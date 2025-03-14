LALIGA Title Race, NWSL on ESPN Season Opener, Bundesliga, Barclays English Women’s Super League, and More on ESPN Platforms this Weekend
LALIGA Matchday 28 features No. 3 Atlético de Madrid and No. 1 FC Barcelona
On Sunday at 4 p.m. ET, in a clash for the top of the LALIGA standings, Antoine Griezmann and No. 3 Atlético de Madrid (56 points) host No. 1 FC Barcelona (57 points), featuring Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and 17-year-old prodigy Lamine Yamal, on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.
Commentators: Ian Darke, Stewart Robson, reporter Sid Lowe (English), Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart and reporter Moises Llorens (Spanish)
- Surround coverage live from Atlético de Madrid’s Metropolitano Stadium includes Dan Thomas, Sid Lowe and Luis Garcia on ESPN FC (English), and Martin Ainstein, Moisés Llorens, and Mario Suárez on Fuera de Juego (Spanish).
On Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET, No. 2 Real Madrid (57 points), led by Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Luka Modrić, and others, travels to Estadio de la Cerámica to take on Villarreal CF on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.
- Commentators: Rob Palmer, Steve McManaman, reporter Dan Thomas (English), Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart and Moises Llorens (Spanish).
LALIGA – Matchday 28 schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Mar 14
|4 p.m.
|Las Palmas vs. Alaves
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sat, Mar 15
|9 a.m.
|Valladolid vs. Celta de Vigo
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|11:15 a.m.
|Mallorca vs. Espanyol
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|1:30 p.m.
|Villarreal vs. Real Madrid
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|4 p.m.
|Girona vs. Valencia
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|Sun, Mar 16
|9 a.m.
|Leganes vs. Real Betis
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|11:15 a.m.
|Sevilla vs. Athletic Club
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|1:30 p.m.
|Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Sociedad
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
|1:30 p.m.
|Osasuna vs. Getafe
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Atletico de Madrid vs. FC Barcelona
|ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
*Subject to change
NWSL on ESPN Season Opener
The 2025 NWSL Season Presented by Ally on ABC and ESPN platforms will kick off on Saturday, March 15, at 12:30 p.m. ET with the coverage of Kansas City Current vs. Portland Thorns FC on ABC, ESPN+, and Disney+. Live match action will start at 12:50 p.m.
On Sunday, March 16, at 6:50 p.m., ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+, and ESPN Deportes will showcase the second NWSL match The Walt Disney Company platforms of the weekend – Angel City FC vs. San Diego Wave Presented by Ally, live from BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. More.
2025 NWSL on ABC and ESPN Platforms – Matchday 1:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Sat, Mar 15
|12:30 p.m.
|Kansas City Current vs. Portland Thorns Pregame
Kelsey Riggs and Ali Krieger
|ABC, ESPN+, Disney+
|12:50 p.m.
|Kansas City Current vs. Portland Thorns FC Presented by Ally
English: Jenn Hildreth and Lianne Sanderson
Spanish: Cristina Alexander and Natalia Astrain
|ABC, ESPN+, Disney+
|Sun, Mar 16
|6:50 p.m.
|Angel City FC vs. San Diego Wave Presented by Ally
Hildreth and Sanderson
Richard Mendez and Carolina de las Salas
|ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+,
ESPN Deportes
Bundesliga: 1. FC Union Berlin vs. FC Bayern München this Saturday on ESPN+
- FC Union Berlin hosts FC Bayern München exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET live at Stadion An der alten Försterei. Additionally, ESPN+ will exclusively feature whip-around programming: Goal Arena—Bundesliga Konferenz on Saturday, beginning at 10:20 a.m. ET.
Bundesliga Matchday 26 Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platforms
|Fri, Mar 14
|3:30 p.m.
|FC St. Pauli vs. TSG Hoffenheim
|ESPN+
|Sat, Mar 15
|10:20 a.m.
|Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|FC Augsburg vs. VfL Wolfsburg
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|1. FC Union Berlin vs. FC Bayern München
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Sport-Club Freiburg
|ESPN+
|10:30 a.m.
|SV Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund
|ESPN+
|Sun, Mar 16
|10:30 a.m.
|Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
|ESPN+
|12:30 a.m.
|1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Holstein Kiel
|ESPN+
|2:30 a.m.
|VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
English Women’s Super League
Today at 3:15 p.m. ET, Liverpool F.C. Women (No. 6) vs. No. 2 Manchester United W.F.C. will stream exclusively on ESPN+.
Eredivisie: Ajax vs. AZ Alkmaar, Sunday at 11:45 a.m. ET on ESPN+
First-ranked AFC Ajax face AZ Alkmaar on Sunday on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.
Eredivisie Matchday 26:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform
|Fri, Mar 14
|3 p.m.
|Almere City FC vs. NAC Breda
|ESPN+
|Sat, Mar 15
|3 p.m.
|RKC Waalwijk vs. PSV
|ESPN+
|Sun, Mar 16
|9:30 a.m.
|FC Twente vs. Feyenoord
|ESPN+
|11:45 a.m.
|AFC Ajax vs. AZ Alkmaar
|ESPN+
*Subject to change
