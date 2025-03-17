ESPN Announces Commentator Pairings for Exclusive Coverage of NCAA March Madness Women’s Basketball

Starting Wednesday, March 19, fans can tune in across ESPN platforms for exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Alongside ESPN’s robust studio coverage,16 top-tier commentator teams will be deployed for the first weekend of play. Dave O’Brien, Christy Winters-Scott and Holly Rowe head to Los Angeles to cover the UCLA Bruins’ site showcasing UCLA, winner of UC San Diego/Southern U., Richmond and Georgia Tech.

Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck are off to Columbia, S.C., to cover the South Carolina Gamecocks site – featuring South Carolina, Tennessee Tech, Utah and Indiana – set to start on Friday.

Tiffany Greene and Steffi Sorensen head to Austin, Texas, to call the First Four matchup between High Point and William & Mary on Thursday night, followed by coverage of the Longhorns’ site (Texas, Illinois, Creighton, High Point/William & Mary), with matchups beginning Saturday.

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty and Rowe will bring fans the action from USC as games begin on Saturday. The USC site showcases top seed USC, UNC Greensboro, California and Mississippi State.

Beth Mowins and Rebecca Lobo head up the road to Storrs, Conn., to call the second-seeded UConn site, which features Arkansas State, South Dakota State, Oklahoma State, alongside the Huskies.

The pair of Pam Ward and Stephanie White call the action from South Bend, Ind., with First Four play beginning on Wednesday evening between No. 11 seeds Iowa State and Princeton. The winner takes on Michigan on Friday, preceding Notre Dame/Stephen F. Austin.

Angel Gray and Aja Ellison round out the commentator pairings at the First Four locations, as the duo travels to Chapel Hill, N.C. The site features North Carolina, Oregon State, Columbia/Washington and West Virginia.

Full commentator pairings through the Final Four can be found below.

First and Second Round Commentator Teams:

Dave O’Brien, Christy Winters-Scott and Holly Rowe (Los Angeles – UCLA)

Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck (Columbia, S.C.)

Tiffany Greene and Steffi Sorensen (Austin, Texas)

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty and Holly Rowe (Los Angeles – USC)

Beth Mowins and Rebecca Lobo (Storrs, Conn.)

Brenda VanLengen and Andrea Lloyd (Fort Worth, Texas)

Jenn Hildreth and Kelly Gramlich (Durham, N.C.)

Wes Durham and Angela Taylor (Raleigh, N.C.)

Pam Ward and Stephanie White (South Bend, Ind.)

Roy Philpott and Jimmy Dykes (Baton Rouge, La.)

Kevin Fitzgerald and Kim Adams (Norman, Okla.)

Angel Gray and Aja Ellison (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

Sam Gore and Tamika Catchings (Lexington, Ky.)

Kirsta Blunk and Mary Murphy (Waco, Texas)

Matt Schumacker and Brooke Weisbrod (Columbus, Ohio)

Jay Alter and Helen Williams (College Park, Md.)

Sweet 16 and Elite 8 Commentator Teams

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe (Spokane, Wash.)

Pam Ward, Stephanie White and Holly Rowe (Spokane, Wash.)

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck and Kris Budden (Birmingham, Ala.)

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli and Angel Gray (Birmingham, Ala.)

Final Four and National Championship Commentator Teams

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe

NCAA Division I Women’s Championship Schedule Presented by Capital One

Games available across ESPN platforms and via the ESPN App

Date Time (ET) Match-Up Platform First Four Presented by Intuit Turbo Tax Wed, Mar 19 7 p.m. No. 11 Princeton vs. No. 11 Iowa State

Pam Ward, Stephanie White ESPNU 9 p.m. No. 16 Southern U vs. No. 16 UC San Diego

Eric Frede, Christy Winters-Scott, Holly Rowe ESPNU Thu, Mar 20 7 p.m. No. 11 Washington at No. 11 Columbia

Angel Gray, Aja Ellison ESPN2 9 p.m. No. 16 William & Mary at No. 16 High Point

Tiffany Greene, Steffi Sorensen ESPN2 First Round Presented by Intuit Turbo Tax Fri, Mar 21 11 a.m. NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T ESPN2 11:30 a.m. No. 11 Princeton/Iowa State vs. No. 6 Michigan

Pam Ward, Stephanie White ESPN2 Noon No. 13 Liberty vs. No. 4 Kentucky

Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings ESPN 1:30 p.m. No. 9 Indiana vs. No. 8 Utah

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck ESPN2 2 p.m. No. 14 Stephen F Austin vs. No.3 Notre Dame

Pam Ward, Stephanie White ESPN 2:30 p.m. No. 12 Fairfield vs. No. 5 Kansas State

Sam Gore, Tamika Catchings ESPNews 3:30 p.m. No. 15 FDU at No. 2 TCU

Brenda VanLengen, Andrea Lloyd ESPN2 3:30 p.m. No. 13 Grand Canyon at No. 4 Baylor

Krista Blunk, Mary Murphy ESPNU 4 p.m. No. 16 Tennessee Tech at No. 1 South Carolin

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck ESPN 5:30 p.m. NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T ESPNU 5:30 p.m. No. 13 Montana State at No. 4 Ohio State

Matthew Schumacker, Brooke Weisbrod ESPN2 5:30 p.m. No. 10 Oregon at No. 7 Vanderbilt

Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich ESPNews 6 p.m. No. 10 Nebraska at No. 7 Louisville

Brenda VanLengen, Andrea Lloyd ESPN 6 p.m. No. 12 Ball State at No. 5 Ole Miss

Krista Blunk, Mary Murphy ESPNU 7:30 p.m. NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T ESPN2 7:30 p.m. No. 9 Georgia Tech at No. 8 Richmond

Dave O’Brien, Christy Winters-Scott, Holly Rowe ESPNews 8 p.m. No. 12 South Florida at No. 5 Tennessee

Matthew Schumacker, Brooke Weisbrod ESPN 8 p.m. No. 15 Lehigh at No. 2 Duke

Jenn Hildreth, Kelly Gramlich ESPNU 10 p.m. No. 16 Southern U/ UC San Diego vs. No. 1 UCLA

Dave O’Brien, Christy Winters-Scott, Holly Rowe ESPN Sat, Mar 22 Noon No. 11 Murray State at No. 6 Iowa

Kevin Fitzgerald, Kim Adams ESPN 1 p.m. No. 15 Arkansas State at No. 2 UConn

Beth Mowins, Rebecca Lobo ABC 1:30 p.m. No. 12 Green Bay vs. No. 5 Alabama

Jay Alter, Helen Williams ESPN2 2 p.m. No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 NC State

Wes Durham, Angela Taylor ESPN 2 p.m. No. 11 Washington/Columbia vs. No. 6 West Virginia

Angel Gray, Aja Ellison ESPNews 2:30 p.m. No. 14 FGCU vs. No. 3 Oklahoma

Kevin Fitzgerald, Kim Adams ESPNU 3 p.m. No. 16 UNC Greensboro vs. No. 1 USC

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty, Holly Rowe ABC 3:30 p.m. No. 10 South Dakota State vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State

Beth Mowins, Rebecca Lobo ESPN2 4 p.m. No. 13 Norfolk State vs. No. 4 Maryland

Jay Alter, Helen Williams ESPN 4:30 p.m. No. 14 Oregon State vs. No. 3 North Carolina

Angel Gray, Aja Ellison ESPNU 4:30 p.m. No. 10 Harvard vs. No. 7 Michigan State

Wes Durham, Angela Taylor ESPNews 5:30 p.m. No. 9 Mississippi State vs. No. 8 California

Eric Frede, Christy Thomaskutty, Holly Rowe ESPN2 6 p.m. NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T ESPN 7:15 p.m. No. 9 Creighton vs. No. 8 Illinois

Tiffany Greene, Steffi Sorensen ESPNews 7:45 p.m. No. 11 George Mason vs. No. 6 Florida State

Roy Philpott, Jimmy Dykes ESPN2 9:45 p.m. No. 16 William & Mary/High Point vs. No. 1 Texas

Tiffany Greene, Steffi Sorensen ESPN2 10:15 p.m. No. 14 San Diego State vs. No. 3 LSU

Roy Philpott, Jimmy Dykes ESPN Second Round Presented by Intuit Turbo Tax Sun, Mar 23 Noon NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 12:30 p.m. NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T ABC 1 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ABC 2 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 3 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ABC 4 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 8 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 10 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN Mon, Mar 24 11:30 a.m. NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T ESPN Noon NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 2 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 4 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 5 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN2 6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN2 8 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 10 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN Sweet 16 Presented by Coke Zero Sugar Fri, Mar 28 2 p.m. NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T ESPN 2:30 p.m. Birmingham 2 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1 ESPN 4:30 p.m. NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T ESPN 5 p.m. Birmingham 2 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2 ESPN 7 p.m. NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T ESPN 7:30 p.m. Spokane 1 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1 ESPN 9:30 p.m. NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T ESPN 10 p.m. Spokane 1 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2 ESPN Sat, Mar 29 12:30 p.m. NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T ABC 1 p.m. Birmingham 3 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1 ABC 3 p.m. NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T ABC 3:30 p.m. Birmingham 3 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2 ABC 5:30 p.m. Spokane 4 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1 ESPN 7:30 p.m. NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T ESPN 8 p.m. Spokane 4 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2 ESPN Elite 8 Presented by AT&T Sun, Mar 30 12:30 p.m. NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T ABC 1 p.m. Birmingham 2 – Elite 8 ABC 3 p.m. Spokane 1 Regional – Elite 8 ABC Mon, Mar 31 6:30 p.m. NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T ESPN 7 p.m. Birmingham 3 – Elite 8 ESPN 9 p.m. Spokane 4 Regional – Elite 8 ESPN Final Four Presented by AT&T Fri, Apr 4 6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Final Four Special Presented by Capital One ESPN 7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Semifinal 1

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ESPN/ESPN+ 7 p.m. The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T ESPN2/ESPN+ 9 p.m. NCAA Women’s Final Four Update Presented by Capital One ESPN/ESPN2 9:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Semifinal 2

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ESPN/ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T ESPN2/ESPN+ Sat, Apr 5 1 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Open Practice ESPN2 National Championship Sun, Apr 6 2 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship Special Presented by Capital One ABC 3 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ABC/ESPN+ 3 p.m. The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T ESPN/ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship Post-Game Show Presented by Nissan ESPN

Updated matchups will be found here throughout the Championship

Games after the first round are subject to change