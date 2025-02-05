Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: WM Phoenix Open, Every Shot Played at No. 16, Debut of ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE

Marquee and Featured Groups include world No. 1 Scheffler, defending champion Taylor, top 20 players and fan favorites: Matsuyama, Clark, Thomas, Straka, Theegala, Horschel, Bhatia, Fowler, Homa, Kim, Spieth

New ESPN BET stream includes live betting data, insights, analysis all four days

Coverage of “The People’s Open” begins tomorrow at 9:15 a.m. ET

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present live, exclusive four-feed coverage of the 90th WM Phoenix Open – also known as “The People’s Open” – at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona, one of the most popular and entertaining events on the TOUR schedule.

Throughout all four days of the tournament, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present every shot played on TPC Scottsdale’s par-3 16th, one of the most unique, fan-friendly holes on the TOUR.

In addition to the iconic 16th, the Featured Holes feed will showcase the drivable par-4 17th and par-3 Nos. 4 and 12 .

feed will showcase the . ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds.

Debut of ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE

Starting Thursday at 2 p.m. ET, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will debut a new ESPN BET branded stream for two hours during all four days of the WM Phoenix Open.

Combining in-depth data from the TOUR’s ShotLink powered by CDW technology and odds generated by ESPN BET, the new stream will focus on odds and wagers, providing fans with key stats, insights and live betting analysis throughout the coverage.

throughout the coverage. Hosted by Jonathan Coachman with analysts Matt Every and Graham DeLaet , as well as on-course reporting from Steve Scott , ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE will present content and discussion covering hole-by-hole live betting and tournament markets.

with analysts and , as well as on-course reporting from , ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE will present content and discussion covering hole-by-hole live betting and tournament markets. Special guests on the ESPN BET stream will include ESPN BET analysts Tyler Fulghum and Pamela Maldonado, as well as This is Football host Kevin Clark.

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, February 6 9:15 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featured Groups Justin Thomas / Nick Dunlap / Luke Clanton Sepp Straka / Sungjae Im / Sam Burns 10 a.m. Marquee Group Hideki Matsuyama / Jordan Spieth / Nick Taylor ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Scottie Scheffler / Tom Kim / Max Homa 10 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 4, 12, 16 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 4 2 p.m. Key stats, insights and live betting analysis 4 p.m. Featured Group Scottie Scheffler / Tom Kim / Max Homa Featured Group Sahith Theegala / Rickie Fowler / Billy Horschel Featured Holes No. 16 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 4 Friday, February 7 9:15 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featured Groups Akshay Bhatia / Wyndham Clark / Matt McCarty Sahith Theegala / Rickie Fowler / Billy Horschel 10 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 4, 12, 16 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 4 Marquee Group Scottie Scheffler / Tom Kim / Max Homa ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Hideki Matsuyama / Jordan Spieth / Nick Taylor 2 p.m. Key stats, insights and live betting analysis 4 p.m. Featured Group Hideki Matsuyama / Jordan Spieth / Nick Taylor Featured Group Justin Thomas / Nick Dunlap / Luke Clanton Featured Holes No. 16 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 4

First Round Main Feed coverage will also be available to stream on ESPN on Disney+.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings are announced.

ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is the result of a new multi-year agreement between the PGA TOUR and PENN Entertainment, the operator of ESPN BET, which designates ESPN BET as an Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR.

In addition to the WM Phoenix Open, ESPN BET will be part of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ at five more TOUR events in 2025.

THE PLAYERS Championship (March 13-16)

Truist Championship (May 8-11)

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (May 29-June 1)

Travelers Championship (June 19-22)

FedEx St. Jude Championship (Aug. 7-10)

ESPN BET is an online sportsbook operated by PENN Entertainment that combines ESPN’s industry-leading brand and multiplatform reach with PENN Entertainment’s proprietary in-house technology and deep sportsbook operational expertise. ESPN BET is currently available in 20 U.S. markets.

PENN is committed to providing a safe environment for all customers to enjoy gaming responsibly. ESPN BET offers comprehensive Responsible Gaming tools and resources, including limits on time, deposits, and wagering amounts. To learn more, visit espnbet.com/rg.

Must Be 21+. Gambling problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.

