LALIGA Title Race, NWSL on ESPN Season Opener, Bundesliga, Barclays English Women’s Super League, and More on ESPN Platforms this Weekend

LALIGA Matchday 28 features No. 3 Atlético de Madrid and No. 1 FC Barcelona

On Sunday at 4 p.m. ET, in a clash for the top of the LALIGA standings, Antoine Griezmann and No. 3 Atlético de Madrid (56 points) host No. 1 FC Barcelona (57 points), featuring Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and 17-year-old prodigy Lamine Yamal, on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Commentators: Ian Darke, Stewart Robson, reporter Sid Lowe (English), Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart and reporter Moises Llorens (Spanish)

Surround coverage live from Atlético de Madrid’s Metropolitano Stadium includes Dan Thomas, Sid Lowe and Luis Garcia on ESPN FC (English), and Martin Ainstein, Moisés Llorens, and Mario Suárez on Fuera de Juego (Spanish).

On Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET, No. 2 Real Madrid (57 points), led by Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Luka Modrić, and others, travels to Estadio de la Cerámica to take on Villarreal CF on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Commentators: Rob Palmer, Steve McManaman, reporter Dan Thomas (English), Fernando Palomo, Eduardo Biscayart and Moises Llorens (Spanish).

LALIGA – Matchday 28 schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Mar 14 4 p.m. Las Palmas vs. Alaves ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sat, Mar 15 9 a.m. Valladolid vs. Celta de Vigo ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 11:15 a.m. Mallorca vs. Espanyol ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 1:30 p.m. Villarreal vs. Real Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 4 p.m. Girona vs. Valencia ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Sun, Mar 16 9 a.m. Leganes vs. Real Betis ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 11:15 a.m. Sevilla vs. Athletic Club ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 1:30 p.m. Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Sociedad ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 1:30 p.m. Osasuna vs. Getafe ESPN+ 4 p.m. Atletico de Madrid vs. FC Barcelona ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

*Subject to change





NWSL on ESPN Season Opener

The 2025 NWSL Season Presented by Ally on ABC and ESPN platforms will kick off on Saturday, March 15, at 12:30 p.m. ET with the coverage of Kansas City Current vs. Portland Thorns FC on ABC, ESPN+, and Disney+. Live match action will start at 12:50 p.m.

On Sunday, March 16, at 6:50 p.m., ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+, and ESPN Deportes will showcase the second NWSL match The Walt Disney Company platforms of the weekend – Angel City FC vs. San Diego Wave Presented by Ally, live from BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. More.

2025 NWSL on ABC and ESPN Platforms – Matchday 1 :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Sat, Mar 15 12:30 p.m. Kansas City Current vs. Portland Thorns Pregame Kelsey Riggs and Ali Krieger ABC, ESPN+, Disney+ 12:50 p.m. Kansas City Current vs. Portland Thorns FC Presented by Ally English: Jenn Hildreth and Lianne Sanderson Spanish: Cristina Alexander and Natalia Astrain ABC, ESPN+, Disney+ Sun, Mar 16 6:50 p.m. Angel City FC vs. San Diego Wave Presented by Ally Hildreth and Sanderson Richard Mendez and Carolina de las Salas ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+, ESPN Deportes

Bundesliga: 1. FC Union Berlin vs. FC Bayern München this Saturday on ESPN+

FC Union Berlin hosts FC Bayern München exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET live at Stadion An der alten Försterei. Additionally, ESPN+ will exclusively feature whip-around programming: Goal Arena—Bundesliga Konferenz on Saturday, beginning at 10:20 a.m. ET.

Bundesliga Matchday 26 Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Match Platforms Fri, Mar 14 3:30 p.m. FC St. Pauli vs. TSG Hoffenheim ESPN+ Sat, Mar 15 10:20 a.m. Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz ESPN+ 10:30 a.m. FC Augsburg vs. VfL Wolfsburg ESPN+ 10:30 a.m. 1. FC Union Berlin vs. FC Bayern München ESPN+ 10:30 a.m. 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Sport-Club Freiburg ESPN+ 10:30 a.m. SV Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund ESPN+ Sun, Mar 16 10:30 a.m. Vfl Bochum 1848 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN+ 12:30 a.m. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Holstein Kiel ESPN+ 2:30 a.m. VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen ESPN+

*Subject to change

English Women’s Super League

Today at 3:15 p.m. ET, Liverpool F.C. Women (No. 6) vs. No. 2 Manchester United W.F.C. will stream exclusively on ESPN+.

Eredivisie: Ajax vs. AZ Alkmaar, Sunday at 11:45 a.m. ET on ESPN+

First-ranked AFC Ajax face AZ Alkmaar on Sunday on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

Eredivisie Matchday 26 :

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Fri, Mar 14 3 p.m. Almere City FC vs. NAC Breda ESPN+ Sat, Mar 15 3 p.m. RKC Waalwijk vs. PSV ESPN+ Sun, Mar 16 9:30 a.m. FC Twente vs. Feyenoord ESPN+ 11:45 a.m. AFC Ajax vs. AZ Alkmaar ESPN+

*Subject to change

Soccer Schedule: Click here for additional soccer matches and content on ESPN+ and ESPN digital platforms.