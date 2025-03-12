ESPN Basketball Island – Available Now in Fortnite

ESPN is back with its second island in the popular online video game, Fortnite, following successes from ESPN Football Island in late 2024. This time, the two sides have collaborated on ESPN Basketball Island. Available now by searching “ESPN” or entering Island Code 5265-7665-9581, fans can experience the new island, exciting gameplay and updated minigames within the new map.

Fans will be welcomed to ESPN Basketball Island by ESPN SportsCenter Anchors Randy Scott and Gary Striewski, and players will also hear the announcer talents of SportsCenter & NHL on ESPN Host Arda Öcal.

Key Features:

Dunk to Win: Play with or against friends in a team vs team basketball-inspired Capture the Flag style competitive game.

Swing Shot: Swing across the arena utilizing Fortnite Baller vehicles as you aim to land inside a moving basketball hoop on the opposite side of the court.

The Ocho Obstacle Sprint: Test your skills in two new ESPN 8: The Ocho-themed obstacle courses featuring more challenging obstacles than those found on ESPN Football Island.

The Boxtagon: Returning from ESPN Football Island, enter ‘The Boxtagon’ and face off 1vs1 against other players in high-intensity box fights, in collaboration with the UFC.

ESPN Basketball Island was developed in collaboration between ESPN, Disney Games, Epic Games, and developer Meta4 Interactive – using Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN).