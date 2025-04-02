Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Four-Stream Coverage of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio

Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Four-Stream Coverage of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio

Photo of Kevin Ota Kevin Ota Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
  • Coverage begins April 3 at 8:15 a.m. ET, continues through Sunday, April 6
  • Marquee and Featured Groups include top-25 players Åberg, Matsuyama, Fleetwood, Bradley, Cantlay, McNealy, Conners, Bhatia; Also Finau, Fowler, Homa, Kim, Knapp, Rose, Spieth, Woodland
  • Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will stream exclusive, four-feed coverage of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio, the last event for players to qualify for the Masters Tournament, starting tomorrow, April 3, at 8:15 a.m. ET, and continuing through Sunday, April 6.

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage
Thursday,

April 3

 8:15 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field
8:45 a.m. Featured Groups  

Rickie Fowler / Sam Burns / Tommy Fleetwood

Tom Kim / Jake Knapp / Denny McCarthy

 

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Ludvig Åberg / Maverick McNealy / Akshay Bhatia

Gary Woodland / Max Homa / Corey Conners

 
Featured Holes Nos. 3, 7, 13, 16 | Par 3
9 a.m. Marquee Group  

Tony Finau / Justin Rose / Patrick Cantlay

 

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Jordan Spieth / Hideki Matsuyama / Keegan Bradley

 
4 p.m. Featured Groups Ludvig Åberg / Maverick McNealy / Akshay Bhatia
Jordan Spieth / Hideki Matsuyama / Keegan Bradley
Featured Holes No. 7 | Par 3
No. 16 | Par 3
Friday,

April 4

 8:15 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field
8:45 a.m. Marquee Group  

Jordan Spieth / Hideki Matsuyama / Keegan Bradley

 

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Tony Finau / Justin Rose / Patrick Cantlay

 
Featured Holes Nos. 3, 7, 13, 16 | Par 3
9 a.m. Featured Groups  

Ludvig Åberg / Maverick McNealy / Akshay Bhatia

Gary Woodland / Max Homa / Corey Conners

 

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Rickie Fowler / Sam Burns / Tommy Fleetwood
Tom Kim / Jake Knapp / Denny McCarthy

 
4 p.m. Featured Groups Rickie Fowler / Sam Burns / Tommy Fleetwood
Tony Finau / Justin Rose / Patrick Cantlay
Featured Holes No. 7 | Par 3
No. 16 | Par 3

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings for announced.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+
Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2025. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, in addition to more than 34,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films, and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

About PGA TOUR
By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 30 languages via 39 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $4 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR via: the PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM; social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, X (in English, Spanish and Japanese); the PGA TOUR Channel on Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) platforms such as the Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, PlutoTV, Xumo, LG Channels, Tubi, Amazon's Freevee, FireTV and Alexa devices; and WhatsApp (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao and Douyin.

About ESPN+
ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com.

###

