ESPN NBA Schedule Update: Two Matchups Added for Final Day of Regular Season on April 13

ESPN today announced an update to its 2024-25 NBA regular-season schedule with a doubleheader on the final day of the regular season that carries significant NBA Playoffs and Play-In Tournament seeding implications on Sunday, April 13. In the first half of the doubleheader, the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo host the Detroit Pistons and Cade Cunningham at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN Presented by State Farm. Detroit currently sits sixth in the Eastern Conference, just two games behind the fifth-place Milwaukee Bucks. Mark Jones, Tim Legler and reporter Cassidy Hubbarth will provide commentary for the matchup.

Following the game, at 3:30 p.m., ESPN will televise a Western Conference showdown Presented by State Farm as the LA Clippers and Kawhi Leonard visit the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry. The Clippers and Warriors are part of a four-way tie spanning fourth to seventh place in the Western Conference, with the matchup potentially determining who clinches a playoff spot and who will be headed to the Play-In Tournament. Dave Pasch will call the action with analyst Bob Myers and reporter Katie George. The broadcast will be subject to local blackout restrictions in the Golden State market.

NBA Countdown Presented by DoorDash precedes the doubleheader on ESPN at Noon. Malika Andrews will host, joined by analysts Kendrick Perkins, Stephen A. Smith, Udonis Haslem, and Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania.

ESPN Radio will provide comprehensive coverage on the final day of the NBA regular season, starting with NBA Gameday from 1-4 p.m. Hosted by Andre Snellings and Evan Cohen, the program will cover all Eastern Conference matchups. NBA Primetime will follow from 4-7 p.m., featuring Jonathan Zaslow and Lance Medow as they focus on the Western Conference games. The day will conclude with Countdown to the NBA Postseason from 10 p.m. – 1 a.m., hosted by Ryan Hollins and Donal Ware, as they recap key moments and prepare listeners for the upcoming playoffs.

