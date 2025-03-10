New ESPN E60 Explores Ascension of UConn Championship Basketball Coach Dan Hurley

The Other Hurley Debuts Saturday, March 15, at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN; Extended Version Streaming Afterward on ESPN+

From the shadows of his own family to the pinnacle of college basketball, including personal struggles he reveals in exclusive and candid interviews, the ascension of UConn Men’s head basketball coach Dan Hurley is examined in a new edition of ESPN E60. The one-hour The Other Hurley debuts Saturday, March 15, at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN, with an extended version streaming afterward on ESPN+. The program will re-air at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 16, on ESPN2.

He’s one of the most polarizing and successful coaches in college sports. Love him, or hate him, Hurley has become the face of college basketball. The two-time defending national champion coach is maniacal in his approach, leaving many to wonder why he is the way he is.

As Jeremy Schaap reports for E60, it’s a persona decades in the making stemming from something that weighs heavier than any win or loss: his family name. Having known and interviewed Dan, his brother Bobby, and their father Bob Sr. for three decades, Schaap provides an unmatched level of access and insight into the Hurleys’ world—one shaped by basketball royalty, intense expectations and personal battles.

Dan Hurley’s father was a high school Hall of Fame basketball coach in New Jersey and his brother Bobby was a two-time national champion at Duke, still holding the NCAA record for most assists in a career. Dan would grow up in that shadow as “The Other Hurley.”

After what he called a failed playing career at Seton Hall, Dan took the path of his father and began coaching. He would rise through the coaching ranks but not without some mental health struggles, including panic attacks that he speaks openly about to E60.

Now with back-to-back championships under his belt, Hurley finds himself on a quest for three straight, something that hasn’t been done since the days of John Wooden.

In the feature, Schaap also has extensive new interviews with Dan’s wife Andrea and their sons Dan, Jr., and Andrew. Among others interviewed:

Jay Bilas – ESPN college basketball analyst

Roy Williams – Hall of Fame college basketball coach

Kimani Young – UConn basketball assistant head coach

Luke Murray – UConn basketball assistant coach

Alex Karaban – UConn basketball player

Liam McNeeley – UConn basketball player

The Other Hurley was produced and directed by David Seronick and Dan Lindberg.

About E60:

E60, founded in 2007, is ESPN’s highly decorated sports storytelling brand. E60 has received more than 110 Sports Emmy nominations and won accolades for its mix of revealing profiles, hard-hitting investigations and exclusive interviews delivered with innovative production techniques, top-notch journalism with unrivaled storytelling. E60 has taken numerous formats during its lifespan, including that of a magazine-style program, segments and its current format as a one-hour, single-story program for linear television and streaming.

