ESPN Announces Commentator Pairings for Exclusive Coverage of NCAA March Madness Women’s Basketball
Starting Wednesday, March 19, fans can tune in across ESPN platforms for exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament.
Alongside ESPN’s robust studio coverage,16 top-tier commentator teams will be deployed for the first weekend of play. Dave O’Brien, Christy Winters-Scott and Holly Rowe head to Los Angeles to cover the UCLA Bruins’ site showcasing UCLA, winner of UC San Diego/Southern U., Richmond and Georgia Tech.
Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck are off to Columbia, S.C., to cover the South Carolina Gamecocks site – featuring South Carolina, Tennessee Tech, Utah and Indiana – set to start on Friday.
Tiffany Greene and Steffi Sorensen head to Austin, Texas, to call the First Four matchup between High Point and William & Mary on Thursday night, followed by coverage of the Longhorns’ site (Texas, Illinois, Creighton, High Point/William & Mary), with matchups beginning Saturday.
Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty and Rowe will bring fans the action from USC as games begin on Saturday. The USC site showcases top seed USC, UNC Greensboro, California and Mississippi State.
Beth Mowins and Rebecca Lobo head up the road to Storrs, Conn., to call the second-seeded UConn site, which features Arkansas State, South Dakota State, Oklahoma State, alongside the Huskies.
The pair of Pam Ward and Stephanie White call the action from South Bend, Ind., with First Four play beginning on Wednesday evening between No. 11 seeds Iowa State and Princeton. The winner takes on Michigan on Friday, preceding Notre Dame/Stephen F. Austin.
Angel Gray and Aja Ellison round out the commentator pairings at the First Four locations, as the duo travels to Chapel Hill, N.C. The site features North Carolina, Oregon State, Columbia/Washington and West Virginia.
Full commentator pairings through the Final Four can be found below.
First and Second Round Commentator Teams:
- Dave O’Brien, Christy Winters-Scott and Holly Rowe (Los Angeles – UCLA)
- Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck (Columbia, S.C.)
- Tiffany Greene and Steffi Sorensen (Austin, Texas)
- Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty and Holly Rowe (Los Angeles – USC)
- Beth Mowins and Rebecca Lobo (Storrs, Conn.)
- Brenda VanLengen and Andrea Lloyd (Fort Worth, Texas)
- Jenn Hildreth and Kelly Gramlich (Durham, N.C.)
- Wes Durham and Angela Taylor (Raleigh, N.C.)
- Pam Ward and Stephanie White (South Bend, Ind.)
- Roy Philpott and Jimmy Dykes (Baton Rouge, La.)
- Kevin Fitzgerald and Kim Adams (Norman, Okla.)
- Angel Gray and Aja Ellison (Chapel Hill, N.C.)
- Sam Gore and Tamika Catchings (Lexington, Ky.)
- Kirsta Blunk and Mary Murphy (Waco, Texas)
- Matt Schumacker and Brooke Weisbrod (Columbus, Ohio)
- Jay Alter and Helen Williams (College Park, Md.)
Sweet 16 and Elite 8 Commentator Teams
- Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe (Spokane, Wash.)
- Pam Ward, Stephanie White and Holly Rowe (Spokane, Wash.)
- Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck and Kris Budden (Birmingham, Ala.)
- Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli and Angel Gray (Birmingham, Ala.)
Final Four and National Championship Commentator Teams
- Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe
For full details on the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship, visit ESPNPressRoom.com.
NCAA Division I Women’s Championship Schedule Presented by Capital One
Games available across ESPN platforms and via the ESPN App
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match-Up
|Platform
|First Four Presented by Intuit Turbo Tax
|Wed, Mar 19
|7 p.m.
|No. 11 Princeton vs. No. 11 Iowa State
Pam Ward, Stephanie White
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|No. 16 Southern U vs. No. 16 UC San Diego
Eric Frede, Christy Winters-Scott, Holly Rowe
|ESPNU
|Thu, Mar 20
|7 p.m.
|No. 11 Washington at No. 11 Columbia
Angel Gray, Aja Ellison
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|No. 16 William & Mary at No. 16 High Point
Tiffany Greene, Steffi Sorensen
|ESPN2
|First Round Presented by Intuit Turbo Tax
|Fri, Mar 21
|11 a.m.
|NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T
|ESPN2
|11:30 a.m.
|No. 11 Princeton/Iowa State vs. No. 6 Michigan
Pam Ward, Stephanie White
|ESPN2
|Noon
|No. 13 Liberty vs. No. 4 Kentucky
Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings
|ESPN
|1:30 p.m.
|No. 9 Indiana vs. No. 8 Utah
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|No. 14 Stephen F Austin vs. No.3 Notre Dame
Pam Ward, Stephanie White
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|No. 12 Fairfield vs. No. 5 Kansas State
Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings
|ESPNews
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 15 FDU at No. 2 TCU
Brenda VanLengen, Andrea Lloyd
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 13 Grand Canyon at No. 4 Baylor
Krista Blunk, Mary Murphy
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|No. 16 Tennessee Tech at No. 1 South Carolin
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck
|ESPN
|5:30 p.m.
|NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T
|ESPNU
|5:30 p.m.
|No. 13 Montana State at No. 4 Ohio State
Matthew Schumacker, Brooke Weisbrod
|ESPN2
|5:30 p.m.
|No. 10 Oregon at No. 7 Vanderbilt
Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich
|ESPNews
|6 p.m.
|No. 10 Nebraska at No. 7 Louisville
Brenda VanLengen, Andrea Lloyd
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|No. 12 Ball State at No. 5 Ole Miss
Krista Blunk, Mary Murphy
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 9 Georgia Tech at No. 8 Richmond
Dave O’Brien, Christy Winters-Scott, Holly Rowe
|ESPNews
|8 p.m.
|No. 12 South Florida at No. 5 Tennessee
Matthew Schumacker, Brooke Weisbrod
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|No. 15 Lehigh at No. 2 Duke
Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich
|ESPNU
|10 p.m.
|No. 16 Southern U/ UC San Diego vs. No. 1 UCLA
Dave O’Brien, Christy Winters-Scott, Holly Rowe
|ESPN
|Sat, Mar 22
|Noon
|No. 11 Murray State at No. 6 Iowa
Kevin Fitzgerald, Kim Adams
|ESPN
|1 p.m.
|No. 15 Arkansas State at No. 2 UConn
Beth Mowins, Rebecca Lobo
|ABC
|1:30 p.m.
|No. 12 Green Bay vs. No. 5 Alabama
Jay Alter, Helen Williams
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 NC State
Wes Durham, Angela Taylor
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|No. 11 Washington/Columbia vs. No. 6 West Virginia
Angel Gray, Aja Ellison
|ESPNews
|2:30 p.m.
|No. 14 FGCU vs. No. 3 Oklahoma
Kevin Fitzgerald, Kim Adams
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|No. 16 UNC Greensboro vs. No. 1 USC
Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty, Holly Rowe
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 10 South Dakota State vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State
Beth Mowins, Rebecca Lobo
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|No. 13 Norfolk State vs. No. 4 Maryland
Jay Alter, Helen Williams
|ESPN
|4:30 p.m.
|No. 14 Oregon State vs. No. 3 North Carolina
Angel Gray, Aja Ellison
|ESPNU
|4:30 p.m.
|No. 10 Harvard vs. No. 7 Michigan State
Wes Durham, Angela Taylor
|ESPNews
|5:30 p.m.
|No. 9 Mississippi State vs. No. 8 California
Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty, Holly Rowe
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|7:15 p.m.
|No. 9 Creighton vs. No. 8 Illinois
Tiffany Greene, Steffi Sorensen
|ESPNews
|7:45 p.m.
|No. 11 George Mason vs. No. 6 Florida State
Roy Philpott, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN2
|9:45 p.m.
|No. 16 William & Mary/High Point vs. No. 1 Texas
Tiffany Greene, Steffi Sorensen
|ESPN2
|10:15 p.m.
|No. 14 San Diego State vs. No. 3 LSU
Roy Philpott, Jimmy Dykes
|ESPN
|Second Round Presented by Intuit Turbo Tax
|Sun, Mar 23
|Noon
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN
|12:30 p.m.
|NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T
|ABC
|1 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ABC
|2 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN
|3 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ABC
|4 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN
|Mon, Mar 24
|11:30 a.m.
|NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|Noon
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round
|ESPN
|Sweet 16 Presented by Coke Zero Sugar
|Fri, Mar 28
|2 p.m.
|NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|Birmingham 2 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1
|ESPN
|4:30 p.m.
|NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Birmingham 2 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Spokane 1 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|Spokane 1 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2
|ESPN
|Sat, Mar 29
|12:30 p.m.
|NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T
|ABC
|1 p.m.
|Birmingham 3 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1
|ABC
|3 p.m.
|NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Birmingham 3 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2
|ABC
|5:30 p.m.
|Spokane 4 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Spokane 4 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2
|ESPN
|Elite 8 Presented by AT&T
|Sun, Mar 30
|12:30 p.m.
|NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T
|ABC
|1 p.m.
|Birmingham 2 – Elite 8
|ABC
|3 p.m.
|Spokane 1 Regional – Elite 8
|ABC
|Mon, Mar 31
|6:30 p.m.
|NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Birmingham 3 – Elite 8
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Spokane 4 Regional – Elite 8
|ESPN
|Final Four Presented by AT&T
|Fri, Apr 4
|6 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Final Four Special Presented by Capital One
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Semifinal 1
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe
|ESPN/ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Final Four Update Presented by Capital One
|ESPN/ESPN2
|9:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Semifinal 2
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe
|ESPN/ESPN+
|9:30 p.m.
|The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|Sat, Apr 5
|1 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Open Practice
|ESPN2
|National Championship
|Sun, Apr 6
|2 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Championship Special Presented by Capital One
|ABC
|3 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe
|ABC/ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T
|ESPN/ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Championship Post-Game Show Presented by Nissan
|ESPN
Updated matchups will be found here throughout the Championship
Games after the first round are subject to change