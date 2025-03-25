ESPN’s Exclusive Coverage of NCAA Women’s March Madness Marches On To the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight

ESPN platforms’ exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament rolls on this week with the Sweet 16 tipping off on Friday, March 28, ahead of Elite Eight play as the countdown to the 2025 Championship continues.

For the Sweet 16 rounds, the Spokane 1 and Birmingham 2 regionals tip off Friday afternoon at their respective locations, while the Birmingham 3 and Spokane 4 regionals begin action on Saturday. ESPN will once again deploy two top-tier studio teams: Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter, Chiney Ogwumike and Kelsey Riggs Cuff, Muffet McGraw, Megan Keown.

Coverage starts Friday on ESPN at 2 p.m. ET with NCAA Championship in the Studio Presented by AT&T, where Duncan, Carter and Ogwumike ready viewers for the action of the day. The trio dive into the games from both the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 before heading to Tampa, Fla., for Final Four action.

Sweet 16 Commentator Teams

Birmingham 2 Regional – Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Kris Budden

Spokane 1 Regional – Pam Ward, Stephanie White, Holly Rowe

Birmingham 3 Regional – Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray

Spokane 4 Regional – Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe

Elite 8 Commentator Teams

Birmingham 2 Regional – Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Kris Budden

Spokane 1 Regional – Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe

Birmingham 3 Regional – Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray

Spokane 4 Regional – Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe

Lyle, Peck and Budden head to Birmingham, Ala., to announce the Birmingham 2 Regional games, featuring No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Duke, No. 3 North Carolina and No. 4 Maryland.

Ward, White and Rowe are on the call for the Spokane 1 Regional Sweet 16 games between No. 5 Ole Miss vs. No. 1 UCLA and No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 NC State, while the Final Four trio of Ruocco, Lobo and Rowe will call the Elite 8 matchup out of Spokane 1, in addition to their Spokane 4 games.

The Birmingham 3 Regional – with No. 1 Texas, No. 2 TCU, No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 5 Tennessee – has Mowins, Antonelli and Gray calling the action.

The Spokane 4 Regional, showcasing No. 1 USC, No. 2 UConn, No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 5 Kansas State will have the trio of Ruocco, Lobo and Rowe on the call for both the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 games.

Final Four and National Championship Commentator Teams

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe

NCAA Division I Women’s Championship Schedule Presented by Capital One

Games available across ESPN platforms and via the ESPN App

Date Time (ET) Match-Up Platform Sweet 16 Presented by Coke Zero Sugar Fri, Mar 28 2 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN 2:30 p.m. Birmingham 2 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1

No. 3 North Carolina vs. No. 2 Duke

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Kris Budden ESPN 4:30 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN 5 p.m. Birmingham 2 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2

No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 1 South Carolina

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Kris Budden ESPN 7 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN 7:30 p.m. Spokane 1 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 NC State

Pam Ward, Stephanie White, Holly Rowe ESPN 9:30 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN 10 p.m. Spokane 1 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2

No. 5 Ole Miss vs. No. 1 UCLA

Pam Ward, Stephanie White, Holly Rowe ESPN Sat, Mar 29 12:30 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ABC 1 p.m. Birmingham 3 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1

No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 TCU

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray ABC/ESPN+/Disney+ 3 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ABC 3:30 p.m. Birmingham 3 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2

No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Texas

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray ABC/ESPN+/Disney+ 5:30 p.m. Spokane 4 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1

No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 2 UConn

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ESPN 7:30 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN 8 p.m. Spokane 4 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2

No. 5 Kansas State vs. No. 1 USC

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ESPN Elite 8 Presented by AT&T Sun, Mar 30 12:30 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ABC 1 p.m. Birmingham 2 – Elite 8

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Kris Budden ABC 3 p.m. Spokane 1 Regional – Elite 8

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ABC Mon, Mar 31 6:30 p.m. NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T ESPN 7 p.m. Birmingham 3 – Elite 8

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray ESPN 9 p.m. Spokane 4 Regional – Elite 8

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ESPN Final Four Presented by AT&T Fri, Apr 4 6 p.m. NCAA Women’s Final Four Special Presented by Capital One ESPN 7 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Semifinal 1

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ESPN/ESPN+ 7 p.m. The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T ESPN2/ESPN+ 9 p.m. NCAA Women’s Final Four Update Presented by Capital One ESPN/ESPN2 9:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Semifinal 2

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ESPN/ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T ESPN2/ESPN+ Sat, Apr 5 1 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Open Practice ESPN2 National Championship Sun, Apr 6 2 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship Special Presented by Capital One ABC 3 p.m. NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ABC/ESPN+ 3 p.m. The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T ESPN/ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. NCAA Women’s Championship Post-Game Show Presented by Nissan ESPN

Updated matchups will be found here throughout the Championship

Games after the first round are subject to change