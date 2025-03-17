Sights Set on Tampa: ESPN Is the Exclusive Home of NCAA March Madness Women’s Basketball for the 30th Year

All 67 games of the tournament available across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNEWS, March 19 – April 6

1 Seeds: UCLA, South Carolina, Texas, USC

Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship, the one-hour women’s basketball special, set to air Thursday, March 20 at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN

For a landmark 30th straight year, ESPN returns as the exclusive home of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament. ESPN platforms have every angle of all 67 games covered, beginning Wednesday, March 19 with the First Four at 7 p.m. March Madness women’s basketball on ESPN platforms is presented by Capital One with matchups available across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNEWS. Select matchups throughout the tournament will also be available on ESPN+ and Disney+.

The tournament culminates with the NCAA Women’s Final Four (April 4 & 6) live from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. For the third straight year, coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship game is slated for ABC, beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 6 with a special one-hour pregame show. Last season, the 2024 national championship game delivered a record-setting 18.9 million viewers, to cap off a historic tournament.

The opening weekend will feature numerous top matchups, including the overall No. 1 seed UCLA Bruins against the winner of UC San Diego/Southern (Fri., 10 p.m. ET, ESPN). Other games with top seeds include: No. 1 South Carolina takes on Tennessee Tech (Fri., 4 p.m., ESPN); No. 1 Texas hosts the winner of High Point/William & Mary (Sat., 9:45 p.m., ESPN2); and No. 1 USC faces UNC Greensboro (Sat., 3 p.m., ABC).

Los Angeles (UCLA), Austin (Texas), Chapel Hill (UNC) and South Bend (Notre Dame) will serve as the First Four host sites, with games beginning Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Championship Caliber Studio Teams Ready for Action

ESPN will deploy two top-tier studio teams for NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T from the First Four through the Elite Eight.

The first team is led by the host of SportsCenter and the women’s edition of College GameDay Covered by State Farm, Elle Duncan, along with her fellow GameDay analysts, Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike.

The additional studio team will be spearheaded by SportsCenter anchor Kelsey Riggs Cuff, joined by analysts Muffet McGraw and Megan McKeown to round out the early rounds.

Duncan, Carter and Ogwumike are then on-site Tampa for the Women’s Final Four to bring fans all the insights and analysis for the semifinals and championship.

For the second consecutive year, post-season coverage will feature rules analyst with the studio crews from the Sweet 16 through the final buzzer. Lisa Mattingly and Violet Palmer will bring their expertise to the broadcast.

Commentator pairings and locations for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship will be announced Monday, March 17.

Women’s Final Four MegaCast Options

ESPN’s one-of-a-kind production of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship will deploy multiple platforms as part of its signature MegaCast presentation across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+.

The fan-favorite alternate cast, The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T, returns for its fourth year featuring collegiate and WNBA legends Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi. The dynamic duo will once again bring their signature banter and unique perspective to fans, live from the BTS set inside Amalie Arena. There will be no shortage of star power with guests from across the spectrum of sports and pop culture. The show will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN+ for the semifinal games, then will air on ESPN and ESPN+ for Sunday’s championship.

Additional MegaCast information to be released in the coming weeks.

Enhanced Coverage

The 2025 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship will feature more games on ABC and ESPN than ever before.

Fans will see an enhanced studio presence, with 19 studio shows throughout the course of the championship.

This postseason, AT&T is sponsoring a digital live show for the second straight season. The Wrap-Up Presented by AT&T will offer in-depth analysis from the games of the day. The show can be streamed live across ESPN YouTube, ESPN Facebook and the ESPN App.

Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship – the one-hour women’s basketball special – will debut on Thursday, March 20 at 5 p.m. on ESPN. Hosted by Kelsey Riggs Cuff, the special will showcase features on JuJu Watkins (USC), Flau’Jae Johnson (LSU), Olivia Miles (Notre Dame), Georgia Amore (Kentucky), Te-Hina Pao-pao (South Carolina) and Sarah Strong (UConn). The original series will also be available streaming on ESPN+ beginning March 20.

SEC Network

SEC Now returns for postseason coverage of the nine women’s teams representing the Southeastern Conference in the women’s NCAA Tournament. Hosts Peter Burns, Alyssa Lang and Dari Nowkhah will be joined by a rotating group of panelists throughout the two tournaments, including SEC Network analysts Pat Bradley, Nikki Fargas, Kellie Harper and Patric Young. Should an SEC squad advance to the Women’s Final Four, Lang would team up with Steffi Sorensen and Harper to bring fans all the action from Tampa.

ACC Network

ACC Network’s signature basketball show Nothing But Net will have postseason coverage of the ACC’s eight women’s teams participating in the NCAA Tournament, airing nightly on the days ACC programs play their games. A rotating cast of ACCN college basketball analysts, including Kelley Deyo, Kelly Gramlich, Ivory Latta, Muffet McGraw, Joel Berry II, Carlos Boozer, Michael Carter-Williams, Luke Hancock and Terrence Oglesby, will offer insight and analysis alongside hosts Taylor Tannebaum and Justin Walters. Plus, ACC PM, ACCN’s weekday afternoon show covering all things ACC sports with host Mark Packer, will air daily at 4 p.m., with analysis, insights and interviews with players and coaches across the conference.

ESPN.com

ESPN.com will break down the bracket with everything fans need to know about all 68 teams. Content ahead of the first round will include:

Ranking the top 25 players in the tournament ahead of the first round, Sweet 16 and Final Four.

Final Four picks and bold predictions, including which 1-seed has the toughest path to Tampa.

The top 10 transfers who will impact March Madness.

The 10 games over the first four days that could end in upsets.

On-site coverage, live reaction and takeaways from each day of games.

Bracketologist Charlie Creme will re-seed the field at the conclusion of each round.

will re-seed the field at the conclusion of each round. Continued coverage of South Carolina’s quest to repeat and UConn’s pursuit of its first title since 2016.

ESPN Tournament Challenge Games Now Open

Brackets for the women’s games opened on Selection Sunday. Fans can submit up to 25 brackets and join up to 10 groups each at ESPN.com/tcwomen. Fans can also complete and submit brackets on the ESPN Tournament Challenge App for iOS and Android, or on the ESPN App. Like all ESPN Fantasy games, Tournament Challenge is free to play.

Participation in the ESPN Women’s Tournament Challenge has more than doubled since 2019, growing by 103%, part of the significant upward trend in the popularity of women’s sports.

Capital One, Nissan and Allstate are set to sponsor the Women’s Tournament Challenge, while Invesco QQQ will sponsor the Women’s Second Chance Bracket in its second year.

NCAA Division I Women’s Championship Schedule Presented by Capital One

Games available across ESPN platforms and via the ESPN App

Date Time (ET) Match-Up Platform First Four Presented by Intuit Turbo Tax Wed, Mar 19 7 p.m. No. 11 Princeton vs. No. 11 Iowa State ESPNU 9 p.m. No. 16 Southern U vs. No. 16 UC San Diego ESPNU Thu, Mar 20 7 p.m. No. 11 Washington at No. 11 Columbia ESPN2 9 p.m. No. 16 William & Mary at No. 16 High Point ESPN2 First Round Presented by Intuit Turbo Tax Fri, Mar 21 11 a.m. NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T ESPN2 11:30 a.m. No. 11 Princeton/Iowa State vs. No. 6 Michigan ESPN2 Noon No. 13 Liberty vs. No. 4 Kentucky ESPN 1:30 p.m. No. 9 Indiana vs. No. 8 Utah ESPN2 2 p.m. No. 14 Stephen F Austin vs. No.3 Notre Dame ESPN 2:30 p.m. No. 12 Fairfield vs. No. 5 Kansas State ESPNews 3:30 p.m. No. 15 FDU at No. 2 TCU ESPN2 3:30 p.m. No. 13 Grand Canyon at No. 4 Baylor ESPNU 4 p.m. No. 16 Tennessee Tech at No. 1 South Carolina ESPN 5:30 p.m. NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T ESPNU 5:30 p.m. No. 13 Montana State at No. 4 Ohio State ESPN2 5:30 p.m. No. 10 Oregon at No. 7 Vanderbilt ESPNews 6 p.m. No. 10 Nebraska at No. 7 Louisville ESPN 6 p.m. No. 12 Ball State at No. 5 Ole Miss ESPNU 7:30 p.m. NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T ESPN2 7:30 p.m. No. 9 Georgia Tech at No. 8 Richmond ESPNews 8 p.m. No. 12 South Florida at No. 5 Tennessee ESPN 8 p.m. No. 15 Lehigh at No. 2 Duke ESPNU 10 p.m. No. 16 Southern U/ UC San Diego vs. No. 1 UCLA ESPN Sat, Mar 22 Noon No. 11 Murray State at No. 6 Iowa ESPN 1 p.m. No. 15 Arkansas State at No. 2 UConn ABC 1:30 p.m. No. 12 Green Bay vs. No. 5 Alabama ESPN2 2 p.m. No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 NC State ESPN 2 p.m. No. 11 Washington/Columbia vs. No. 6 West Virginia ESPNews 2:30 p.m. No. 14 FGCU vs. No. 3 Oklahoma ESPNU 3 p.m. No. 16 UNC Greensboro vs. No. 1 USC ABC 3:30 p.m. No. 10 South Dakota State vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State ESPN2 4 p.m. No. 13 Norfolk State vs. No. 4 Maryland ESPN 4:30 p.m. No. 14 Oregon State vs. No. 3 North Carolina ESPNU 4:30 p.m. No. 10 Harvard vs. No. 7 Michigan State ESPNews 5:30 p.m. No. 9 Mississippi State vs. No. 8 California ESPN2 6 p.m. NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T ESPN 7:15 p.m. No. 9 Creighton vs. No. 8 Illinois ESPNews 7:45 p.m. No. 11 George Mason vs. No. 6 Florida State ESPN2 9:45 p.m. No. 16 William & Mary/High Point vs. No. 1 Texas ESPN2 10:15 p.m. No. 14 San Diego State vs. No. 3 LSU ESPN Second Round Presented by Intuit Turbo Tax Sun, Mar 23 Noon NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 12:30 p.m. NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T ABC 1 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ABC 2 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 3 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ABC 4 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 8 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 10 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN Mon, Mar 24 11:30 a.m. NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T ESPN Noon NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 2 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 4 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 5 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN2 6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN2 8 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN 10 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Second Round ESPN Sweet 16 Presented by Coke Zero Sugar Fri, Mar 28 2 p.m. NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T ESPN 2:30 p.m. Birmingham 2 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1 ESPN 4:30 p.m. NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T ESPN 5 p.m. Birmingham 2 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2 ESPN 7 p.m. NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T ESPN 7:30 p.m. Spokane 1 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1 ESPN 9:30 p.m. NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T ESPN 10 p.m. Spokane 1 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2 ESPN Sat, Mar 29 12:30 p.m. NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T ABC 1 p.m. Birmingham 3 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1 ABC 3 p.m. NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T ABC 3:30 p.m. Birmingham 3 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2 ABC 5:30 p.m. Spokane 4 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1 ESPN 7:30 p.m. NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T ESPN 8 p.m. Spokane 4 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2 ESPN Elite 8 Presented by AT&T Sun, Mar 30 12:30 p.m. NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T ABC 1 p.m. Birmingham 2 – Elite 8 ABC 3 p.m. Spokane 1 Regional – Elite 8 ABC Mon, Mar 31 6:30 p.m. NCAA Championship In The Studio presented by AT&T ESPN 7 p.m. Birmingham 3 – Elite 8 ESPN 9 p.m. Spokane 4 Regional – Elite 8 ESPN Final Four Presented by AT&T Fri, Apr 4 6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Final Four Special Presented by Capital One ESPN 7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Semifinal 1 ESPN/ESPN+ 7 p.m. The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T ESPN2/ESPN+ 9 p.m. NCAA Women’s Final Four Update Presented by Capital One ESPN/ESPN2 9:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Semifinal 2 ESPN/ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T ESPN2/ESPN+ Sat, Apr 5 1 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Open Practice ESPN2 National Championship Sun, Apr 6 2 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship Special Presented by Capital One ABC 3 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One ABC/ESPN+ 3 p.m. The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T ESPN/ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship Post-Game Show Presented by Nissan ESPN

Updated matchups will be found here throughout the Championship

Games after the first round are subject to change

DII/DIII Coverage

For the first time, ESPN will stream the semifinals and championship games of both the DII and DIII Women’s Basketball Championships, following the new rights agreement with the NCAA.

ESPN+ is slated to stream the semifinals and title game of both the Division II/III Women’s Basketball Tournament, with DIII set for March 20/22 and the DII games on March 26/28, respectively. The DIII Championship will air tape delayed on ESPNU at 8:30 p.m., on Wednesday, April 2, with the DII title game on ESPNU at 10 p.m., on Tuesday, April 8.

WBIT Coverage

The preliminary rounds of the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT) (March 20-27) can be streamed live on ESPN+, while the semifinal games on Monday, March 31 will air on ESPNU at 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. The WBIT Championship is slated to air on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 2. Krista Blunk and Anne O’Neil will be on the call for the semifinals and championship game.