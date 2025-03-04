ESPN’s Around the Horn to Host Its Final Episode on May 23

Around the Horn, which has been a staple of ESPN’s weekday programming for more than two decades, will host its final episode on Friday, May 23 (5 p.m. ET on ESPN). The sports discussion and debate show will conclude a 23-year run – more than 4,900 episodes – since its debut on November 4, 2002.

ATH features host Tony Reali and a rotation of four daily national sports media panelists who attempt to earn points – and avoid being muted by Reali – as they offer their perspectives on the biggest sports topics of the day.

Reali has hosted ATH since February 2004, and the regular panelists who have been part of the show through the years include a veritable who’s who of media personalities: JA Adande, Kevin Blackistone, Tim Cowlishaw, Jemele Hill, Frank Isola, Bomani Jones, Mina Kimes, Jackie MacMullan, Woody Paige, Bill Plaschke, Bob Ryan, Ramona Shelburne, Sarah Spain, Pablo Torre and Clinton Yates, among many others.

“Around the Horn has had a remarkable run of more than two decades. That kind of longevity in media is incredibly rare, and we look forward to celebrating the show’s many accomplishments before the final sign-off in May,” said David Roberts, ESPN Executive Vice President, Executive Editor, Sports News and Entertainment. “Beyond Tony and the ensemble of on-air contributors, we are particularly grateful to the production team led by Erik Rydholm and Aaron Solomon, who have been instrumental in ATH’s consistent success since the very beginning.”

Around The Horn originates from ESPN’s Seaport Studios in New York and is produced by Rydholm Projects from the ABC News Bureau in Washington, D.C. Erik Rydholm is executive producer. Aaron Solomon is senior coordinating producer.

A 30-minute edition of SportsCenter will air weekdays during the summer at 5 p.m. on ESPN following Around the Horn‘s sign-off. Additional updates on ESPN’s weekday afternoon schedule will be announced at a later date.

-30-