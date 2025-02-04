ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm® Heads to South Carolina on Feb. 16 for First Stop of the Season

GameDay ’s first show of the season will be live from Columbia, S.C., at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN and will finish the final hour on ABC

Elle Duncan returns to host the pregame show, alongside women’s basketball analysts Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike

The South Carolina show marks the first of four live from campus sites before post-season action

ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm® hits the road for its first women’s college basketball stop of the season ahead of the top-five matchup between No. 5 Connecticut and No. 2 South Carolina on Sunday, Feb. 16. The two-hour season debut will begin at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN and continue at noon on ABC.

This will be the third time the Gamecocks have hosted GameDay – the most of any school, and the fifth appearance on the show.

Elle Duncan, a two-time Sports Emmy Award winner, returns at the helm for her third season to host the pregame program. She is joined by 2023 Sports Emmy nominee and basketball analyst Andraya Carter in her third season, who has already tipped off the GameDay season as a regular on the men’s edition of the show as well. Rounding out the desk is Chiney Ogwumike, a two-time WNBA All-Star and multi-sport studio analyst for NBA Today, women’s college basketball and WNBA, who is back for her second season on GameDay. The trio made headlines for their coverage during last season’s exciting post-season coverage, dubbed by many as “the Big Three.”

Announced earlier this year, GameDay will be making three additional road trips before the post-season run. The show’s anticipated first stop to South Carolina in January was canceled due to inclement weather postponing the game between LSU and South Carolina. Additional road shows will take place on Feb. 23, March 2 and conference championship week of March 9 before beginning the post-season run with ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship.

Details regarding the remaining women’s college basketball shows will be released throughout the season.

Sponsor Support

For the 2025 season, State Farm has brought back the iconic GameDay bus showcasing “the Big Three” that will follow the women’s show stops all season long. State Farm also starts a new student giveaway at the women’s shows this year – the State Farm Shot Challenge. At each on-campus show, a student will be selected to compete for the chance to win $19,000 by making four basketball shots – a layup from the right and left side of the basket, a free throw and a three-point shot, in 19 seconds or less.

Expanded Digital Coverage

This season, ESPN’s digital pre-pregame show Countdown to GameDay Covered by State Farm, returns for expanded coverage throughout the season. Led by Taylor Tannebaum, Ari Chambers and a rotating cast of additional analysts, Countdown will air 30 minutes ahead of each GameDay shows this season beginning on Jan. 23. The show is available across ESPN YouTube, ESPN Facebook and the ESPN App.

