Matt Barrie Signs Multi-Year Deal with ESPN, Continues Multi-Faceted Role Across SportsCenter and College Football

ESPN has signed anchor and studio host Matt Barrie to a new, multi-year contract where he will continue his hosting duties on SportsCenter along with his studio and game-calling roles in college football coverage and TGL golf play-by-play.

“ESPN has been my home for 12 years, and there’s no other place I’d rather continue my career,” said Barrie. “I’m a college football junkie, and a golf nerd, so this job is perfect for me.”

“Matt is a consummate professional and a key part of our SportsCenter, golf and college football coverage,” said Dave Roberts, Executive Vice President, Executive Editor, Sports News and Entertainment. “His passion for the game, versatility as a host, and ability to connect with fans make him an invaluable member of our team.”

Since joining ESPN in 2013, Barrie has been a familiar presence on SportsCenter, currently co-anchoring the 2 p.m. ET weekday edition. Additionally, he hosts SportsCenter on the Road from major sporting events, including college campuses during college football season, and on-site at the College Football Playoff and National Championship, the Masters Tournament, and the PGA Championship.

In 2019, Barrie expanded his role as the studio wraps host for college football Saturdays on ESPN in addition to hosting the end-of-day College Football Final recap show. He has also served as the play-by-play voice of ESPN’s Thursday night college football, and this year his play-by-play responsibilities grew to include the inaugural season of TGL, the new tech-centric golf league.

Throughout his career, Barrie has been recognized with 11 Emmy Awards and three Edward R. Murrow journalism awards for his outstanding contributions to sports broadcasting.

“I’d like to thank Burke Magnus, Mike McQuade, Dave Roberts, and Mike Foss for their belief and support,” said Barrie. “I’m looking forward to building on what we’ve accomplished and continuing to grow and have fun.”

Prior to ESPN, Barrie worked at KXAS, NBC5 in Dallas, where he anchored live coverage of the Cowboys, Rangers, and Mavericks, earning multiple prestigious awards. He also spent time as a sports anchor/reporter in South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin, covering major college football and professional sports.

A native of Scottsdale, Ariz., Barrie graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. In 2020, he was inducted into the school’s Alumni Hall of Fame.

