. 16 Oklahoma, No. 21 Alabama.

Women’s Hoops on ESPN+

ESPN+ continues its strong resume of games this week, highlighted by appearances from No. 11 TCU, No. 14 Kansas State, No. 18 West Virginia, No. 20 Oklahoma State and No. 25 Baylor.

Ranked play begins Wednesday evening as the 14th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats head to Cincinnati (6:30 p.m.).

ESPN Women’s Basketball TV Schedule (Feb. 5-11):

