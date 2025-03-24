ESPN Announces Jonas Brothers’ “I Can’t Lose” to be Opening Day & Sunday Night Baseball Anthem for 2025 MLB season

ESPN announced it is soundtracking Sunday Night Baseball in collaboration with the Jonas Brothers and their new unreleased song “I Can’t Lose.” The song will be used as ESPN’s season-long anthem for all Sunday Night Baseball promotions, featured across the broadcasts and weekly tune-in commercials.

“ESPN likes to bring out the brightest stars and never-before-heard music for its campaigns, and that’s evident with our new Opening Day and season-long anthem,” said Caroline Tilton, ESPN Associate Director, Sports Marketing. “The Jonas Brothers music brings families together the same way baseball does and their new track “I Can’t Lose” will be the feel-good song fans need as weather turns warmer and baseball returns.”

The Jonas Brothers highlighted the collaboration during their 20th anniversary Jonascon celebration at American Dream in New Jersey on March 23. The trio will be touring in honor of their 20th anniversary with performances inside MLB stadiums throughout the summer.

ESPN is keeping it in The Walt Disney Company family, too. The Jonas Brothers recently announced they will be starring in a new Christmas movie on Disney+ slated for winter 2025.

Opening Day on ESPN features both the reigning World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and the 2024 American League Champion New York Yankees in action on Thursday, March 27 on ESPN. The first Sunday Night Baseball game is a National League matchup between the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres March 30 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Both opening day games will also stream live on Disney+ for all U.S. subscribers.

ESPN MLB Opening Day schedule: