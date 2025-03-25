ESPN’s Exclusive Coverage of NCAA Women’s March Madness Marches On To the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight
ESPN platforms’ exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament rolls on this week with the Sweet 16 tipping off on Friday, March 28, ahead of Elite Eight play as the countdown to the 2025 Championship continues.
For the Sweet 16 rounds, the Spokane 1 and Birmingham 2 regionals tip off Friday afternoon at their respective locations, while the Birmingham 3 and Spokane 4 regionals begin action on Saturday. ESPN will once again deploy two top-tier studio teams: Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter, Chiney Ogwumike and Kelsey Riggs Cuff, Muffet McGraw, Megan Keown.
Coverage starts Friday on ESPN at 2 p.m. ET with NCAA Championship in the Studio Presented by AT&T, where Duncan, Carter and Ogwumike ready viewers for the action of the day. The trio dive into the games from both the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 before heading to Tampa, Fla., for Final Four action.
Sweet 16 Commentator Teams
- Birmingham 2 Regional – Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Kris Budden
- Spokane 1 Regional – Pam Ward, Stephanie White, Holly Rowe
- Birmingham 3 Regional – Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray
- Spokane 4 Regional – Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe
Elite 8 Commentator Teams
- Birmingham 2 Regional – Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Kris Budden
- Spokane 1 Regional – Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe
- Birmingham 3 Regional – Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray
- Spokane 4 Regional – Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe
Lyle, Peck and Budden head to Birmingham, Ala., to announce the Birmingham 2 Regional games, featuring No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Duke, No. 3 North Carolina and No. 4 Maryland.
Ward, White and Rowe are on the call for the Spokane 1 Regional Sweet 16 games between No. 5 Ole Miss vs. No. 1 UCLA and No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 NC State, while the Final Four trio of Ruocco, Lobo and Rowe will call the Elite 8 matchup out of Spokane 1, in addition to their Spokane 4 games.
The Birmingham 3 Regional – with No. 1 Texas, No. 2 TCU, No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 5 Tennessee – has Mowins, Antonelli and Gray calling the action.
The Spokane 4 Regional, showcasing No. 1 USC, No. 2 UConn, No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 5 Kansas State will have the trio of Ruocco, Lobo and Rowe on the call for both the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 games.
Final Four and National Championship Commentator Teams
- Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe
For full details on the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship, visit ESPNPressRoom.com.
NCAA Division I Women’s Championship Schedule Presented by Capital One
Games available across ESPN platforms and via the ESPN App
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match-Up
|Platform
|Sweet 16 Presented by Coke Zero Sugar
|Fri, Mar 28
|2 p.m.
|NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|Birmingham 2 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1
No. 3 North Carolina vs. No. 2 Duke
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|4:30 p.m.
|NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Birmingham 2 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2
No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 1 South Carolina
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Spokane 1 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1
No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 NC State
Pam Ward, Stephanie White, Holly Rowe
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|10 p.m.
|Spokane 1 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2
No. 5 Ole Miss vs. No. 1 UCLA
Pam Ward, Stephanie White, Holly Rowe
|ESPN
|Sat, Mar 29
|12:30 p.m.
|NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T
|ABC
|1 p.m.
|Birmingham 3 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1
No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 TCU
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray
|ABC/ESPN+/Disney+
|3 p.m.
|NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Birmingham 3 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2
No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Texas
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray
|ABC/ESPN+/Disney+
|5:30 p.m.
|Spokane 4 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 1
No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 2 UConn
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Spokane 4 Regional – Sweet 16 Game 2
No. 5 Kansas State vs. No. 1 USC
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe
|ESPN
|Elite 8 Presented by AT&T
|Sun, Mar 30
|12:30 p.m.
|NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T
|ABC
|1 p.m.
|Birmingham 2 – Elite 8
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Kris Budden
|ABC
|3 p.m.
|Spokane 1 Regional – Elite 8
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe
|ABC
|Mon, Mar 31
|6:30 p.m.
|NCAA Championship in The Studio Presented by AT&T
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Birmingham 3 – Elite 8
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Spokane 4 Regional – Elite 8
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe
|ESPN
|Final Four Presented by AT&T
|Fri, Apr 4
|6 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Final Four Special Presented by Capital One
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Semifinal 1
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe
|ESPN/ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Final Four Update Presented by Capital One
|ESPN/ESPN2
|9:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One – Semifinal 2
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe
|ESPN/ESPN+
|9:30 p.m.
|The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|Sat, Apr 5
|1 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Open Practice
|ESPN2
|National Championship
|Sun, Apr 6
|2 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Championship Special Presented by Capital One
|ABC
|3 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One
Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe
|ABC/ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T
|ESPN/ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|NCAA Women’s Championship Post-Game Show Presented by Nissan
|ESPN
Updated matchups will be found here throughout the Championship
Games after the first round are subject to change