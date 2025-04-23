Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Four-Stream Coverage of Unique Team Competition at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

TOUR players competing with partners in four-ball and foursome formats

Marquee and Featured groups include defending champions McIlroy, Lowry

Also Morikawa, Clark, Horschel, Bhatia, Theegala; Brother pairs: Fitzpatrick, Højgaard

Coverage begins tomorrow at 8 a.m. ET, continues through Final Round on Sunday, April 27

Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present exclusive, four-stream coverage of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., a unique team event with TOUR players competing with a partner in two alternating scoring formats. Coverage begins tomorrow at 8 a.m. ET, and continues through Sunday, April 27.

On Thursday and Saturday, partners play four-ball , with each golfer playing his own ball and recording the lower score for each hole.

, with each golfer playing his own ball and recording the lower score for each hole. The format switches to foursomes on Friday and Sunday, with each pair alternating shots using a single ball on every hole.

Marquee and Featured Groups include 2025 Masters champion and world No. 2 Rory McIlroy playing with fellow Zurich Classic defending champion and world No. 13 Shane Lowry; world No. 4 Collin Morikawa partnered with Kurt Kitayama; two-time Zurich Classic winner and world No. 24 Billy Horschel alongside Tom Hoge; and two sets of brothers: 2022 U.S. Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick paired with younger brother Alex, and twins Nicolai and Rasmus Højgaard.

Also fan favorites including world No. 17 Wyndham Clark partnered with Taylor Moore ; world No. 26 Akshay Bhatia paired with Carson Young ; world No. 28 Sahith Theegala with world No. 27 Aaron Rai ; last week’s Corales Puntacana Championship winner Garrick Higgo playing with Ryan Fox ; and more.

partnered with ; world No. 26 paired with ; world No. 28 with world No. 27 ; last week’s Corales Puntacana Championship winner playing with ; and more. The Featured Holes feed will capture four par-3 holes at TPC Louisiana : Nos. 3, 9, 14, and 17.

: Nos. 3, 9, 14, and 17. ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds.

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, April 24 FOUR-BALL 8 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 8:30 a.m. Featured Groups McIlroy & Lowry | Horschel & Hoge ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Clark & Moore | Morikawa & Kitayama Featured Holes Nos. 3, 9, 14, 17 | Par 3 8:45 a.m. Marquee Groups Vilips & Thorbjornsen | Højgaard & Højgaard Rai & Theegala | Bhatia & Young ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Detry & MacIntyre | Fitzpatrick & Fitzpatrick Higgo & Fox | Taylor & Hadwin 3:30 p.m. Featured Groups Detry & MacIntyre | Fitzpatrick & Fitzpatrick Clark & Moore | Morikawa & Kitayama Featured Holes No. 9 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 3 Friday, April 25 FOURSOMES 8:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 9:15 a.m. Marquee Groups Clark & Moore | Morikawa & Kitayama ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: McIlroy & Lowry | Horschel & Hoge Featured Holes Nos. 3, 9, 14, 17 | Par 3 9:30 a.m. Featured Groups Detry & MacIntyre | Fitzpatrick & Fitzpatrick Higgo & Fox | Taylor & Hadwin ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Vilips & Thorbjornsen | Højgaard & Højgaard Rai & Theegala | Bhatia & Young 3:30 p.m. Featured Groups McIlroy & Lowry | Horschel & Hoge Rai & Theegala | Bhatia & Young Featured Holes No. 9 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 3

First Round Main Feed coverage will also be available to stream on ESPN on Disney+.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings are announced.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Throughout the PGA TOUR season, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ gives fans access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events in 2025. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, in addition to more than 34,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films, and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 30 languages via 39 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $4 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR via: the PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM; social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, X (in English, Spanish and Japanese); the PGA TOUR Channel on Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) platforms such as the Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, PlutoTV, Xumo, LG Channels, Tubi, Amazon’s Freevee, FireTV and Alexa devices; and WhatsApp (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao and Douyin.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up for ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit

###