Formula 1 Comes to America: Miami Grand Prix to be Live on ABC, ESPN+, Disney+, ESPN Deportes

On-Site Reports from SportsCenter, Good Morning America

ESPN Producing Pre, Post-Race Shows for Digital, Social Platforms

ESPN+ Streaming All On-Track Sessions for F1 Academy Series for Women Drivers

The Formula 1 World Championship returns to America this weekend for the fourth annual Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, the first of three races to be held this season in the United States. Sunday’s race, the sixth event of the season, will be available for live viewing in the U.S. on the ABC Network, ESPN+, Disney+ and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET and the race starts at 4 p.m.

The three previous editions of the event have been very popular with television audiences in the U.S, with the Miami Grand Prix holding records for the top three live audiences in F1 history. Last year’s telecast on ABC attracted an average of 3.1 million viewers during the race, the largest ever, and the inaugural event in 2022 (2.6M) and the 2023 race (2.1M) are second and third on the all-time list.

Once again, ESPN and ABC platforms will surround the race telecast with additional programming, coverage and on-site activities at the Miami International Autodrome, a 19-turn, 3.4-mile circuit built in the complex of Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.

The weekend will include the F1 Sprint, a 100-kilometer race that will be run on Saturday at 11:55 a.m. and air live on ESPN. ESPN platforms also will televise practice and Sprint qualifying on Friday and traditional qualifying on Saturday after the F1 Sprint.

As with all U.S. events, ESPN’s signature news and information program SportsCenter will have an on-site presence for the Miami Grand Prix and ESPN Deportes and ESPN Latin America news platforms will report on the event as well. In addition, ESPN will air exclusive preview and review programs on digital and social channels, ABC’s Good Morning America will preview the race and the SEC Network/ESPN Radio program Marty & McGee will originate from the race circuit.

ESPN will utilize sets in the Formula 1 paddock for programs and reports as well as other locations around the circuit. ESPN’s multiplatform coverage of the Miami Grand Prix will include:

SportsCenter

SportsCenter will have reports and interviews from the Miami Grand Prix in multiple editions. Anchor Nicole Briscoe , also the host of ESPN’s F1 encore telecasts, will report from Miami on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday for SportsCenter. ESPN senior writer Ryan McGee also will contribute to SportsCenter’s Miami coverage. Briscoe traveled to England for a sit-down interview and feature with Zak Brown, Chief Executive Officer of F1 team McLaren Racing with drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. The feature traces Brown’s history in racing, from meeting Mario Andretti at a young age, competing on Wheel of Fortune as a child, launching his own driving career and successful motorsports marketing firm, and joining McLaren. “Zak Brown: Wheels of Fortune” will debut as the SC Featured segment in the 8 a.m. ET hour of SportsCenter on Sunday, May 4, and will re-air in other editions afterward. A Spanish-language version will debut within SC Reportajes on ESPN Deportes SportsCenter on Thursday, May 1.

Countdown to Miami and Post-Race

ESPN will produce an exclusive preview show that will air live on the ESPN App and ESPN social media and digital channels from 3-4 p.m. on race day. Countdown to Miami and the ESPN Post-Race Show will be hosted by Nicole Briscoe and Liz Loza and analyst Dalen Cuff. Originating from the race circuit, the show will stream to ESPN’s YouTube channel as well as the ESPN App and ESPN3. In addition to driver interviews and special guests, the crew will break down all the latest F1 news heading into the race as well as previewing the race and making their predictions. They will be joined by ESPN.com/F1’s Laurence Edmondson and Nate Saunders. The crew will return after the race for a post-race show starting at 6 p.m.

ESPN.com/F1

ESPN’s Laurence Edmondson and Nate Saunders are providing complete coverage of every F1 race across all global digital platforms, including exclusive interviews with drivers and team principals, as well as breaking news and in-depth analysis. ESPN’s coverage of F1 includes a dedicated site that reports on the championship year-round. Also connected with the ESPN.com/F1 website are social handles @ESPNF1 on X, @ESPNF1 on Instagram and ESPNF1 on Facebook.

Unlapped podcast

ESPN’s Formula 1 video podcast Unlapped is produced weekly and more often when news or events warrant. ESPN.com/F1’s Laurence Edmondson and Nate Saunders and host Nicole Briscoe discuss the latest news, races and happenings in F1. The program appears all season on the ESPN/F1 YouTube channel and on Spotify and Apple Music.

ESPN+ Alternate Viewing Options

For the first time in 2025, ESPN+ is offering race fans a full season of alternate viewing options, with two unique streams available for every race:

Driver Tracker — a live, interactive tracker that plots the location of all drivers on track in real-time.

Onboard Cameras Channel — an option that moves to different drivers’ perspectives throughout the race.

ESPN BET Live

ESPN’s daily sports betting news and information program ESPN BET Live will preview the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix on Friday, May 2, at 6 p.m. on ESPN2. ESPN’s Dalen Cuff will join the program from Miami. In the program, ESPN sports betting analysts break down the biggest storylines through the lens of sports betting, with breakdowns, discussions and picks.

Marty & McGee

The Marty & McGee program will originate from the Miami Grand Prix on Saturday, May 3, from 7-10 a.m. with co-host Ryan McGee on location at the race circuit and co-host Marty Smith at the Kentucky Derby. Marty & McGee is live on Saturday mornings on SEC Network and ESPN Radio. Smith and McGee meet at the intersection of southern lifestyle and sports to bring viewers the latest headlines, Hillbilly and otherwise, across the SEC landscape.

Coverage in Spanish

ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and ESPN3 will provide Spanish-language coverage of the Miami Grand Prix, including the race, practice session and qualifying.

The ESPN Deportes program Ahora o Nunca which airs from 5-7 p.m. ET, will have content from Miami on Thursday and Friday, May. 1-2. ESPN Deportes reporter Katia Castorena will be on location at the Miami Grand Prix circuit for the program along with analyst Herculez Gomez. Since its launch in 2018, Ahora o Nunca, hosted by Mauricio Pedroza, has delivered a unique take on sports, blending sports commentary with pop culture, movies music, and viewer participation elements on ESPN Deportes.

ESPN will provide Spanish-language coverage from Miami on news platforms in the U.S. and Latin America. Commentary teams on location at the event:

ESPN Social Media Platforms and On-Site Activations

The ESPN Social Media team will be on-site in Miami and provide fans with exclusive content with teams and drivers and behind-the-scenes moments, along with coverage of celebrity appearances around the event. The team will collaborate on-site with ESPN personalities and with ESPN Marketing’s activations throughout race week.

ESPN/Hulu Patch Lane – ESPN, Hulu + LIVE TV and the Miami Grand Prix have collaborated on the ESPN/Hulu Patch Lane customization station in the paddock Team Clubhouse area of the race circuit. Fans will have the opportunity to customize their hats, jackets, or collections with special F1 or Hulu inspired patches featuring some of favorite shows and series including Hulu’s Paradise, Only Murderers in the Building, King of the Hill, ABC’s Shifting Gears, Freeform’s new Project Runway and FX’s highly anticipated Alien: Earth. The station will be operational Thursday through race day.

Sketch Artist – ESPN will have sketch artist Deanna First set up in the paddock Team Clubhouse area during the Miami Grand Prix, where race fans can receive a custom sketch of themselves with F1-inspired flair or choose from a selection of exclusive driver prints. The setup will be active Thursday through race day.

– ESPN will have sketch artist Deanna First set up in the paddock Team Clubhouse area during the Miami Grand Prix, where race fans can receive a custom sketch of themselves with F1-inspired flair or choose from a selection of exclusive driver prints. The setup will be active Thursday through race day. Social media influencers Nia Ivy and Martin Kemoy will work with ESPN during the Miami Grand Prix weekend, sharing content across their own social channels (TikTok, YouTube and Instagram) and ESPN and Hulu’s channels to capture the buzz of race weekend. Featured will be key segments, including the ESPN/Hulu Patch Lane activation in the paddock, ESPN’s collaboration with sketch artist Deanna First as well as driver interviews, exclusive behind-the-scenes moments and the incredible Miami Grand Prix atmosphere, offering fans and newcomers a true insider experience.

F1 Academy

This season, ESPN+ will have live streaming of all seven rounds, including races, practice and qualifying, for F1 Academy, a Formula 1 series to develop and prepare female drivers to progress to higher levels of competition. F1 Academy will compete in Miami during Miami Grand Prix weekend, its second event of the 2025 season.

All live Formula 1 race telecasts in 2025 are continuing the commercial-free presentation used over the past seven seasons, a format that has set ESPN’s coverage apart and proved very popular with viewers. Mercedes-Benz continues as the race telecast presenting sponsor, with Liquid IV continuing as the season-long pre-race Grand Prix Sunday telecast presenting sponsor. Heineken is the sole sponsor of the pre and post-race coverage on SportsCenter and for the first time, Chase Sapphire joins ESPN’s F1 coverage as telecast presenting sponsor of all practice, qualifying, Sprint and Sprint qualifying telecasts for the next eight consecutive races.

Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Schedule on ESPN Platforms

(all times Eastern)

Date Session/Program Time Platform Friday, May 2 Practice 1 12:25 p.m. ESPNU Sprint Qualifying 4:25 p.m. ESPNEWS/ESPN+ Saturday, May 3 Sprint 11:55 a.m. ESPN Ted’s Sprint Notebook 1:30 p.m. ESPN3 Qualifying Pre-Show 3:35 p.m. ESPN3 Qualifying 3:55 p.m. ESPN Ted’s Qualifying Notebook 6:00 p.m. ESPN3 Sunday, May 4 Grand Prix Sunday (pre-race) 2:30 p.m. ABC, ESPN+, Disney+ Countdown to Miami 3 p.m. ESPN App, ESPN3, ESPN YouTube Race 3:55 p.m. ABC, ESPN+, Disney+ Driver Tracker 3:55 p.m. ESPN+ Mixed Onboard Cameras 3:55 p.m. ESPN+ ESPN F1 Post-Race Show 6:00 p.m. ESPN App, ESPN3, ESPN YouTube Checkered Flag 6:00 p.m. ESPN3 Ted’s Race Notebook 7:00 p.m. ESPN3 Race (re-air) 10:00 p.m. ESPNEWS Monday, May 5 Race (re-air) 1:30 a.m. ESPNEWS

ESPN Deportes Schedule (in Spanish)

Practice Friday, May 2 12:25 PM ESPN Deportes Sprint Qualifying 4:00 PM ESPN3 Sprint Saturday, May 3 11:30 AM ESPN3 Qualifying 6:00 PM ESPN Deportes Race Sunday, May 4 3:00 PM ESPN Deportes

F1 Academy at the Miami Grand Prix

Practice 1 Friday, May 2 10:05 AM ESPN+ Practice 2 3:20 PM ESPN+ Qualifying Saturday, May 3 10:25 AM ESPN+ Race 1 2:55 PM ESPN+ Race 2 Sunday, May 4 1:05 PM ESPN+

All programs also will stream on the ESPN App.

(Photo courtesy Formula 1)

