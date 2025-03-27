ESPN’s 2025 UFL Schedule Kicks Off This Weekend with a Sunday Doubleheader

In Case You Missed It – UFL on ESPN Resources

Schedule: ESPN platforms to feature 22 games, including ABC and ESPN+’s inaugural presentation of the UFL Championship – Full details.

Tim Reed, ESPN Vice President, Programming & Acquisitions: “From the first kickoff to the championship presentation, ESPN will once again take fans inside the high level of play in engaging new ways with on-field access to players, coaches and officials across our 22-game slate, and ESPN’s social and digital platforms. This year, we are excited to add the UFL Championship game in primetime with ABC and ESPN+’s inaugural presentation of the signature event to our expansive offerings for fans.”

Commentator Teams: UFL coverage across ESPN platforms will be led by three teams featuring a lineup of returning voices from the UFL’s inaugural season, alongside signature college football personalities making their spring football debuts – Full details.

Bryan Jaroch, ESPN Vice President, Sports Production: “The UFL on ESPN takes fans inside the game in innovative and engaging ways, led by unprecedented sideline communication with players and coaches, halftime access, going inside play calls and the review process in real time, ESPN BET integration and so much more. Working closely with the league, we look forward to another season of showcasing the high level of play, while redefining what’s possible in live sports production across our platforms.”

Behind the Scenes: Go inside the creation of ESPN’s UFL kickoff weekend marketing anthem – Full details.

Maggie Lewin, ESPN Director, Sports Marketing: “The goal of this campaign is to establish the UFL as the spring football league. Everything you love about football – the action, energy and excitement – now in the spring. There truly is no offseason of football on ESPN.”

